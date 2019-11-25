Unit b matter and chemical change notes(physical & chemical changes)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Physical & Chemical Changes
  2. 2. Physical Changes Physical Change: When a substance undergoes a physical change, its state may be altered, but its chemical composition is the same
  3. 3. Physical Changes To identify a physical change: • You can separate the end products (reactants) to original substances. Ex. Salt water, sand & rocks • You are able to re-freeze or melt the product again. Ex. Ice cream
  4. 4. Chemical Changes Chemical Change: When 2 or more substances react and form 1 or more new substances (The new substances formed are completely different from the original reactants)
  5. 5. Chemical Changes Four actions that identify a chemical change: 1. Change in color 2. Change of odour (if present)…safety!! 3. Formation of a solid (precipitate) or a gas 4. Release or absorption of energy in the form of light & heat

