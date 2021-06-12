Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Kurukshetra 'The Fields Of Brave Hearts' Season 5 "Mind Benders- Managerial Anecdote" Human Resource Club Sephora 'We Belo...
We Belong to Something Beautiful
A leader in prestige omni-retail, our purpose at Sephora is to create a welcoming beauty shopping experience and inspire f...
Our History Sephora was first launched in Paris in August 1970. It was acquired by Dominique Mandonnaud in 1993, who merge...
Leading with Sephora’s Values •Sephora is motivated by seven core values that are part of our DNA and inherent in everythi...
Why Shephora? Sephora has changed the way women shop for cosmetics, giving traditional department store counters their fir...
Crux Of Anecdotes
The Beauty Insider Reward Program 2007 Sephora's "15 Days of Beauty Thrills“ The campaign was launched on Facebook along w...
By tracking purchases by brand, Sephora could have better predicted that the more expensive the brand the more Rouge Membe...
• With the help of IT team we developed our own application and by the time we've developed our own skin ncolour matching ...
" I Think Beauty is Youth; It's Energy " - Marc Jacobs(Beauty at Sephora)
Royal enfield coustomer satisfaction indore 2021
Royal enfield coustomer satisfaction indore 2021
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Marketing
60 views
Jun. 12, 2021

Royal enfield coustomer satisfaction indore 2021

Royal enfield coustomer satisfaction indore 2021 project

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Royal enfield coustomer satisfaction indore 2021

  1. 1. Kurukshetra 'The Fields Of Brave Hearts' Season 5 "Mind Benders- Managerial Anecdote" Human Resource Club Sephora 'We Belong To Something Beautiful' Presented By Rishabh Chaubey B.com Hons 3rd Year Muskan Baghzai MBA 2nd Sem
  2. 2. We Belong to Something Beautiful
  3. 3. A leader in prestige omni-retail, our purpose at Sephora is to create a welcoming beauty shopping experience and inspire fearlessness in our community. Sephora is an open-floor makeup store that sells a collection of popular brands and it’s own brand of makeup. Their mission is to give their customers the best products and shopping experience by providing top product specialists. They stand for quality over quantity when it comes to great products. About We operate over 2,700 stores in 35 countries worldwide, with an expanding base of over 500 stores across the Americas. Since opening our first US store in New York’s SoHo neighborhood in 1998, Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment in the US, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, “We Belong to Something Beautiful,” to reinforce our dedication to fostering belonging among all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Affiliated to : DEVI AHILYA UNIVERSITY, INDORE
  4. 4. Our History Sephora was first launched in Paris in August 1970. It was acquired by Dominique Mandonnaud in 1993, who merged the purchase with his own perfume chain under the Sephora brand. Mandonnaud is credited for designing and executing Sephora's "assisted self-service" sales experience, which separated itself from standard retail models for cosmetics by encouraging customers to test products in retail locations before purchasing. In July 1997, Mandonnaud and his partners sold Sephora to LVMH, who expanded the stores globally and bolstered the chain's product offerings to include beauty and cosmetic products.[5] Sephora extended its operation to the Middle Eastern markets in 2007 and has opened over 44 Sephora UAE and KSA stores as well as an eCommerce store. It extends its partnership with its exclusive brands in the region.
  5. 5. Leading with Sephora’s Values •Sephora is motivated by seven core values that are part of our DNA and inherent in everything we do. They are the foundation of our culture, our brand, and our business strategies. Through our values, clients can expect a strong assortment of product, the best-in-class beauty shopping experience, and to be serviced by our expertly trained Beauty Advisors. •Respect: We are fearless in fostering a sense of belonging for everyone​ •Passion: We are fearless about putting our client at the center of everything we do​ •Innovation: We are fearless when we take risks to enhance the client experience​ •Initiative: We are fearless when it comes to taking action and designing solutions​ •Expertise: We are fearless when it comes to learning and growing​ •Balance: We are fearless in demonstrating care for ourselves and each other​ •Teamwork: We are fearless in how we work together and accomplish any task at hand​
  6. 6. Why Shephora? Sephora has changed the way women shop for cosmetics, giving traditional department store counters their first real competition in over 50 years. Their concept included placing all items by type. A shopper could compare all brands side by side with the assistance of highly trained staff who is not paid on commission. This encouraged the selling associates to sell favorite products, and meet the needs of clients without taking into consideration their commission. As the store has evolved they now display their more than 7000 items by brands as customers prefer In 2007 Sephora introduces the Beauty Insider Reward Program. The Company Listened
  7. 7. Crux Of Anecdotes
  8. 8. The Beauty Insider Reward Program 2007 Sephora's "15 Days of Beauty Thrills“ The campaign was launched on Facebook along with the "big thrills," Sephora also kept fans engaged and visiting the website by offering "mini thrills" (e.g., a free eyeliner) with a purchase at Sephora.com. Each year an the Customer appreciate sale takes place, and has evolved as Sephora focuses on the customer. “The goal of this campaign was to engage fans and drive traffic to the newly designed Sephora.com website…the campaign leveraged partners that could help amplify the message of the campaign, and the entire experience was social; users could share their experiences through Facebook to create a viral effect.”
  9. 9. By tracking purchases by brand, Sephora could have better predicted that the more expensive the brand the more Rouge Members would respond to the free offers. VIB would generate a greater response to the elite brands and those Customer who are not regular shoppers, or spend less than $350.00 annually would be less likely to take advantage of the offers for brands they are unfamiliar with. Beauty Insider Purchase by Brand Sephora Urban Decay Two Faced Benefits VIB Rouge, VIB & Beauty Insider Programme
  10. 10. • With the help of IT team we developed our own application and by the time we've developed our own skin ncolour matching machine which helps us to perfectly match with the colour of customer to our products.
  11. 11. " I Think Beauty is Youth; It's Energy " - Marc Jacobs(Beauty at Sephora)

×