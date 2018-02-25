Rina Fayad IE application

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ms. Rina Fayad - Global MBA application February 2018 Approach to question G
Overview of Lebanon and sustainable development
Lebanon: an overview 1. 2014 data Source: World Bank • Surface area: 10,452 Squared KM • Capital: Beirut • Total Populatio...
Sustainable development: a definition Source: United Nations According to the UN: “Sustainable development is an economic ...
Major Current sustainability issues faced in Lebanon and recommendations
The path to sustainable development in Lebanon has been fraught with difficulties and challenges, both external and intern...
On poverty and gender equality Source: United Nations Development Programme, Lebanese Government Poverty Gender equality I...
On environmental sustainability and industry Source: United Nations Development Programme, Lebanese Government, World Bank...
Infrastructure and transportation Life on land and under the sea On infrastructure, natural habitat and biodiversity Sourc...
Next steps for decisions makers
• Government of Lebanon should prioritize the challenges and have a national consensus leading to creating opportunities i...
Muchas Gracias!
  2. 2. • IE Business School is one of the top business schools in the world. IE business school has identified sustainable development and social responsibility as a core attribute to successful businesses and societies alike • This document focuses on the sustainable development of Lebanon • This document aims to answer the following question (G): – Do you think that the lifestyle of the inhabitants of your town or city reflects behavior that is in line with the concept of sustainable development? In your opinion, what should be improved? • The approach that this document presents will focus on 3 points: • Provide an overview of Lebanon and sustainable development • Highlight the major current sustainability issues faced in Lebanon and propose solutions and recommendations to improve sustainable development • Provide next steps for decision makers Context and objectives
  3. 3. Overview of Lebanon and sustainable development
  4. 4. Lebanon: an overview 1. 2014 data Source: World Bank • Surface area: 10,452 Squared KM • Capital: Beirut • Total Population (including refugees): ~6.0 million • Refugee population: ~2.0 million Economic Indicators • Gross Domestic Product (GDP): ~49.6 Bn1 • GDP per capita: USD 8,8441 • Major economic contribution sector: • Services: 73.2% • Industry: 23.6% • Others: 4.2% Workforce analysis: • Unemployment: 6.7% of labor force1 • Labor force participation (pop. %): • Male: 70.2 • Female: 29.8 Social and Environmental Indicators Population statistics • Population growth: 6.0% • Life expectancy at birth: ~80 years Environmental statistics • Energy supply per capita (Gigajoules): 55.0 • Population using improved drinking water sources (%): 99.0 • CO2 emission estimates (000 tons/tons per capita): 22581/4.3 • Forested area (% of land area): 13.4 Education analysis • Government expenditure (% of GDP): 2.7 • Primary gross enrolment ratio (%): ~93% Economic Indicators
  5. 5. Sustainable development: a definition Source: United Nations According to the UN: “Sustainable development is an economic development that meets the needs of the present without sacrificing the ability of future generations to meet their own needs” Inclusive EmpoweringInnovative
  6. 6. Major Current sustainability issues faced in Lebanon and recommendations
  7. 7. The path to sustainable development in Lebanon has been fraught with difficulties and challenges, both external and internal Source: United Nations Development Programme World leaders adopted the 2030 Agenda that includes 17 Sustainable Development initiatives Lebanon has started addressing issues that are highly important to his residents who are way far from adopting a life in line with sustainable development Infrastructure Natural habitat and biodiversity Sustainable development Environmental sustainability Industry innovation Gender Equality Poverty 1 2 3 6 5 4 Focus areas
  8. 8. On poverty and gender equality Source: United Nations Development Programme, Lebanese Government Poverty Gender equality Initiative scope No Poverty Ensure equality between men & women Goal • Hard work is being done to help the poorest through targeted initiatives such as the National Poverty Targeting Program together with the World Bank. • In 2017 70% of Syrian refugees are living below the poverty line. • Despite some efforts women in Lebanon still face inequality in society, politics, labor market. • 3 % only of parliament seats are held by women • Women still only represent 5.5 % of municipal seats Current status • Strengthen government institutions in order to create jobs needed in the 21st century • Reduce macro-fiscal vulnerabilities • Ensure a more efficient and targeted assistance for the poorest through safety net programs • Eliminate violence against women and discrimination • Empower women and get them more into power • Ensure political participation and opportunity Recommendations 1 2
  9. 9. On environmental sustainability and industry Source: United Nations Development Programme, Lebanese Government, World Bank Environmental sustainability Industry Clean water, sufficient and affordable energy Industry innovation • Although Lebanon has a favorable water regime, supply is a major issue all over the country and people still face shortage and in many places water is not safe to drink. • Limited electricity supply where 4.5% come from hydropower while 95.5 % from oil • Lebanon has a vibrant entrepreneurship and a lot was done to improve and grow small businesses. • Information &communication technology sector in expected to grow by 7.5 % in 2018 • Invest in improved water infrastructure & promote better water management, this will have an impact on sustainable supply in the future • Move from oil as a main fuel for energy and reply more on renewable energy from resources such as sun, wind and water • Promote sustainable industries • Invest in scientific research and innovation • Strengthen the industrial and information technology sectors 3 4 Initiative scope Goal Current status Recommendations
  10. 10. Infrastructure and transportation Life on land and under the sea On infrastructure, natural habitat and biodiversity Source: United Nations Development Programme Infrastructure Natural habitat and biodiversity • Lebanon road network and the transport system is underdeveloped compared to the region. • Lack of proper public transportation • The estimated cost of traffic congestion is estimated between 5-10% of GDP • Land resources suffer from different forms of degradation, with soil erosion, salinization and contamination considered to be the three main challenges. • Lack of protection measures of the coastal zone are negatively affecting these ecosystems and the species living in them. • Increase investment in transportation so people and products can move efficiently • Modernize and build resilient infrastructure • Increase road safety measures and enhance the law • Conserve and protect forests from deforestation • Create a better agriculture system for an rural growth • Protect and conserve coastal areas by reducing marine pollution • Limit the sewage system from ending in the sea. 5 6 Initiative scope Goal Current status Recommendations
  11. 11. Next steps for decisions makers
  12. 12. • Government of Lebanon should prioritize the challenges and have a national consensus leading to creating opportunities in the future • Promote political stability and engage in institutional reform and development • Government, private sector, civil society and the citizens should have a shared responsibility to make a difference and have a better sustainably developed country Next steps
