Tak ada yang melebihi kekuatan rakyat saat bersatu. Persatuan dapat terwujud dalam suasana rukun dan damai. Bacalah teks b...
Jawablah pertanyaan di bawah ini berdasarkan informasi dari bacaan! 1. Apakah yang dimaksud dengan perayaan Cap Go Meh? 2....
Beni dan Siti bercakap-cakap tentang Festival Cap Go Meh yang dibahas pada kegiatan sebelumnya. Bersama teman sebangkumu, ...
 Masih dalam kelompok, buatlah sebuah peta pikiran tentang perbedaan dan persamaan kata kunci iklan media cetak dan iklan...
Tema 3 Subtema 2 Pembelajaran 6 Kelas 5

T3 s2p6

  1. 1. Tak ada yang melebihi kekuatan rakyat saat bersatu. Persatuan dapat terwujud dalam suasana rukun dan damai. Bacalah teks bacaan di bawah ini! Garis bawahi informasi penting yang kamu temukan dalam bacaan!
  2. 2. Jawablah pertanyaan di bawah ini berdasarkan informasi dari bacaan! 1. Apakah yang dimaksud dengan perayaan Cap Go Meh? 2. Atraksi apa sajakah yang dapat ditemui di perayaan Cap Go Meh di Bogor? 3. Apakah yang dapat kamu simpulkan daribacaan di atas tentang keberagaman? 4. Apakah manfaat keberagaman di dalam suatu masyarakat? Berikan pendapatmu! Bentuklah satu kelompok yang terdiri atas empat siswa. Buatlah sebuah buku kecil atau buklet berisi kegiatan yang memperlihatkan keberagaman sosialbudaya yang terdapat dalam masyarakat. Pada kegiatan sebelumnya, kita mencoba untuk melakukan gerak tari sederhana, yakni tarian Kancet Papatai dari Kalimantan Timur. Apa yang tengah kita lakukan merupakan sebuah bentuk yang mendukung keberagaman budaya. Dengan menarikan tarian daerah sendiri dan juga daerah lain, kita sudah mendukung pelestarian budaya Indonesia. Budaya Indonesia adalah milik kita bersama. Cobalah untuk kembali melatih gerakan tarianmu. Lakukan dalam kelompokkelompok kecil. Tunjukkan tarian kelompokmu di depan kelas. Berikan masukan saran atau pendapat saat melihat penampilan kelompok lain.
  3. 3. Beni dan Siti bercakap-cakap tentang Festival Cap Go Meh yang dibahas pada kegiatan sebelumnya. Bersama teman sebangkumu, bacalah teks percakapan Beni dan Siti secara bergantian!
  4. 4.  Masih dalam kelompok, buatlah sebuah peta pikiran tentang perbedaan dan persamaan kata kunci iklan media cetak dan iklan media elektronik. Gunakan kertas gambar A 4 dan pastikan peta pikiranmu menarik.  Tuliskan pula contoh-contoh kata kunci iklan elektronik yang kamu ketahui, misalnya hemat, wangi, tahan lama, dan sebagainya. Selama seminggu ini, banyak aktivitas pembelajaran yang telah kamu lakukan Buatlah tabel yang terdiri atas dua kolom. Tuliskan hal-hal yang menarik dalam seminggu pada kolom pertama dan hal-hal yang kurang menarik pada kolom kedua. Tuliskan idemu untuk membuat hal-hal yang kurang menarik menjadi lebih menarik.

