PPT Geografi 1

  1. 1. BAB 1 A. HAKIKAT GEOGRAFI GEOGRAFI BERASAL DARI BAHASA YUNANI YANG TERDIRI ATAS KATA GEO BERARTI ‘BUMI’ DAN GRAFI( GRAPHEIN )YANG BERARTI ‘TULISAN’. JADI GEOGRAFI BERARTI ‘TULISAN TENTANG BUMI’, SEHINGGA GEOGRAFI SERING DISEBUT SEBAGAI ILMU PENGETAHUAN YANG MENCITRAKAN ,MELUKISKAN ATAU MENGURAIKAN TENTANG BUMI DEFINISI GEOGRAFI HASIL SEMINAR DAN LOKAKARYA GEOGRAFI DI SEMARANG 1998 ‘GEOGRAFI ‘ ADALAH PENGETAHUAN MENGENAI PERSAMAAN DAN PERBEDAAN GEJALA ALAM DAN KEHIDUPAN DI MUKA BUMI (GEJALA GEOSFER) SERTA INTERAKSINYA ANTARA MANUSIA DAN LINGKUNGANNYA DALAM KONTEKS KERUANGAN DAN KEWILAYAHAN
  2. 2. B. Objek Studi Geografi 1. Objek Material geografi adalah sasaran atau isi kajian geografi. Berdasar definisi hasil seminar dan lokakarya geografi di Semarang 1998 obyek material geografi adalah fenomena geosfer ,yang terdiri dari : a. Atmosfer : udara yang menyelimuti bumi b. Litosfer : kulit bumi atau kerak bumi c. Pedosfer : lapisan tanah dimuka bumi d. Hidrosfer : air di muka bumi e. Biosfer : kehidupan di bumi,flora dan fauna f. Antroposfer : manusia di bumi 2. Objek Formal geografi adalah metode atau pendekatan yang digunakan dalam mengkaji suatu masalah. Metode atau pendekatan dalam geografi terdiri dari : a. Pendekatan keruangan : analisis keruangannya berkaitan dengan pertanyaan “ where”,dimana berbeda satu tempat dengan tempat yang lain.mengkaji antar sesama aspek fisik b. Pendekatan kelingkungan : analisis kelingkungan mengkaji antara manusia dengan lingkungannya . c. Pendekatan kewilayahan : mengkaji suatu kawasan di permukaan bumi yang memiliki karakteristik khas yang berbeda dengan wilayah lainnya.
  3. 3. C. Prinsip-Prinsip Geografi 1. Prinsip Persebaran/distribusi Prinsip ini pada hakikatnya mengemukakan persebaran gejala-gejala geosfer yang ada di permukaan bumi, di mana distribusi (penyebarannya) berbeda antara satu tempat dengan tempat yang lainnya. 2. Prinsip Interelasi Prinsip ini menyatakan bahwa terdapat hubungan antara gejala-gejala yang satu dengan gejala geografi yang lain di muka bumi. 3. Prinsip Deskripsi Prinsip ini pada intinya memberikan penjelasan yang lebih mendalam tentang karakteristik yang spesifik pada gejala geografi. 4. Prinsip Korologi Prinsip ini melihat permasalahan geografi dari sudut pandang persebaran, interelasi, dan interaksinya dalam suatu wilayah (region) dan ruang tertentu.
  4. 4. D. Ruang lingkup geografi 1. Geografi fisik : aspek fisik,contohnya batuan,mineral,relief,cuaca,iklim,air,flora fauna 2. Geografi sosial : aspek sosial ,politik,ekonomi, dan budaya 3. Geografi regional : kajian wilayah tertentu,baik aspek fisik,maupun sosialnya contoh geografi Indonesia,geografi Asia 4. Geografi teknis : kajian penggunaan keahlian teknis .contohnya Penginderaan Jauh dan Sistem Informasi Geografi
  5. 5. E. ASPEK GEOGRAFI  1. Aspek Fisik meliputi litosfer,atmosfer,hidrosfer dan biosfer  contohnya ( tanah,udara,air,flora, fauna)  2. Aspek Sosial aspek yang meliputi aktifitas manusia (antroposfer)  contohnya ( migrasi,dinamika penduduk )

