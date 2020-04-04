Successfully reported this slideshow.
GEEKVERSE- AN OMNIVERSE FOR IMAGINATIVE MULTIVERSES (AN ANDROID APPLICATION PROJECT) Sarthak Agarwal & Rishabh Dubey
INTRODUCTION • GEEKVERSE IS A SOCIAL MEDIA HUB, PLANNED AND IMPROVISED UPON THE MODELS OF VARIOUS MEDIA MODELS VIZ. TWITTE...
THE NEED FOR GEEKVERSE • GEEKS, AS IN REAL GEEKS ARE GENERALLY DIAGNOSED WITH SOCIAL CONSTRAINTS AND END UP BEING PARIAHS ...
THE DESIGN AND INTERFACE LOGIN PAGE GOOGLE LOGIN POSTS- STAR WARS FEED- SW
POSTS- GOT PROFILE EDIT HARRY POTTER LOTR
APIS USED 1. GRADLE VERSION 11.8.0 • FIREBASE CORE • FIREBASE AUTHORIZATION • FIREBASE DATABASE 2. GRADLE VERSION 3.0.1 • ...
INNOVATION • FIRSTLY, THE IDEA ITSELF IS NEW AND NICHE AND HAS NEVER BEEN ADDRESSED IN REGARD TO FANTASY AFICIONADOS. • SE...
WHY AND WHEN WOULD YOU USE GEEKVERSE • THE MOST IMPORTANT REASON WOULD BE IF YOU ARE A GEEK. • IF YOU REQUIRE SOME PSYCHOL...
FUTURE PROSPECTS AND SCOPE • UNIVERSE-SPECIFIC AUDIO TRACKS ON TRANSITIONS. • PERSONALISED, INTERACTIVE AIS FOR ALL UNIVER...
THANK YOU MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU MISCHIEF MANAGED FAIR WINDS VALAR MORGHULIS
