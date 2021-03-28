Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Mycoplasmas (pleuropneumonia like organisms”(PPLO) In 1898, Nocard and Roux were the first to isolate a mycoplasma species in culture from bovine.
  2. 2. Mollicutes (The Mycoplamas) • The class Mollicutes has five orders and six families. The best studied genera are found in the orders • Mycoplasmatales (Mycoplasma, Ureaplasma) • Entomoplasmatales (Entomoplasma, Mesoplasma, Spiroplasma) • Acholeplasmatales (Acholeplasma) • Anaeroplasmatales (Anaeroplasma, Asteroleplasma) • Haloplasmatales (Haloplasma) • Although they evolved from ancestors with gram positive cell walls, they now lack cell walls and cannot synthesize peptidoglycan precursors. • Many can pass through a bacterial filter • Thus they are penicillin resistant but susceptible to lysis by osmotic shock and detergent treatment.
  3. 3. (lipoprotein)
  4. 4. • Because they are bounded only by a plasma membrane, these prokaryotes are pleomorphic and vary in shape from spherical or pear-shaped organisms, about 0.3 to 0.8 min diameter, to branched or helical filaments • They are among the smallest bacteria capable of self-reproduction • Although most are non-motile, some can glide along liquid-covered surfaces • Most are facultative anaerobes, but a few are obligate anaerobes. • When growing on agar, most species form colonies with a “fried-egg” appearance because they grow into the agar surface at the center while spreading outward on the surface at the colony edges
  5. 5. • Saprophytes, commensals, or parasites, and many are pathogens of plants, animals, or insects • Incapable of synthesizing a number of macromolecules • In addition to requiring sterols, they also need fatty acids, vitamins, amino acids, purines, and pyrimidines • Widespread and can be isolated from animals, plants, the soil, sewage and even compost piles. • Although their complex growth requirements can make their growth in pure cultures difficult, about 10% of the mammalian cell cultures in use are probably contaminated with mycoplasmas. • In animals, mycoplasmas colonize mucous membranes and joints and often are associated with diseases of the respiratory and urogenital tracts Eaton's agar
  6. 6. • Mycoplasmas cause several major diseases in livestock, for example, contagious bovine pleuropneumonia in cattle (M. mycoides), • chronic respiratory disease in chickens (M. gallisepticum), • and pneumonia in swine (M. hyopneumoniae). • M. pneumonia causes primary atypical pneumonia in humans .
  7. 7. Diseases Caused by Mycoplasma • Organism Disease • M. pneumoniae Upper respiratory tract disease, tracheobronchitis, atypical pneumonia, (chronic asthma) • M. hominis Pyelonephritis, pelvic inflammatory disease, postpartum fever • M. genitalium Nongonococcal urethritis • M. mycoides bovine pleuropneumonia in cattle M. gallisepticum chronic respiratory disease in chickens M. hyopneumoniae pneumonia in swine

