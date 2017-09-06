3d structure prediction of RGS9 gene

Rida Khalid BS-Bioinformatics COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 1
RGS9-protein  The official name of RSG9 gene is “Regulator of g-protein signaling 9.”  RGS9 gene encodes a member of the...
RGS-9 Protein structure is known COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 3
 RGS9- protein consists of 304 aminoacids sequence.  Fasta sequence has been retrieved From NCBI for Homology Modeling. ...
HOMOLOGY MODELING Homology modeling, also known as comparative modeling of protein, refers to constructing an atomic- reso...
THREADING Protein threading, also known as fold recognition, is a method of protein modeling which is used to model those ...
SWISS-MODEL  Total 60 templates result is given below when a Fasta format sequence was given as input in Swiss Model. COM...
MODELS 3 models formed as shown in the table below. But the best one is selected on the basis of sequence coverage and seq...
Best Model and it’s Chimera view COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 9
GENO3D  The template result is given below COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 10
Selection of template  The model is found against the “pdb2pbiA-0” template because of higher identity %age and more resi...
HHpred • Fasta sequence was submitted and templated were generated. • The template result is given below COMSATS INSTITUTE...
Cont..  Top 3 templates Best template Model no. Template Score Identities Description 01 2pbi_A 373.6 98% Regulator of G-...
Same Template  “2PBI” is the same template that we selected as best template from the three different servers that is Swi...
Chimera  For visual graphics chimera is used.  After superimposing the target and template structure retrieved from the ...
Swiss-Model Chimera Results  The RMSD value of Swiss Model target and template after superimposing is 0.046 which means s...
Alignment Result • The alignment result of Swiss-Model template “2pbi.2.A_template.pdb” and target “model-01 target.pdb” i...
Geno3D Chimera Results  The RMSD value of Geno3D target and template after superimposing is 0.863 which means structures ...
Alignment Result • The alignment result of Geno3D template “2PBI_Geno3D.pdb” and target “model_6.pdb” is given below. COMS...
HHpred Chimera Results The RMSD value of HHpred model and template after superimposing is 0.730 which is between 185 atoms...
Alignment Result • The alignment result of HHpred template “2PBI_template.pdb” and target “model_hhpred.pdb” is given belo...
STRUCTURE VALIDATION  Structure validation is done for calculating the higher resolution and good quality model.  Ramach...
Ramachandran plot  The Ramachandran plotshows the phi-psi torsion angles for all residues in the structure (except those ...
Ramachandran and Procheck result on Swiss-model • The percentage of residues in core region should be greater than 90% for...
Ramachandran Plot on Geno3d Model  79.9% residues are present in core or favored region. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION...
Ramachandran Plot on HHpred Model  85.7% residues are present in core or favored region. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION...
Verify3D  Verify3D evaluate the quality of the protein structure. Using the scoring function, if more than 80% of the res...
Verify3d on Swiss-Model  83.05% of residues had an averaged 3D-1D scores>=0.2. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOG...
Verify3d on Geno3D model  65.64% of residues had an averaged 3D-1D scores>=0.2. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLO...
Verify3d on HHpred model  66.15% of residues had an averaged 3D-1D scores>=0.2. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLO...
EERAT  Errat analyzes the statistics of non-bonded interactions between different atom types and plots the value of the e...
ERRAT on Swiss-Model  The overall quality factor is 98.396 COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 32
ERRAT on Geno3D model  The overall quality factor is 88.556 COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 33
ERRAT on HHpred  The overall quality factor is 97.861 COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 34
Conclusion SERVER USED RMSD VALUE RAMACHANDRAN PLOT & PRO-CHECK STATISTICS VERIFY 3D ERRAT SWISS- MODEL 0.046 Most favored...
References  [1] Martemyanov KA, Arshavsky VY. Biology and functions of the RGS9 isoforms. Prog Mol Biol Transl Sci. 2009;...
COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 37
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

3d structure prediction of RGS9 gene

13 views

Published on

3D Structure Prediction of Regulator of G-protein Signaling 9 (RGS9)-[Homo sapiens] via Homology Modeling

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

3d structure prediction of RGS9 gene

  1. 1. Rida Khalid BS-Bioinformatics COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 1
  2. 2. RGS9-protein  The official name of RSG9 gene is “Regulator of g-protein signaling 9.”  RGS9 gene encodes a member of the RGS family of GTPase(Guanosine Tri-phosphatase) activating proteins that function in various signaling pathways .  This protein is anchored to photoreceptor membranes in retinal cells and deactivates G proteins in the rod and cone photo- transduction cascades.  Mutations in this gene result in bradyopsia, a rare condition that affects vision. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 2
  3. 3. RGS-9 Protein structure is known COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 3
  4. 4.  RGS9- protein consists of 304 aminoacids sequence.  Fasta sequence has been retrieved From NCBI for Homology Modeling.  Different servers were used for Homology Modeling like Swiss-Model and Geno3D.  Threading was done by HHpred. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 4
  5. 5. HOMOLOGY MODELING Homology modeling, also known as comparative modeling of protein, refers to constructing an atomic- resolution model of the "target" protein from its amino acid sequence and an experimental three-dimensional structure of a related homologous protein (the "template").  Swiss-Model  Geno3d COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 5
  6. 6. THREADING Protein threading, also known as fold recognition, is a method of protein modeling which is used to model those proteins which have the same fold as proteins of known structures, but do not have homologous proteins with known structure.  HHpred COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 6
  7. 7. SWISS-MODEL  Total 60 templates result is given below when a Fasta format sequence was given as input in Swiss Model. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 7
  8. 8. MODELS 3 models formed as shown in the table below. But the best one is selected on the basis of sequence coverage and sequence identity. Mode l no. Template Seq. Identity Seq. coverage Description 01 2pbi.2.A 98.47% Regulator of G-protein Signaling 9 02 2pbi.1.A 98.47% Regulator of G-protein Signaling 9 03 1fqj.2.B 96.58% REGULATOR OF G- PROTEIN SIGNALING 9 COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 8
  9. 9. Best Model and it’s Chimera view COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 9
  10. 10. GENO3D  The template result is given below COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 10
  11. 11. Selection of template  The model is found against the “pdb2pbiA-0” template because of higher identity %age and more residues are covered.  Resulted models were emailed.  I selected model_6 randomly as one of the modelCOMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 11
  12. 12. HHpred • Fasta sequence was submitted and templated were generated. • The template result is given below COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 12
  13. 13. Cont..  Top 3 templates Best template Model no. Template Score Identities Description 01 2pbi_A 373.6 98% Regulator of G-protein signaling 9 02 1FQI 251.7 96% RGS9, regulator of G-protein signaling 9 03 1agr_E 252.7 30% RGS4; GI-alpha-1 COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 13
  14. 14. Same Template  “2PBI” is the same template that we selected as best template from the three different servers that is Swiss- model, Geno3D and HHpred. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 14
  15. 15. Chimera  For visual graphics chimera is used.  After superimposing the target and template structure retrieved from the Swiss Model Geno3D and HHpred, RMSD value is calculated.  The RMSD value between (0 – 1) indicates that the structure is highly conserved and less deviated. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 15
  16. 16. Swiss-Model Chimera Results  The RMSD value of Swiss Model target and template after superimposing is 0.046 which means structures are highly conserved. Template Target Figure :Swiss Model result’s superimposed structures and its calculated Reply log. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 16
  17. 17. Alignment Result • The alignment result of Swiss-Model template “2pbi.2.A_template.pdb” and target “model-01 target.pdb” is given below. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 17
  18. 18. Geno3D Chimera Results  The RMSD value of Geno3D target and template after superimposing is 0.863 which means structures are conserved. Template Target FIGURE: Geno3D result’s superimposed structures and its calculated Reply log Template Target COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 18
  19. 19. Alignment Result • The alignment result of Geno3D template “2PBI_Geno3D.pdb” and target “model_6.pdb” is given below. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 19
  20. 20. HHpred Chimera Results The RMSD value of HHpred model and template after superimposing is 0.730 which is between 185 atoms. Template Target FIGURE: Geno3D result’s superimposed structures and its calculated Reply log COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 20
  21. 21. Alignment Result • The alignment result of HHpred template “2PBI_template.pdb” and target “model_hhpred.pdb” is given below. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 21
  22. 22. STRUCTURE VALIDATION  Structure validation is done for calculating the higher resolution and good quality model.  Ramachandran Plot and Pro-check is performed by using the PDBsum Server.  Verify3d and Errat is also used for validation. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 22
  23. 23. Ramachandran plot  The Ramachandran plotshows the phi-psi torsion angles for all residues in the structure (except those at the chain termini).  The percentage of residues in the "core" regions is one of the better guides to stereo-chemical quality and should be greater than 90%.  Ramachandran plot was performed over the Model-01. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 23
  24. 24. Ramachandran and Procheck result on Swiss-model • The percentage of residues in core region should be greater than 90% for the better stereo-chemical property. • 93.7% residues are present in core or favored region. • Pro-check checks the stereo-chemical quality of a protein structure by analyzing residue-by-residue geometry and overall structure geometry. • G-Factor provides a measure how unusual or out of the ordinary the property is.COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 24
  25. 25. Ramachandran Plot on Geno3d Model  79.9% residues are present in core or favored region. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 25
  26. 26. Ramachandran Plot on HHpred Model  85.7% residues are present in core or favored region. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 26
  27. 27. Verify3D  Verify3D evaluate the quality of the protein structure. Using the scoring function, if more than 80% of the residue has a score of >0.2 then the protein structure is considered of high quality.  Warning when Less than 65% of the amino acids have scored >= 0.2 in the 3D/1D profile. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 27
  28. 28. Verify3d on Swiss-Model  83.05% of residues had an averaged 3D-1D scores>=0.2. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 28
  29. 29. Verify3d on Geno3D model  65.64% of residues had an averaged 3D-1D scores>=0.2. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 29
  30. 30. Verify3d on HHpred model  66.15% of residues had an averaged 3D-1D scores>=0.2. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 30
  31. 31. EERAT  Errat analyzes the statistics of non-bonded interactions between different atom types and plots the value of the error function. Higher the scores mean higher refined structure. Errat is a so called “overall quality factor”. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 31
  32. 32. ERRAT on Swiss-Model  The overall quality factor is 98.396 COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 32
  33. 33. ERRAT on Geno3D model  The overall quality factor is 88.556 COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 33
  34. 34. ERRAT on HHpred  The overall quality factor is 97.861 COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 34
  35. 35. Conclusion SERVER USED RMSD VALUE RAMACHANDRAN PLOT & PRO-CHECK STATISTICS VERIFY 3D ERRAT SWISS- MODEL 0.046 Most favored region=93.7% 83.07% 98.396 GENO3D 0.863 Most favored region=79.9% 65.64% 88.556 HHPRED 0.730 Most favored region=85.7% 66.15% 97.861 COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 35
  36. 36. References  [1] Martemyanov KA, Arshavsky VY. Biology and functions of the RGS9 isoforms. Prog Mol Biol Transl Sci. 2009;86:205- 27. doi: 10.1016/S1877-1173(09)86007-9. Epub 2009 Oct 7. Review.  [2] Michaelides M, Li Z, Rana NA, Richardson EC, Hykin PG, Moore AT, Holder GE, Webster AR. Novel mutations and electrophysiologic findings in RGS9- and R9AP-associated retinal dysfunction (Bradyopsia). Ophthalmology. 2010 Jan;117(1):120-127.e1. doi: 10.1016/j.ophtha.2009.06.011. Epub 2009 Oct 8.  [3] Nishiguchi KM, Sandberg MA, Kooijman AC, Martemyanov KA, Pott JW, Hagstrom SA, Arshavsky VY, Berson EL, Dryja TP. Defects in RGS9 or its anchor protein R9AP in patients with slow photoreceptor deactivation. Nature. 2004 Jan 1;427(6969):75-8  [4] Psifogeorgou K, Papakosta P, Russo SJ, Neve RL, Kardassis D, Gold SJ, Zachariou V. RGS9-2 is a negative modulator of mu-opioid receptor function. J Neurochem. 2007 Oct;103(2):617-25. Epub 2007 Aug 23.  [5] Nishikawa K and Ooi T (1986). Radial locations of amino-acid residues in a globular protein - correlation with the sequence. J. Biochem., 100, 1043-1047.  [6] OMIM: OMIM® and Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man® are registered trademarks of the Johns Hopkins University. Copyright® 1966-2015 Johns Hopkins University.  [7]Bordoli L., Kiefer F., Arnold K., Benkert P., Battey J., & Schwede T. (2009). Protein structure homology modelling using SWISS-MODEL Workspace.  [8]Combet C., Jambon M., Deléage G. & Geourjon C. (2001). Geno3D: automatic comparative molecular modelling of protein  [9] © 2008-2015, Dept. of Protein Evolution at the Max Planck Institute for Developmental Biology, Tübingen  [10] Pettersen E. F., Goddard T. D., Huang C. C., Couch, G. S., Greenblatt D. M., Meng E. C., & Ferrin T. E. (2004). UCSF Chimera - A Visualization System for Exploratory Research and Analysis.  [11] Copyright © EMBL-EBI 2015 | EBI is an outstation of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory  [12] Lüthy R., Bowie J. U. & Eisenberg D. (1992). Assessment of protein models with three-dimensional profiles.  [13] Colovos C. & Yeates T. O. (1993). Verification of protein structures: patterns of nonbonded atomic interactions. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 36
  37. 37. COMSATS INSTITUTE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, ISLAMABAD 37

×