Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Digestive System
Digestive System •The digestive system: •is involved in the nutrition life process. •the organs work together to break dow...
Digestive System
Main Parts of the Digestive System • Mouth • Saliva in the mouth begins the process of chemically breaking down food, whil...
Types of Digestion •Mechanical Digestion: The physical breaking apart of food into smaller pieces • increases their surfac...
Types of Digestion •Chemical Digestion: The dissolving and breaking down of food using enzymes or stomach acid •Breaks foo...
More Parts of Digestive System • All 3 of these parts secrete digestive enzymes into the first section of the small intest...
Types of Digestion • Once digestion has occurred, the resulting nutrients need to be transported throughout the body.This ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Digestive system

19 views

Published on

Digestive system

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Digestive system

  1. 1. Digestive System
  2. 2. Digestive System •The digestive system: •is involved in the nutrition life process. •the organs work together to break down food into nutrients that are used by the body. •the food matter that isn’t used by the body is expelled as waste, another one of the life processes.
  3. 3. Digestive System
  4. 4. Main Parts of the Digestive System • Mouth • Saliva in the mouth begins the process of chemically breaking down food, while the teeth and tongue work together to physically break the food into smaller pieces.The tongue also helps with swallowing. • Esophagus • The esophagus is a long tube that connects the mouth to the stomach. Food is squeezed down the esophagus by smooth muscle tissue. • Stomach • In the stomach, smooth muscle lining the walls of the stomach pulverizes the food. Specialized cells in the stomach lining secrete acid and juices to dissolve and break down the food chemically. • Small Intestine • In the small intestine digestive juices break all remaining usable food into its nutritional parts.The nutrients enter the bloodstream through the walls of the small intestine, and are sent throughout the body. • Large Intestine • The remaining matter and water enter the large intestine. In the large intestine, water is absorbed by the body leaving behind a mass of waste, called a stool. • Anus • The anus is the opening in the body where the stool is excreted.
  5. 5. Types of Digestion •Mechanical Digestion: The physical breaking apart of food into smaller pieces • increases their surface area. • Teeth, the tongue and the squeezing of the peristalsis movement through the digestive system. •Peristalsis: is how food moves through the body. It’s the wave-like movement of muscle contractions that move food through the digestive tract.
  6. 6. Types of Digestion •Chemical Digestion: The dissolving and breaking down of food using enzymes or stomach acid •Breaks food into nutrients usable by the body
  7. 7. More Parts of Digestive System • All 3 of these parts secrete digestive enzymes into the first section of the small intestine to help digest the fats that were not dissolved or digested in the stomach.They also have other jobs... • Pancreas • The pancreas makes Insulin and glucagon which help control sugar levels in the blood also come from the pancreas. • Liver • The liver has MANY functions that include processing harmful substances, storing useful nutrients and makes proteins that help clot the blood. • Gall Bladder • The gallbladder takes acidic bile from the liver and stores it until needed for digestion.That liquid helps digest fat.
  8. 8. Types of Digestion • Once digestion has occurred, the resulting nutrients need to be transported throughout the body.This occurs in the small intestine: Villi: Small finger like projects in small intestine that absorb nutrients Microvilli: microscopic villi on cell membrane

×