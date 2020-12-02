LEIA ONLINE// Pretty When She Cries (Black Mountain Academy)

-
Your first kiss is supposed to be sweet. Ours was baptized in fire.I was the new girl trying to find her place.Landon was the brooding neighbor I tutored over the summer.I didn?t know he was a legend at Black Mountain Academy.I didn?t know they worshipped him like a religion.But I fell for him before I knew those things.To me, he was just the tortured soul who drew me in like a magnet.And then he did something so unspeakable, so unforgivable, it shattered me.I ran away then because I was weak, but I?ve shed my tears.He stole my heart and my dignity, and I?m here to take it back.The only problem is? he?s not giving it up without a fight. .
