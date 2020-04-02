Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TEKNOLOGI INFORMASI DAN KOMUNIKASI Disusun Oleh: Ridha Lugiana U (037119019) START
Teknologi informasi dan teknologi komunikasi adalah Suatu kesatuan yang tidak terpisahkan yang mengandung pengertian luas ...
T I K TIK ada setelah adanya perpaduan antara teknologi komputer (perangkat keras atau pun lunak) dengan teknologi komunik...
M a n f a a t T I K Informasi yang dibutuhkan akan semakin cepat dan mudah di akses untuk kepentingan pendidikan Inovasi d...
DAMPAK +/- BACK NEXT
DAMPAK N E G A T I F 1 2 3 4 Ketergantungan Pornografi Merenggangkan Hubungan Sosial di Kehidupan Nyata Radiasi dari gadge...
DAMPAK P O S I T I F Kemudahan memperoleh informasi yang ada di internet sehingga manusia tahu apa saja yang terjadi Membu...
SEKIAN, TERIMAKASIH BACK FINISH BACK TO START
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

T I K

19 views

Published on

Teknologi Informasi Dan Komunikasi

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

T I K

  1. 1. TEKNOLOGI INFORMASI DAN KOMUNIKASI Disusun Oleh: Ridha Lugiana U (037119019) START
  2. 2. Teknologi informasi dan teknologi komunikasi adalah Suatu kesatuan yang tidak terpisahkan yang mengandung pengertian luas tentang segala kegiatan yang terkait dengan pemrosesan, pengelolaan dan transfer/pemindahan informasi antar media BACK NEXT
  3. 3. T I K TIK ada setelah adanya perpaduan antara teknologi komputer (perangkat keras atau pun lunak) dengan teknologi komunikasi p ada pertengahan abad ke-20. Sampai awal abad ke-21, TIK masih terus mengalami berbagai perubahan dan belu m terlihat titik jenuhnya BACK NEXT
  4. 4. M a n f a a t T I K Informasi yang dibutuhkan akan semakin cepat dan mudah di akses untuk kepentingan pendidikan Inovasi dalam pembelajaran semakin berkembang dengan adanya inovasi e-learning yang semakin memudahkan proses pendidikan Perpustakaan online, perpusatakaan online adalah perpustakaan dalam bentuk digital Membuat proses komunikasi pembelajaran menjadi semakin menarik 1 2 3 4 BACK NEXT
  5. 5. DAMPAK +/- BACK NEXT
  6. 6. DAMPAK N E G A T I F 1 2 3 4 Ketergantungan Pornografi Merenggangkan Hubungan Sosial di Kehidupan Nyata Radiasi dari gadget BACK NEXT
  7. 7. DAMPAK P O S I T I F Kemudahan memperoleh informasi yang ada di internet sehingga manusia tahu apa saja yang terjadi Membuka peluang untuk dapat bekerja secara daring Kemudahan bertransaksi dan berbisnis dalam bidang perdagangan sehingga tidak perlu pergi menuju ke tempat penawaran/ penjualan Bisa digunakan sebagai lahan informasi untuk bidang pendidikan, kebudayaan, dan lain-lain 1 2 3 4 BACK NEXT
  8. 8. SEKIAN, TERIMAKASIH BACK FINISH BACK TO START

×