LEIA ONLINE// Pretty When She Cries (Black Mountain Academy)

Your first kiss is supposed to be sweet. Ours was baptized in fire.I was the new girl trying to find her place.Landon was the brooding neighbor I tutored over the summer.I didn?t know he was a legend at Black Mountain Academy.I didn?t know they worshipped him like a religion.But I fell for him before I knew those things.To me, he was just the tortured soul who drew me in like a magnet.And then he did something so unspeakable, so unforgivable, it shattered me.I ran away then because I was weak, but I?ve shed my tears.He stole my heart and my dignity, and I?m here to take it back.The only problem is? he?s not giving it up without a fight. .

