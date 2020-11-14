Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tips Mudah Bermain Worm Zone
Tips mudah bermain worm zone
Tips mudah bermain worm zone

Tips mudah bermain worm zone

Tips mudah bermain worm zone

  1. 1. Tips Mudah Bermain Worm Zone
  2. 2. Jebak Lawan • Salah satu cara untuk membuat cacing semakin besar adalah dengan menjebak cacing lain. Caranya adalah dengan mencoba membuat cacing- cacing lain membenturkan kepala ke tubuh, sehingga cacing kamu bisa menyerap semua makanan yang ada.
  3. 3. Makan Potion Kuning • Potion atau ramuan yang disediakan Worms Zone berfungsi untuk pertumbuhan cacing. Ada berbagai potion yang tersedia. • Salah satu potion yang sangat berguna adalah yang berwarna kuning. Itu karena potion tersebut dapat memperjauh atau memperbesar area penglihatan agar pemain bisa lebih berkonsentrasi. Dengan begitu, kamu bisa menjebak cacing lain dengan muda.
  4. 4. Jangan Gunakan Skill Kecepatan • Beberapa orang lebih memilih untuk menggunakan skill kecepatan untuk mempercepat pertumbuhan si cacing. Padahal, cara itu bisa membuat koin yang sudah dikumpulkan akan berkurang. Jika koin berkurang, akan sulit untuk memakai 250 koin yang berguna menghindari pengulangan game.
  5. 5. Perbanyak Koin • Manfaat koin di Worms Zone adalah untuk melanjutkan permainan tanpa mengulang dari awal. Untuk melakukan hal tersebut, pemain hanya membutuhkan 250 koin. Namun, dengan menggunakan cara itu, skor game akan otomatis terpotong.
  6. 6. Untuk Selengkapnya Silahkan Lihat Di • https://riovega.blogspot.com/2020/11/tips- mudah-bermain-worm-zone.html

