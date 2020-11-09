Successfully reported this slideshow.
COVID-19
SELF-HEATING FOOD PACKAGING MARKET ANALYSIS • Self-heating Food Packaging Market, by Packaging Type (Cans, Bottles, Pouche...
• Self-heating food packaging is a packaging, which has the ability to heat food without any external heat or power. This ...
• Moreover, manufacturers are introducing intelligent packaging devices, which includes sensors, time-temperature indicato...
• On the basis of end-use, the global self-heating food packaging market is segmented into: • Food • Ready-to-use • On-the...
Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe A...
• Middle East • GCC • Israel • Rest of Middle East • Africa • South Africa • Northern Africa • Central Africa
Self-heating food packaging is a packaging, which has the ability to heat food without any external heat or power.

  COVID-19 Impact Tracker
  2. 2. SELF-HEATING FOOD PACKAGING MARKET ANALYSIS • Self-heating Food Packaging Market, by Packaging Type (Cans, Bottles, Pouches, Containers, and Bags), by End-use (Food (Ready-to-use, On-the-go, Confectionery, and Baby Food) and Beverages (Soups, Tea, and Coffee)), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Retail Stores, Wholesalers, Online Channel, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027
  3. 3. • Self-heating food packaging is a packaging, which has the ability to heat food without any external heat or power. This packaging uses an exothermic chemical reaction and water to cook food. It is used when conventional cooking is not available, for instance, during military operations and natural disasters. Moreover, self-heating food packages are mainly used to prepare main courses such as meat dishes. It is also useful in daily life as one can get hot food anywhere without the need for microwave oven to reheat the packed food. • Market Dynamics • The global self-heating food packaging market has witnessed significant growth in the recent past, owing to increasing demand for convenient food products and standard of living among consumers across the globe. This is expected to fuel demand for self-heating food packaging products during the forecast period. • Furthermore, the growing food and beverages industry across the world and rising demand for healthy and nutritional on-the-go food products are expected to fuel demand for self- heating food packaging and in turn, drive the market growth over the forecast period. • The increasing demand for ready-to-use food, and confectionary food and beverages such as soups, tea, and coffee among consumers has led the manufacturers of self-heating food packaging to launch new processes and technologies. For instance, in 2018, the 42 Degrees Company launched self-heating coffee cans and on 6th March 2020 , La Colombe a Philadelphia based coffee company, partnered up with HeatGenie, to manufacture self- heating cans for coffee.
  4. 4. • Moreover, manufacturers are introducing intelligent packaging devices, which includes sensors, time-temperature indicators, self-heating containers, and self-cooling containers. These intelligent packages are embedded with electronic displays. This factor is expected to drive the self-heating food packaging market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost of self-heating food packages is expected to hamper growth of the self-heating food packaging market. • Among regions, Europe accounted for a significant market share in the global self-heating food packaging market, owing to rising need for instant heated food and beverage products in this region. Furthermore, Asia-pacific region is expected to witness surge in the demand of self-heating food packaging, owing to the rising trend of convenient foods among consumers coupled with the rise in the disposable income of the population in the region. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India's per-capita monthly income was estimated to increase by 6.8% to US$ 161.02. • Key Players • Key players operating in the global self-heating food packaging market include Tempra Technology Inc., HeatGen, LLC, The 42 Degrees Company, Heat Food & Drink Ltd., and Luxfer Magtech Inc. • Market Taxonomy: • On the basis of packaging type, the global self-heating food packaging market is segmented into: • Cans • Bottles • Pouches • Containers • Bags
  5. 5. • On the basis of end-use, the global self-heating food packaging market is segmented into: • Food • Ready-to-use • On-the-go • Confectionary • Baby Food • Beverages • Soup • Tea • Coffee • On the basis of distribution channel, the global self-heating food packaging market is segmented into: • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets • Retail Stores • Wholesalers • Online Channels • Others • On the basis of region, the global self-heating food packaging market is segmented into: • North America • U.S. • Canada
  6. 6. Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Australia Rest of Asia Pacific
  7. 7. • Middle East • GCC • Israel • Rest of Middle East • Africa • South Africa • Northern Africa • Central Africa
