,\\Leggi ebook Colton (Cerberus MC, #14)

Detective Colton Matthews has experienced a lot in the last ten years.Promotions.Divorce.Single-dad life.His work life is as full of surprises as his home life.But nothing prepared him for her.Saying yes to the favor asked of the Cerberus MC was a no brainer.He?s a good guy helping other good guys.How hard would it be to allow, Sophia, Dominic Anderson?s daughter, to shadow him for a few months to complete a college credit and keep things professional?The short answer?Impossible.Especially when his job puts her in danger. .

