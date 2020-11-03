Successfully reported this slideshow.
Top 7 Secrets To Get Your App Featured In The Apple App Store www.innoﬁed.com
Pitch To The App Store Editors #01 www.innoﬁed.com
The selection of apps is not always done through an algorithm, rather the best ones are hand-picked by human beings. To be...
#02 Build A High-quality Native App For Apple App Store www.innoﬁed.com
Apple has created the App Store so that it can sell things– speciﬁcally, great products for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch ...
#03 Follow Apple’s Design Guidelines www.innoﬁed.com
As a brand name, Apple has already distinguished itself for various reasons. And one such reason is of course, the design ...
#04 Localize Your App www.innoﬁed.com
Getting featured in the US-version of the App Store is pretty huge, but there are stores which might be less competitive. ...
#05 Update Your App Frequently www.innoﬁed.com
Apple likes frequent updates to apps. This doesn’t mean you need to create a new feature every day. But ﬁx bugs, get feedb...
#05 Optimize Your App Store Listing www.innoﬁed.com
Optimize your App Store page to boost the number of downloads. People rush to your app listing, and they ﬁnd a horrible, d...
#05 Keep Your Reviews High www.innoﬁed.com
When people are deciding to download an app or not, one of the ﬁrst things they check is the app’s ratings. A safe spot is...
To get more such insights, please follow our page Innoﬁed Solution.
Top 7 secrets to getting your app featured in the Apple app store

×