História adaptada a PowerPoint por Isabel Aquino Eric Carle A lagartinha comilona
Mas não ficou satisfeita 1 Maçã Na segunda-feira devorou
Mas ainda não ficou satisfeita 2 peras Na terça-feira devorou
Ameixas Mas ainda não ficou satisfeita 3 Na Quarta–feira devorou
Morangos Mas ainda não ficou satisfeita 4 Na quinta -feira devorou
Mas ainda não ficou satisfeita Laranjas 5 Na sexta-feira devorou
E ainda comeu
Naquela noite teve dores de barriga Mas no outro dia era domingo e comeu
1 folha verde e logo se sentiu muito melhor
Deixara de ter fome e também deixara de ser pequena
Agora era uma lagarta grande e gorda
Construiu
Era uma maravilhosa borboleta
E colori colorado está este conto acabado
Vamos ver o que a lagartinha comeu.... e o que lhe aconteceu.

