BOVINE AND CAPRA COLOSTRUM MARKET ANALYSIS • Bovine and Capra Colostrum Market, by Product Type (Whole Colostrum Powder, S...
• Bovine and Capra Colostrum is the first milk produced by cows and goats that have given birth. It is highly nutritious a...
• Market Dynamics: • The demand for colostrum is increasing since it is a rich source of immunoglobulins, which in turn is...
• Market Outlook: • Bovine colostrum based infant formula is gaining popularity across developed as well as emerging econo...
Key players: •Key players operating in the global bovine and capra colostrum market are APS Biogroup, Biostrum Nutritech P...
• On the basis of region, the global bovine and capra colostrum market is segmented into: • North America • U.S. • Canada ...
  2. 2. BOVINE AND CAPRA COLOSTRUM MARKET ANALYSIS • Bovine and Capra Colostrum Market, by Product Type (Whole Colostrum Powder, Skim Colostrum Powder and Specialty Colostrum Powder), by Form (Organic and Conventional), by Application (Functional Foods & Nutritional Supplements, Medical Nutrition Food, Animal Feed, Infant Food, and Cosmetics), and By Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027
  3. 3. • Bovine and Capra Colostrum is the first milk produced by cows and goats that have given birth. It is highly nutritious and contains antibodies which are essential to fight against infections and promote healthy growth in infants and newborn animals. Colostrum also stimulates immunity and improves gut health as it is a rich source of protein. Colostrum is also used to make supplements which are known as bovine colostrum. It is rich in vitamins, fats, minerals, disease-fighting proteins, carbohydrates, growth hormones, and digestive enzymes. Bovine colostrum is highly nutritious and contains more nutrients compared to regular milk.
  4. 4. • Market Dynamics: • The demand for colostrum is increasing since it is a rich source of immunoglobulins, which in turn is expected to propel the market growth. Colostrum is a rich source of immunoglobulin which includes IgM, IgG, and IgA. IgG is the major immunoglobin which destroys the pathogens present in the bloodstream. Hence, the presence of IgG boosts the overall immunity of the human body and protects it from various diseases caused by bacteria and viruses. Such factors are expected to augment the market growth. • Furthermore, colostrum enhances an athlete's immune system and is becoming an important dietary supplement among athletes. Hence, the increasing consumption of bovine colostrum by athletes is projected to facilitate the demand for colostrum during the forecast period. • However, bovine and capra colostrum contain high amounts of lactose which can be harmful for those who are lactose intolerant. Lactose intolerance is a condition where the body is unable to digest lactose and causes symptoms such as cramps, nausea, and diarrhea which is likely to hamper the adoption of colostrum and also hamper the growth of the global bovine and capra colostrum market during the forecast period.
  5. 5. • Market Outlook: • Bovine colostrum based infant formula is gaining popularity across developed as well as emerging economies owing to its highly nutritious value and is easy digestibility. Moreover, colostrum has high amounts of IgG immunoglobulin, which improves the infant’s overall immunity. This is expected to propel the global bovine and capra colostrum market growth during the forecast period. • Furthermore, the rising applications of bovine colostrum in the cosmetic industry, especially in anti-aging products, is projected to favor the market growth of colostrum during the forecast period. Bovine colostrum not only regenerates skin cells, but also promotes healthy skin due to lactoferrin and immunoglobulin IgA content. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the global bovine and capra colostrum market over the forecast period.
  6. 6. Key players: •Key players operating in the global bovine and capra colostrum market are APS Biogroup, Biostrum Nutritech Pvt. Ltd., La Belle, Inc., Sterling Technology, Good Health NZ Products Ltd., The Saskatoon Colostrum Co. Ltd., NIG Nutritionals Limited, Ingredia Nutritional, Cuprem Inc., and Biotaris B.V. Market Taxonomy: On the basis of product type, the global bovine and capra colostrum market is segmented into: •Whole Colostrum Powder •Skim Colostrum Powder •Specialty Colostrum Powder On the basis of form, the global bovine and capra colostrum market is segmented into: •Organic •Conventional On the basis of application, the global bovine and capra colostrum market is segmented into: •Functional Foods & Nutritional Supplements •Medical Nutrition Food •Animal Feed •Infant Food •Cosmetics
  7. 7. • On the basis of region, the global bovine and capra colostrum market is segmented into: • North America • U.S. • Canada • Mexico • South America • Brazil • Argentina • Rest of South America • Europe • U.K. • Germany • Italy • France • Spain • Russia • Rest of Europe • Asia Pacific • China • India • Japan • South Korea • ASEAN • Australia • Rest of Asia Pacific • Middle East & Africa • Middle East • Africa
