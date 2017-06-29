Traineeship program Summer 2017 CONFIDENTIAL AND PROPRIETARY Any use of this material without specific permission of Risk ...
2Risk Dynamics Requirements and Process Requirements ▪ Only applications submitted through Risk Dynamics website will be c...
3Risk Dynamics List of Topics Ref. Description Domain 1 Generic PD models – PD benchmark framework Credit Risk 2 Generic L...
4Risk Dynamics Credit Risk Generic PD Models – PD Benchmark Framework Objectives ▪ The probability of default (PD) is a co...
5Risk Dynamics Credit Risk Generic LGD Models – LGD Benchmark Framework Objectives ▪ Loss-given-default (LGD) is a corners...
6Risk Dynamics Credit Risk Generic Economic Capital Models – EC Benchmark Framework Objectives ▪ Banks rely on Economic Ca...
7Risk Dynamics Market Risk Liquidity Risk Models Objectives ▪ The objective of this study is to build a prototype of liqui...
8Risk Dynamics Market Risk Economic Scenario Generator tool Objectives ▪ The objective of this study is to develop economi...
9Risk Dynamics Insurance Risks Insurance Risk Validation: Benchmark Analysis Objectives ▪ Collect benchmark data (emergenc...
10Risk Dynamics Model Risk Model Policies Toolkit Consolidation Objectives ▪ The existing Risk Dynamics Model Risk Managem...
11Risk Dynamics Model Risk Model Governance: Design a Referential for MMGF Objectives ▪ The existing Risk Dynamics Model R...
12Risk Dynamics Operational Risk Modelling Operational Risk in CCAR context Objectives ▪ Investigate the regulatory (Fed) ...
13Risk Dynamics Operational Risk Modelling Dependence in OpRisk: Benchmark Study Objective ▪ Perform a qualitative and qua...
14Risk Dynamics General Topic Expert Judgement Validation Methodology Overview Objectives ▪ Expert Judgement (EJ) is widel...
