Pdf Graphic Guide to Frame Construction Best book

If you're in need of info on framing construction, look no further. This newly revised and updated edition of our classic visual handbook is loaded with up-to-date code information, the latest material advice, and detailed construction methods. Building on the success of earlier editions--which have sold hundreds of thousands of copies--accomplished architect and teacher Rob Thallon delivers on the details you need to get the job done right.Covers a broad range of projects. Whether you're setting a foundation, erecting a partition wall, or flashing a window, you'll find information on the project in this book. The book's major categories include:Footings and Foundations Beams, Joist Systems, and Subflooring Wall Framing, Bracing, and Sheathing Roof Framing, Flashing, and Insulation Exterior and Interior Stairs and Handrails Filled with 500+ meticulous drawings. There are well over a hundred new drawings in this updated edition that precisely explain best practices for energy-efficient construction, advanced framing techniques, how to control moisture in wood-framing, installation information for new building materials, and more.Whether you're a builder, architect, or homeowner, you'll find this up-to-the-minute resource is the perfect visual aid to help you tackle a wide range of framing projects with confidence.



