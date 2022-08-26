Off Side.pptx

3.
Part 2
• How does Danny help his dad?
• Why does he need to do this?
Danny helps his dad by telling him what’s
happening in the game / acting as
commentator.
He does this because his father is blind.
4.
Part 3
a. Danny’s football team are
called City.
Part 4
b. They watch the team in
their home city (where
they live).
C. 1
D. 2
E. 1
F. 2
G. 2
H. 2
I. 3
5.
Part 5
Strikers (5)
Defenders (3)
Goalkeeper (1)
Midfield (4)
Goal area (2)
6.
Part 6
Very good - awesome
Kick very hard – fired
A hard kick or hit - strike
Run very fast - blasted
Go up and down - bounced
Find something difficult - struggled
7.
Part 7
a. ran very fast - blasted
b. found it difficult - struggled
c. kicked - fired
d. very good - awesome
e. hit - strike
f. person in the goal - keeper
g. moved up and down – bounced
h. shouted very loudly - exploded