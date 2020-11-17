Smart agriculture solution market

Smart agriculture or smart farming is a farming management concept that uses modern technology to increase the quality and quantity of agricultural products. Smart agriculture solution helps various entities including farmers and distributors in the value chain, in order to transform and reorient agricultural systems to optimize food productivity. This, in turn, ensures higher productivity with the effective use of resources and prevention of food loss to a certain extent. Both hardware and software components are part of smart agriculture solutions. Hardware components include sensor monitoring, smart detection, GPS enabled ranging systems, and drones.



