Apr. 11, 2022
Entrepreneurship is the act of carrying out a business project, of the undertaking. Becoming an entrepreneur consists in creating an activity with the objective of generating income. You can also take over an existing business to make it prosper. Anyone can become an entrepreneur because the steps to take are relatively simple and no prerequisites are required.

Entrepreneurship is the act of carrying out a business project, of the undertaking. Becoming an entrepreneur consists in creating an activity with the objective of generating income. You can also take over an existing business to make it prosper. Anyone can become an entrepreneur because the steps to take are relatively simple and no prerequisites are required.

Education

burraqitsolutions_com entrepreneurship.pdf

  1. 1.      Video Courses HOME COURSE OUTLINE IT TRAININGS ENGINEERING TRAININGS ONLINE TRAINING IT SERVICES RESULT ABOUT US Entrepreneurship Training Course Entrepreneurship Training Course Course description of Entrepreneurship Apply Now Duration: 2 Weeks Rs: 15,000/- Course outline of social entrepreneurship 1. Entrepreneurship Introduction of Entrepreneurship Definition of a business Understand the meaning of entrepreneurship and its different classifications Evaluation of entrepreneurship in today’s economy 2. Self-Evaluation
  2. 2. Success Personal Development plans 3. How to recognizing and exploiting the opportunities Conducting Internal and External Analysis Generate and Implement on Business Ideas 4. Why business plan is important? Importance of Business Major purposes of a business plan:                             i. Create an effective strategy of growth                             ii. To Attract investors’                           iii. Tracks all progress                           iv. Projection of staffs̀ strength                            v. A business plan can help to analyze the customer̀s needs.                          vi. Presentation of Business Plans 5. Market Planning Targeted Marketing Plan of Marketing Strategies 6. Profitability Profitability analysis Profitability Ratios Financial Ratios Many people want to embark on an increasingly widespread professional project: to open a business. The number of businesses created increases every year. In 2020, the number of business start-ups increased by 4% compared to 2019. Not all people starting a business are necessarily trained. Is it a mistake? Why take entrepreneurship training before opening a business? What training for entrepreneurs choose? We go through these questions for you.
  3. 3. What is entrepreneurship? Entrepreneurship is the act of carrying out a business project, of the undertaking. Becoming an entrepreneur consists in creating an activity with the objective of generating income. You can also take over an existing business to make it prosper. Anyone can become an entrepreneur because the steps to take are relatively simple and no prerequisites are required. Certain qualities and skills are nevertheless necessary for the success of an entrepreneurial project: organization, autonomy, rigor, the ability to evolve and bounce back are essential. What are the pitfalls to avoid when setting up or taking over a business? Taking the time to think carefully about your project and bring it to maturity before getting started is important. To do this, we advise you to conduct market research and surround yourself with experienced professionals. Choosing the wrong legal form: there are several legal forms of business and each of them has advantages and disadvantages. We advise you to inform yourself well before making your choice. Surrounding yourself badly: it is important to choose your associates and collaborators well. We strongly advise you to select them for their skills, and not by affinity. Do not draw up a business plan: putting in place a short, medium, and long-term strategy is essential for every company. If you are doing a takeover, study the liabilities of the business extensively before you start. Ignore the context: News always affects businesses. The current health context, for example, is to be taken into account if you want to get started. It may involve adjusting your project and your strategy. Why train for entrepreneurship? Training is essential in order to create or take over a business with confidence, especially when you are inexperienced. Training for entrepreneurship by taking a short course or a long course is essential to ensure the feasibility of your business project and to develop it properly. Professional training for future entrepreneurs is a real safety net: they allow you to acquire all the skills necessary to become a good entrepreneur and avoid the pitfalls of starting a business mentioned above. They are particularly useful for perfecting certain points, choosing the right legal form, training on everything related to administration, finance, communication … It all depends on the training chosen and your objectives. Join BITS to get the best practices, hands-on training, and understanding of entrepreneurship What type of entrepreneurship training to choose? There are many diplomae or certification training courses to learn the ropes of entrepreneurship. The classic student courses allow you to start directly after your studies. However, these higher education courses are not always suitable for adults in retraining. The latter generally prefer to acquire skills quickly, by following a short or paid vocational training (work-study program or professionalization contract). There are several training paths MOOCs or online training: lasting from several hours to several months, these training courses allow you to learn at your own pace, working from home, independently. They are therefore perfectly suited to people who already have a job or who do not have a lot of time to devote to their training.
  4. 4. Automated page speed optimizations for fast site performance Attention, all are not the same and the level of quality can be very different depending on the training. Care must be taken to ensure the seriousness of the organization providing the online training and to be attentive to the support offered. Short training: much more comprehensive, short training allows you to acquire specific skills training in the management of companies in difficulty, digital transformation, leadership, commercial negotiation, project management, etc.). Supervised by professionals and experienced entrepreneurs, they promote rapid and serene professional integration. Our training courses concern both experienced executives and novices wishing to promote their professional development and get started. Long training courses: Burraq is an ideal solution to acquire a global vision of the company and the different aspects that make it up (finance, strategy, supply chain, management, marketing, business development, etc.) and to prepare in the best conditions. namely to manage an organization.   Burraq IT Solutions is a leading training institute in Pakistan is offering different in- House and campus-based training programs . Follow Us      Quick Links Home Services About Us Contact Us Our Services Blog Training Online Training Course OutLine Contact us  0317-1170280 0334-9376619  burraqitsolutions@gmail.com  157/3, Akram Plaza, Muslim Town More, Ferozepur Road, near Baba Qulfi wala, Lahore Burraq It Solutions  View larger map Keyboard shortcuts Map Data Terms of Use ©2021 All rights reserved. Burraq IT Solution        

