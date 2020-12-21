Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Coherent Market Insights Market Research and Business Consulting Services https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ COVID-19...
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA ANIMAL HEALTHCARE MARKET ANALYSIS • Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Market, By Product Type (A...
• Middle East & Africa market is expected to show significant growth, owing to adoption of animal healthcare products such...
• Key features of the study: • This report provides in-depth analysis of the Middle East & Africa animal healthcare market...
• Detailed Segmentation: • Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Market, By Product Type: • Anti-infective • Anti-inflamm...
• Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Market, By Disease Indication: • Viral diseases • Bacterial Diseases • Fungal Dis...
• By Animal Type • Livestock • Bovine • Porcine • Ovine • Poultry • Companion • Canine • Feline • By Route of Administrati...
• By Distribution Channel: • Veterinary Hospitals • Veterinary Clinics • Retail Pharmacies • Online Pharmacies • By Countr...
• By Animal Type • Livestock • Bovine • Porcine • Ovine • Poultry • Companion • Canine • Feline • By Route of Administrati...
• Request Sample Report • Request Customization • Download PDF Brochure • Talk to Analyst • Buy Now Reference: https://www...
About Us Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our ple...
Contact Us Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights Pvt.Ltd. Address: 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S. Phone: +1-206-7...
Thank You! Kindly follow CMI Social Media Profiles for the latest company updates Facebook Linkedin Twitter https://www.co...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Middle east &amp; africa animal healthcare market analysis

9 views

Published on

Middle east &amp; africa animal healthcare market analysis

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Middle east &amp; africa animal healthcare market analysis

  1. 1. Coherent Market Insights Market Research and Business Consulting Services https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ COVID-19 Impact Tracker
  2. 2. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA ANIMAL HEALTHCARE MARKET ANALYSIS • Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Market, By Product Type (Anti-infective, Anti-inflammatory, Vaccines (FMD Vaccines, Rabies Vaccines, and Others), Hormones & Substitutes, and Others), By Animal Type (Livestock (Bovine, Porcine, Ovine, and Poultry), and Companion (Canine and Feline)), By Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral), By Disease Indication (Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases, Fungal Diseases, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region (Middle East and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027
  3. 3. • Middle East & Africa market is expected to show significant growth, owing to adoption of animal healthcare products such as vaccines, hormones and substitutes, and others, and implementation of government regulations to improve animal health in the Middle East and African region. For instance, according to the Animal Disease Act of Africa, it is compulsory to provide guidelines for disease control. According to the regulation, it is mandatory to report notifiable diseases and issue permits for the importation of veterinary biologicals. Furthermore, in some African countries such as Kenya, which has strong centralized veterinary services, it is an offence for individuals who are not registered by the local authority to provide animal healthcare services such as disease diagnosis, treatments, and vaccination. According to the legislation, registered veterinarians or healthcare institutions are allowed to provide livestock health services. • Market Dynamics • Increasing implementation of regulatory guidelines by regional and local authorities present in the Middle East & Africa for overall improvement of animal healthcare is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The implementation of regulatory guidelines is expected to increase awareness among livestock and companion animal owners to provide better facility and care to animals. For instance, in 2018, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) in U.A.E issued new guidelines in Federal Law No. 16 of 2007 for animal welfare and Federal Law No. 18 of 2016. The new animal welfare regulation constitutes of nine articles, which outline animal ownership rules, the healthcare standards of all animal facilities, animal nutrition, and the guidelines for transportation of animals. • Moreover, the regulations for animal vaccination have led to high adoption of animal health products. This is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2019, the Ministry of Environment Water & Agriculture (MEWA) ministry launched vaccination campaign against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in Saudi Arabia. The objective of the campaign was to vaccinate cows and sheep in the country to control and prevent epidemic zoonoses.
  4. 4. • Key features of the study: • This report provides in-depth analysis of the Middle East & Africa animal healthcare market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2020–2027), considering 2019 as the base year • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players • It profiles key players in the Middle East & Africa animal healthcare market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Zoetis Inc., Elanco, Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva, Bayer AG, Evonik Industries AG, and Archer Daniels Midland Company • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics • The Middle East & Africa animal healthcare market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Middle East & Africa animal healthcare market
  5. 5. • Detailed Segmentation: • Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Market, By Product Type: • Anti-infective • Anti-inflammatory • Vaccines • FMD Vaccines • Rabies Vaccines • Others • Hormones & Substitutes • Others • Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Market, By Animal Type: • Livestock • Bovine • Porcine • Ovine • Poultry • Companion • Canine • Feline • Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Market, By Route of Administration: • Oral • Parenteral
  6. 6. • Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Market, By Disease Indication: • Viral diseases • Bacterial Diseases • Fungal Diseases • Others • Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Market, By Distribution Channel: • Veterinary Hospitals • Veterinary Clinics • Retail Pharmacies • Online Pharmacies • Middle East & Africa Animal Healthcare Market, By Region: • Middle East • By Product Type: • Anti-infective • Anti-inflammatory • Vaccine
  7. 7. • By Animal Type • Livestock • Bovine • Porcine • Ovine • Poultry • Companion • Canine • Feline • By Route of Administration: • Oral • Parenteral • By Disease Indication: • Viral Diseases • Bacterial Diseases • Fungal Diseases • Others
  8. 8. • By Distribution Channel: • Veterinary Hospitals • Veterinary Clinics • Retail Pharmacies • Online Pharmacies • By Country: • Saudi Arabia • Israel • UAE • Iran • Rest of Middle East • Africa • By Product Type: • Anti-infective • Anti-inflammatory • Vaccines • FMD Vaccines • Rabies Vaccines • Others
  9. 9. • By Animal Type • Livestock • Bovine • Porcine • Ovine • Poultry • Companion • Canine • Feline • By Route of Administration: • Oral • Parenteral • By Disease Indication: • Viral Diseases • Bacterial Diseases • Fungal Diseases • Other
  10. 10. • Request Sample Report • Request Customization • Download PDF Brochure • Talk to Analyst • Buy Now Reference: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market- insight/middle-east-and-africa-animal-healthcare-market-3019
  11. 11. About Us Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. What we provide: • Customized Market Research Services • Industry Analysis Services • Business Consulting Services • Market Intelligence Services • Long term Engagement Model • Country Specific Analysis
  12. 12. Contact Us Mr. Shah Coherent Market Insights Pvt.Ltd. Address: 1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S. Phone: +1-206-701-6702 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
  13. 13. Thank You! Kindly follow CMI Social Media Profiles for the latest company updates Facebook Linkedin Twitter https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/

×