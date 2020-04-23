Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ai,Ai,Ai… Quis para mim esta manhã O meu malfadado destino, Que Dr. Leitão, meu pediatra, Me achasse assim franzino. Eu ne...
Voltei triste e amuado E não queiram nem saber… Logo ao chegar a casa, Vi sopa verde a ferver. Que enganados estão. Na min...
Quero sopa de laranja, Que é muito mais saborosa Do que batata, cenoura ou nabo. Que mixórdia tão duvidosa…
O meu pai, passado tempo Finalmente disse que sim. Lavou as laranjas, contrariado, E cozinhou-as para mim.
Estava pronta a minha sopa Cor-de-laranja, naturalmente! Que ideia tão apetecível Eu tive assim de repente!
Que sabor tão esquisito! Não quero mais, deita fora Se me deres outra vez… grito! PUÁÁAÁÁÁÁ!!!
Quero sopa de morango! Que sou de gosto nobre. Não como cebola, couve ou alho, Nem coisas de sabor tão pobre.
O meu pai, passado tempo Finalmente disse que sim. Lavou os morangos, irritado, E cozinhou-os só para mim.
Estava pronta a minha sopa, De um vermelho transparente. Desta vez acertei! Estou a ficar experiente!
Que sabor horroroso! Pára, não quero mais. Tenho de ser mais cuidadoso… AAAAAAARGH!!!
O meu pai, passado tempo Finalmente disse que sim. Lavou o chocolate, furioso, E cozinhou-o só para mim.
Estava pronta a minha sopa Castanha e apetitosa! Comer assim não custa nada, Sopa tem de ser saborosa!
Que horror, até me falta o ar! Esta sopa é a pior de todas. Mas a próxima vou acertar… CUIIIIIIIIIIIM!!!
«Chega, estou farto!» - disse o meu pai. «Não há pachorra para tantas asneiras. Faço-te sopa de hortaliça, queiras ou não ...
O meu pai lavou a couve, a cenoura e o nabo, E como se isso não bastasse, Juntou grão de bico, cebola, E até alho e espina...
Estava pronta a sopa verde Toda verde, que triste fim! Como se pode gostar de sopa, Com tanta coisa ruim?
A sopa verde
A sopa verde
A sopa verde
A sopa verde
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

A sopa verde

23 views

Published on

A sopa verde,

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

A sopa verde

  1. 1. Ai,Ai,Ai… Quis para mim esta manhã O meu malfadado destino, Que Dr. Leitão, meu pediatra, Me achasse assim franzino. Eu nem queria acreditar, Estava tudo a correr mal: «Todos os dias uma sopa Com uma pitada de sal».
  2. 2. Voltei triste e amuado E não queiram nem saber… Logo ao chegar a casa, Vi sopa verde a ferver. Que enganados estão. Na minha boca não a hão-de pôr! Hei-de pular e guinchar e estrebuchar, e nunca comer caldo de tal cor.
  3. 3. Quero sopa de laranja, Que é muito mais saborosa Do que batata, cenoura ou nabo. Que mixórdia tão duvidosa…
  4. 4. O meu pai, passado tempo Finalmente disse que sim. Lavou as laranjas, contrariado, E cozinhou-as para mim.
  5. 5. Estava pronta a minha sopa Cor-de-laranja, naturalmente! Que ideia tão apetecível Eu tive assim de repente!
  6. 6. Que sabor tão esquisito! Não quero mais, deita fora Se me deres outra vez… grito! PUÁÁAÁÁÁÁ!!!
  7. 7. Quero sopa de morango! Que sou de gosto nobre. Não como cebola, couve ou alho, Nem coisas de sabor tão pobre.
  8. 8. O meu pai, passado tempo Finalmente disse que sim. Lavou os morangos, irritado, E cozinhou-os só para mim.
  9. 9. Estava pronta a minha sopa, De um vermelho transparente. Desta vez acertei! Estou a ficar experiente!
  10. 10. Que sabor horroroso! Pára, não quero mais. Tenho de ser mais cuidadoso… AAAAAAARGH!!!
  11. 11. O meu pai, passado tempo Finalmente disse que sim. Lavou o chocolate, furioso, E cozinhou-o só para mim.
  12. 12. Estava pronta a minha sopa Castanha e apetitosa! Comer assim não custa nada, Sopa tem de ser saborosa!
  13. 13. Que horror, até me falta o ar! Esta sopa é a pior de todas. Mas a próxima vou acertar… CUIIIIIIIIIIIM!!!
  14. 14. «Chega, estou farto!» - disse o meu pai. «Não há pachorra para tantas asneiras. Faço-te sopa de hortaliça, queiras ou não queiras!»
  15. 15. O meu pai lavou a couve, a cenoura e o nabo, E como se isso não bastasse, Juntou grão de bico, cebola, E até alho e espinafre…
  16. 16. Estava pronta a sopa verde Toda verde, que triste fim! Como se pode gostar de sopa, Com tanta coisa ruim?

×