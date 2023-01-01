EMF Defense Sticker

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Are cell phones really dangerous? Or is that some kind of conspiracy theory cooked up by tinfoil-hat-wearing weirdos who want to keep us in the dark ages?
To be honest, I never really thought about it… not until some people I respect started to express concern over the amount of electromagnetic radiation we’re exposed to every day.
Are cell phones really dangerous? Or is that some kind of conspiracy theory cooked up by tinfoil-hat-wearing weirdos who want to keep us in the dark ages?
To be honest, I never really thought about it… not until some people I respect started to express concern over the amount of electromagnetic radiation we’re exposed to every day.