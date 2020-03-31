Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BIOPROSES DALAM SEL OLEH RIKI RISANDI
MEKANISME TRANSPOR MEMBRAN TRANSPOR MEMBRAN TRANSPOR PASIF DIFUSI DIFUSI SEDERHANA DIFUSI TERBANTU OSMOSIS TRANSPOR AKTIF ...
TRANSPOR PASIF •Yaitu perpindahan molekul atau ion tanpa menggunakan energi sel. •Terjadi secara spontan mengikuti gradien...
TRANSPOR PASIF - DIFUSI - • Yaitu perpindahan molekul-molekul zat dari konsentrasi tinggi ke konsentrasi rendah baik melal...
TRANSPOR PASIF -OSMOSIS- • Yaitu perpindahan molekul-molekul pelarut dari larutan berkonsentrasi rendah (hipotonik) ke lar...
TRANSPOR AKTIF • Yaitu transpor yang memerlukan energi untuk melawan gradien konsentrasi. • Menggunakan protein transpor u...
POMPA KALIUM NATRIUM
SINTESIS PROTEIN SINTESIS PROTEIN TRANSKRIPSI INISIASI (PERMULAAN) ELONGASI (PEMANJANGAN) TERMINASI (PENGAKHIRAN) TRANSLAS...
SINTESIS PROTEIN
TRANSKRIPSI • Dimulai dari promotor (tempat melekatnya RNA polimerase). • Promotor berfungsi menentukan tempat dimulainya ...
TRANSKRIPSI • RNA polimerase bergerak sepanjang untaian cetakan DNA dari arah 3’ ke 5’, menambahkan nukleotida hanya pada ...
TRANSKRIPSI • Sekuen terminator memberikan sinyal untuk mengakhiri gen. Selama mencapai sekuen terminator, Enzim RNA polim...
TRANSLASI • Sub unit kecil ribosom berikatan dengan ujung 5’. • Bagian dari mRNA yang biasa menjadi kode untuk dimulainya ...
TRANSLASI • Molekul tRNA membawa asam amino kedua dan berikatan dengan kodon kedua (GGA). • Dengan berikatannya Metionin d...
TRANSLASI • Elongasi akan berhenti setelah ribosom mencapai stop codon ( UAA, UAG, UGA). • Sebuah protein pelepas akan ber...
POLIPEPTIDA • PROTEIN STRUKTURAL • PROTEIN FUNGSIONAL : ENZIM DAN HORMON
Bioproses dalam Sel
Bioproses dalam Sel
Bioproses dalam Sel
Bioproses dalam Sel
Bioproses dalam Sel
Bioproses dalam Sel
Bioproses dalam Sel
Bioproses dalam Sel
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bioproses dalam Sel

23 views

Published on

Bioproses dalam Sel

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bioproses dalam Sel

  1. 1. BIOPROSES DALAM SEL OLEH RIKI RISANDI
  2. 2. MEKANISME TRANSPOR MEMBRAN TRANSPOR MEMBRAN TRANSPOR PASIF DIFUSI DIFUSI SEDERHANA DIFUSI TERBANTU OSMOSIS TRANSPOR AKTIF POMPA NATRIUM KALIUM ENDOSITOSIS EKSOSITOSIS
  3. 3. TRANSPOR PASIF •Yaitu perpindahan molekul atau ion tanpa menggunakan energi sel. •Terjadi secara spontan mengikuti gradien konsentrasi. •Ex: Difusi & Osmosis
  4. 4. TRANSPOR PASIF - DIFUSI - • Yaitu perpindahan molekul-molekul zat dari konsentrasi tinggi ke konsentrasi rendah baik melalui membran plasma atau pun tidak. • Terdiri atas difusi sederhana dan difusi terbantu. DIFUSI SEDERHANA DIFUSI TERBANTU Terjadi secara spontan, sampai dicapai keserimbangan. Terjadi dengan perantara protein pembawa dari konsentrasi tinggi ke konsentrasi rendah.
  5. 5. TRANSPOR PASIF -OSMOSIS- • Yaitu perpindahan molekul-molekul pelarut dari larutan berkonsentrasi rendah (hipotonik) ke larutan berkonsentrasi tinggi (hipertonik) melalui membran semipermeabel. • Terdiri atas endoosmosis dan eksoosmosis. • Plasmolisis  terlepasnya membran dari dinding sel.
  6. 6. TRANSPOR AKTIF • Yaitu transpor yang memerlukan energi untuk melawan gradien konsentrasi. • Menggunakan protein transpor untuk memindahkan substansi melawan gradien konsentrasi, dari konsentrasi rendah ke konsentrasi tinggi.
  7. 7. POMPA KALIUM NATRIUM
  8. 8. SINTESIS PROTEIN SINTESIS PROTEIN TRANSKRIPSI INISIASI (PERMULAAN) ELONGASI (PEMANJANGAN) TERMINASI (PENGAKHIRAN) TRANSLASI INISIASI ELONGASI TERMINASI
  9. 9. SINTESIS PROTEIN
  10. 10. TRANSKRIPSI • Dimulai dari promotor (tempat melekatnya RNA polimerase). • Promotor berfungsi menentukan tempat dimulainya transkripsi dan menentukan satu rantai DNA yang akan digunakan sebagai cetakan.
  11. 11. TRANSKRIPSI • RNA polimerase bergerak sepanjang untaian cetakan DNA dari arah 3’ ke 5’, menambahkan nukleotida hanya pada ujung 3’ dari molekul RNA yang sedang dicetak.
  12. 12. TRANSKRIPSI • Sekuen terminator memberikan sinyal untuk mengakhiri gen. Selama mencapai sekuen terminator, Enzim RNA polimerase memisah dari cetakan DNA dan melepaskan RNA baru yang disintesis.
  13. 13. TRANSLASI • Sub unit kecil ribosom berikatan dengan ujung 5’. • Bagian dari mRNA yang biasa menjadi kode untuk dimulainya proses inisiasi adalah kodon start AUG dan akan membuat tRNA initiator membara metionin untuk melekat. • Metionin ini akan menjadi permulaan polipeptida. • Subunit besar ribosom aan melekat pada sub unit kecil untuk memulai proses inisiasi sepenuhnya.
  14. 14. TRANSLASI • Molekul tRNA membawa asam amino kedua dan berikatan dengan kodon kedua (GGA). • Dengan berikatannya Metionin dan Glisin dengan ikatan kovalen, ribosom akan melepas tRNA pertama. • Hal ini terus terjadi sampai terbentuk rantai polipeptida.
  15. 15. TRANSLASI • Elongasi akan berhenti setelah ribosom mencapai stop codon ( UAA, UAG, UGA). • Sebuah protein pelepas akan berikatan dengan stop codon dan tRNA terakhir akan terlepas. • Selanjutnya sub unit kecil dan sub unit besar ribosom akan terpisah dan akan didaur ulang. • Rantai polipeptida akan dilepas ke sitoplasma.
  16. 16. POLIPEPTIDA • PROTEIN STRUKTURAL • PROTEIN FUNGSIONAL : ENZIM DAN HORMON

×