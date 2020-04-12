Successfully reported this slideshow.
Estudiante: Eric Ricardo Echeverría Rodríguez Fecha: febrero 28 de 2020
Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 2 Nota: Cada estudiante es libre de realizar el análisis como lo crea más c...
Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 3  Proveedor de recursos  Supervisores académicos Aunque los nuevos entor...
Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 4 el profesor domine técnicas para dinamizar y hacer que participen todos l...
Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 5 favoreciendo su desarrollo reflexivo y convirtiéndolos en sujetos cada ve...
Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 6 falta recurrente de motivación, siendo éstas las acciones que determinan ...
Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 7 nuevas situaciones, preocupación por la calidad, habilidad de gestión de ...
Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 8 2. Análisis crítico de los tres (3) artículos: La relación que existe ent...
Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 9 La integración de la tecnología de manera eficaz se logra siguiendo estos...
Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 10 Con esto las universidades pueden monitorear el trabajo y alinearlo con ...
Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 11 guiar al alumno en el proceso de aprendizaje. Buscando alcanzar un verda...
Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 12 4. Asesor: El profesor debe ser capaz de guiar a los alumnos en el desar...
Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 13 Es necesario señalar que el ordenador deshumaniza y hace técnica la ense...
Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 14 El rol del estudiante ante las TICS seria el siguiente: 1. Aprovechar la...
Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 15 La tecnología en especial el uso de blogs me está dando resultado, aunqu...
Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 16 2. Lo anterior incide en la preferencia de los constructivistas por estu...
  1. 1. Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 1 Estudiante: Eric Ricardo Echeverría Rodríguez Fecha: febrero 28 de 2020 – USMA Virtual – Universidad Santa María La Antigua Escuela de Postgrado en Docencia Universitaria Módulo 2: Tecnologías de Información y Comunicación Aplicados a la Educación Asignación No. 5 Profesor: Justiniano Montenegro Título: "SELECCIÓN DE ARTÍCULOS RELACIONADOS CON EL MÓDULO " Objetivo: Analizar los artículos en base a los temas del módulo y realizar análisis crítico de los mismos Metodología: (sigan los siguientes pasos) Paso 1: Cada estudiante buscará tres (3) artículos relacionados con los temas del módulo. Paso 2: Realizarán un análisis crítico de los tres (3) artículos Paso 3: Desarrollarán un cuadro comparativo de los elementos o conceptos que consideran COINCIDEN los autores y los conceptos en los que DIFIEREN LOS AUTORES. Paso 4: Cada estudiante realizará un APORTE a las lecturas realizadas, ya sea cómo consideran que se pueden relacionar los conceptos analizados a sus áreas de conocimiento/cursos que ya tienen a su cargo, qué le gustaría agregar en el análisis, qué faltaría, cómo lo harían, etc. Paso 5: Generación de un trabajo escrito en formato WORD y pasarlo a PDF. Paso 6: Subir a la plataforma considerando las fechas límites.
  2. 2. Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 2 Nota: Cada estudiante es libre de realizar el análisis como lo crea más conveniente. 1.- Artículos relacionados con los temas del módulo (3) Artículo 1: El rol del profesor ante las nuevas tecnologías de la información y comunicación: “La figura docente sigue siendo, a pesar de los avances tecnológicos de la enseñanza, la piedra angular sobre la que se desarrolla el sistema educativo” (Cabero y Loscertales, 1998, 27). A la influencia de los cambios que se están desarrollando en la sociedad, la economía y la cultura, podríamos indicar que nunca en la historia de la educación ésta se ha visto tan presionada con la incorporación de diferentes tecnologías de la información y comunicación, tanto en la vertiente que podríamos considerar como formal, como en la informal o no formal. Las nuevas tecnologías vienen a ampliar las posibilidades que tradicionalmente han desempeñado los medios audiovisuales e informáticos tradicionales, como son las de transmitir y estructurar la información, motivar y atraer la atención, estructuradores de la realidad, facilitar el recuerdo de la información, estimular nuevos aprendizajes, ofrecer un feed-back o ser portadores de contenidos. El profesor tendrá que desempeñar nuevos roles y funciones a los que tradicionalmente venía desempeñado en lo que podríamos considerar como una enseñanza convencional. Deberá de asumir los siguientes roles en los entornos tecnológicos:  El rol del profesor ante las nuevas tecnologías  Consultores de información  Colaboradores en grupo  Trabajadores solitarios  Facilitadores
  3. 3. Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 3  Proveedor de recursos  Supervisores académicos Aunque los nuevos entornos de comunicación nos propician y ofrecen el aumento de la información que puede ser puesta a disposición de los estudiantes y directamente relacionado con ello la deslocalización del conocimiento de los lugares cercanos a los estudiantes y de su profesor más inmediato. El profesor no dejara de ser una persona importante en todo lo referido a la información, por el contrario, y de forma diferente a lo que algunas personas creen y exponen, las nuevas tecnologías van a llevar a que desempeñe nuevas funciones relacionadas con ésta, que irán desde buscar información en la red para adaptarla a las necesidades generales de sus estudiantes, o a las necesidades y demandas concretas que a la hora de la evolución del proceso de aprendizaje se vayan presentado. El profesor en este aspecto desempeñará una doble función, por una parte, la de evaluador y seleccionador de información adaptada a sus estudiantes, y por otra él mismo se convertirá en soporte de información y de acceso a recursos para los propios estudiantes. El profesor va a jugar un papel importante en el diseño de medios, materiales y recursos adaptados a las características de sus estudiantes, materiales que no sólo serán elaborados por él de forma independiente, sino en colaboración, tanto con el resto de compañeros involucrados en el proceso, como con otra serie de expertos. Desde esta perspectiva, el profesor deberá de aprender a trabajar en equipo y en colaboración con otros profesionales. El profesor en este nuevo entramado tecnológico deberá de desempeñar, y dominar diferentes tipos de estrategias, algunas implicarán simplemente el traslado de una enseñanza presencial a una en línea, otras requerirán el desempeño de otras nuevas. Así por ejemplo el rol de consultor y facilitador de información exigirá que
  4. 4. Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 4 el profesor domine técnicas para dinamizar y hacer que participen todos los estudiantes, ayudar a los estudiantes a presentar sus propias preocupaciones y dudas en el aprendizaje, a establecer un sentido de comunidad de aprendizaje, tener a punto los recursos de aprendizaje que se utilizarán para unos contenidos concretos, mantener las discusión en torno a los objetivos y contenidos que se estén desarrollando, resumir tras discusiones y finalización de un tema los aspectos más significativos, o atender de forma rápida las demandas y requerimiento de los estudiantes. Artículo 2: Artículo del Rol del Estudiante ante las Tics: Definitivamente que cada una de las preguntas que nos hacemos tanto los docentes como los estudiantes en relación al uso y aplicación de las TIC’s en el proceso de educar y aprender están dirigidas a establecer estrategias, ser dinámicos en la ejecución de las actividades y trabajar sobre lo actuado para determinar qué tipo de aprendizaje se logra. El estudiante debe tener la disposición de escuchar y desarrollar, atreverse a ser más independiente en la ejecución, sin duda el docente mantendrá su rol de ser tutor, pero la practica deberá ser desarrollada por el estudiante aplicando procesos y utilizando el análisis de lo desarrollado, la tecnología lo acercará a un mundo más real de la información por lo cual bien manejada con ejercicios prácticos se logrará la maestría o desarrollo de competencias adecuadas. El desarrollo de la formación académica centrada en las TIC’s permite distinguir una preparación más inclusiva en los alumnos universitarios, desarrollándoles habilidades para resolver problemas, destrezas profesionales y aprendizajes contextualizados. La incorporación de las TIC’s en el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje es una oportunidad que la comunidad universitaria debe aprovechar para generar experiencias de aprendizaje que interesen a los alumnos promoviendo en ellos procesos de comprensión y construcción de los conocimientos,
  5. 5. Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 5 favoreciendo su desarrollo reflexivo y convirtiéndolos en sujetos cada vez más competentes. Las competencias que se desarrollen son aquellas que le permitirán ser mejores profesionales y aprovechar de mejor forma las oportunidades de trabajo en el mercado o desarrollo de sus propios negocios. Las TIC´s han venido por una parte a ampliar la oferta educativa para los estudiantes, de manera que se les ofrecen nuevos modelos de enseñanza que van desde la presencial a la distancia, sin olvidarnos de las propuestas mixtas donde los alumnos pueden realizar parte de la actividad en el espacio del aula y parte en el ciberespacio. Llevándolo al plano de la educación virtual, la maestría que nosotros estamos tomando actualmente, al principio por desconocimiento pensaba que sería algo aburrida y fácil de llevar, lo cual es todo lo contrario si logras comprometerte con ella ya que requiere de uso y manejo del tiempo, lectura avanzada, interpretación y desarrollo, la interacción es poca pero se obtiene a través de los foros, de hecho este cuatrimestre estoy dictando una clase virtual en la escuela de arquitectura estructural y he aprendido un sin número de estrategias a seguir para mantener a los estudiantes animados y prestos a participar del curso. La educación formal que es considerada como aquella que es asistida por las TIC´s, la cual contribuye a la enseñanza mediada por computadoras que actualmente sólo representa un avance tecnológico aplicado a la presentación de contenidos. La educación a través de computadoras hoy día se entrelaza con sistemas operativos de otros aparatos como celulares, apps, videos, tablet y otros medios que permiten la conectividad 24/7 al estudiante. La formación adquirida en la mayor parte de la vida académica de cada uno de nosotros es conductivista, se dificulta aún más la adquisición de aprendizaje constante y esto no se debe a la falta de capacidad de las personas, sino a la dificultad de selección ante la amplia gama de posibilidades de conocimiento y la
  6. 6. Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 6 falta recurrente de motivación, siendo éstas las acciones que determinan tal dificultad. El acto de lograr gerencia tus emociones y acciones es el ingrediente perfecto para el logro de los objetivos, existen y tenemos demasiadas distracciones al momento de hacer nuestras actividades, una vez que perdemos la concentración en algo que hacemos podemos tardar horas en volver a llegar al mismo nivel de concentración. Las principales incidencias de aprendizaje del alumno en términos del análisis experimental del conocimiento corresponden al reforzamiento inmediato de las respuestas correctas, ya que éste aumenta su actividad y acelera el ritmo de trabajo teniendo como resultado efectos motivantes en éste; el control de la conducta de observación del aprendiz es un factor decisivo debido a que si se encuentra distraído en una clase tradicional, el profesor sigue con la exposición, mientras que en la enseñanza asistida por las TIC´s, el nuevo material se le presenta hasta que haya concluido el proceso anterior. La formación se centra en una preparación de los alumnos universitarios con un alto nivel de conocimiento y además con habilidades para resolver problemas, destrezas profesionales y aprendizajes contextualizados. Por su parte, el profesor debe participar en todo el proceso ya que no es un agente ajeno al mismo, debe desarrollar habilidades que le permitan ser competente para todo y responsabilizarse de las actividades de enseñanza aprendizaje en ambientes convencionales o en otros más flexibles; su papel va más allá del de generar contenidos y saber distribuirlos mediante procesos interactivos de intercambio de información. Respecto las TIC´s ofrecen una alternativa contundente de mejora en la educación superior, debido a que le permiten al estudiante el desarrollo de las siguientes competencias: Capacidad de análisis y síntesis, capacidad de aprender, resolución de problemas, capacidad de aplicar los conocimientos a la práctica, adaptarse a
  7. 7. Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 7 nuevas situaciones, preocupación por la calidad, habilidad de gestión de la información, habilidad de trabajar de forma autónoma, habilidad para trabajar en equipo y capacidad para organizar y planificar. Artículo 3: El uso de los weblogs en la docencia universitaria: Los alumnos diseñan y utilizan weblogs (bitácoras) como diarios de aprendizaje donde registran la experiencia con la asignatura, como una conversación informal expresan sus pensamientos, sentimientos y conexiones con otras disciplinas. Siendo que el uso de las tecnologías en la educación conlleva a modificaciones, en la propia estructura educativa, organizacional, control de currículo, la propia formación docente. Se debe entender que el uso de las herramientas online permite una mejora en la calidad de la docencia que se viene desarrollando, permite profundizar en los contenidos de las asignaturas, así como dinamizar e individualizar los ritmos de enseñanza y aprendizaje, adaptando así las estrategias metodológicas a las diferentes necesidades. La utilización de las herramientas de comunicación de la plataforma virtual para construir conocimiento en conjunto, a través de foros, chats, correos electrónicos, forman una comunidad de aprendizaje. Los alumnos son evaluados a través de un portafolio digital individual, que recoge evidencia del proceso de aprendizaje, como parte de su portafolio se realiza un diario personal utilizando la herramienta del weblog. En la docencia, el profesor se permite visualizar el impacto, la forma en que se construye el aprendizaje y el recorrido que se logra en la propia asignatura. La utilización de weblogs, permite desarrollar un aprendizaje desde múltiples perspectivas, sinergias por el aprendizaje comunitario, auto sugestivo, aprendizaje distribuido y soporte para el desarrollo de habilidades meta cognitivas.
  8. 8. Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 8 2. Análisis crítico de los tres (3) artículos: La relación que existe entre el docente, el estudiante y los mecanismos y formas que se utilizan para el proceso de enseñanza y/o aprendizaje, existe desde hace muchos años y el mismo ha evolucionado y sufrido modificaciones a través de todos los acontecimientos de la historia, el avance social, cultural y económico ha influido de forma directa, aunque con la llegada del siglo XXI se marca un hito en la forma de como enseñar y como aprender, donde la tecnología cobra un factor muy importante en el desarrollo y adquisición de competencias. Que tanto una persona puede analizar las habilidades, obligaciones del docente y obligar al estudiantes a adquirir compromiso con lo que se relaciona, en este caso su manejo responsable durante la carrera que estudia, tendríamos que ser más críticos con las formas que utilizamos para lograr todo aquello con lo que nos comprometemos, el docente debe mostrar ese interés no solo de ensenar también debe estar atento a la motivación del estudiante ya que cada una es una pieza diferente que se requiere esculpir o tallar. La tecnología está presente en todo lo que nos rodea, desde nuestro trabajo, nuestra comunidad, nuestra familia, hasta nuestro hogar, en fin, todo lo relacionado con la vida cotidiana, por lo cual no hace sentido alguno eliminarla o ignorarla en el proceso de la enseñanza y el aprendizaje. Integrar la tecnología en el aula va más allá del simple uso de la computadora y su software. Para que la integración con el currículo sea efectiva, se necesita una investigación que muestre profundizar y mejorar el proceso de aprendizaje además apoyar cuatro conceptos claves de la enseñanza:  participación activa por parte del estudiante,  interacción de manera frecuente entre el maestro y el estudiante,  participación y colaboración en grupo y conexión con el mundo real.
  9. 9. Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 9 La integración de la tecnología de manera eficaz se logra siguiendo estos pasos, formar parte del proceso rutinario de la clase, los estudiantes se sienten cómodos usándola y apoya los referentes educativos del currículo. Se logran los siguientes aspectos integradores y evidencias de que ambas funcionan y pueden trabajar de la mano, en la búsqueda del compromiso de la educación y formación de profesionales competentes. Colaboración: La gestión del aula ya no solo es tarea del profesor, las nuevas plataformas tecnológicas para la Educación Superior integran a todos los actores involucrados para la mejora de la experiencia del aprendizaje; los administrativos pueden monitorear si se cumplen los objetivos de la clase, y los estudiantes pueden compartir sus inquietudes y llevar un seguimiento de sus notas. Optimización del tiempo: La sistematización de la planificación académica a través de un software ayuda a una mejor distribución de la infraestructura disponible (considerando tiempo de desplazamiento de estudiantes y profesores), a una asignación docente de acuerdo a la disponibilidad horaria y disminuye el tiempo de planificación. Flexibilidad y mejora continua: Existen plataformas que asisten a las instituciones en el manejo de la información del perfil de egreso, planes de estudios, programas y cursos, facilita el manejo para los procesos de acreditación y asegurando la coherencia con los objetivos declarados en el perfil de egreso. Mayor comunicación y gestión de los docentes: La implementación de software abarca un seguimiento no sólo de las acciones de los docentes en relación a las clases, sino también en otros aspectos como la investigación, la gestión académica y la mejora de las competencias personales.
  10. 10. Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 10 Con esto las universidades pueden monitorear el trabajo y alinearlo con sus planes estratégicos. Reducción de costos: El uso de las nuevas tecnologías en educación permite la reducción de costos. No es necesario material gráfico y todo se puede hacer a través de un programa. Datos enriquecidos: Antes los departamentos tomaban decisiones desde la experiencia y la formación de creencias que servían para la mayoría y tenía un carácter individual y grupal como lo es hoy día, sabemos que el potencial estudiantil es diverso y esa característica se convierte en una ventaja para alcanzar el éxito de ellos. 3. Cuadro comparativo de los elementos o conceptos que consideran COINCIDEN los autores y los conceptos en los que DIFIEREN LOS AUTORES. El aprendizaje es el proceso por el cual el ser humano recibe, interpreta y transforma conocimientos, destrezas, actitudes, valores, creencias, emociones y sensaciones; realizando cambios perdurables en sus estructuras internas, que resultan de la práctica o de las experiencias que recibe del medio que le rodea. Para lograr un aprendizaje significativo se necesita que el estudiante perciba el nuevo conocimiento adquirido como algo que tiene sentido para sus propias aspiraciones. El individuo aprende significativamente aquellas cosas que percibe como útiles para fortalecer su propio yo. Un factor primordial para lograr el aprendizaje significativo se sustenta en la eficiencia de la interacción entre el profesor y el alumno; teniendo como meta que ambos actores deben ser:  El alumno debe tener la disposición para aprender a aprender.  El profesor debe enseñar a pensar. Partiendo de los diferentes enfoques pedagógicos que se han desarrollado a través de los años, el docente ha sido el encargado de transmitir conocimientos, motivar y
  11. 11. Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 11 guiar al alumno en el proceso de aprendizaje. Buscando alcanzar un verdadero aprendizaje significativo, que parta de la capacidad de mediación que tenga como facilitador de la actividad constructiva de sus alumnos. Mientras que los estudiantes tienen como tarea principal la creación de su propio conocimiento utilizando como punto de partida la intervención del profesor sobre la información, el acceso los recursos didácticos, la información y los contenidos. Esto convierte a los alumnos en constructores de su propio conocimiento aumentando su autonomía, regulada y mediada por las estrategias de aprendizaje basadas en el objetivo de aprender a aprender. Las TICS representan un nuevo paradigma, no puede estar alejado del enfoque educativo constructivista por ser el que mejor adapta sus objetivos didácticos a su esquema de formulación. La utilización de las TICS en el proceso de enseñanza- aprendizaje dista de ser un modernismo o actualización digital, es un medio que nos ofrece digitalización de información y automatización de los trabajos por lo que aunado a la capacidad de almacenamiento con que cuentan nos permiten ese fácil acceso a un mundo de información. Relación entre el docente y el estudiante con el uso de las TICS, entre las que podemos mencionar como rol del docente las siguientes: 1. Facilitador del proceso de enseñanza: El profesor pasa de ser experto en contenidos a un facilitador de aprendizajes donde va a requerir diseñar experiencias de aprendizaje para los estudiantes, fomentar la interacción de los mismos, el autoestudio y la motivación. 2. Consejero/orientador: El profesor debe orientar al estudiante y hacer énfasis en la importancia que tiene el proceso autodidáctico y proceso intelectual del alumno, aunado al aprendizaje en colaboración. Debe conducir y hacer un seguimiento de los aprendizajes de los estudiantes, guiarlos y solucionar sus dudas. 3. Diseñador: El profesor juega un papel muy importante en el diseño de medios, materiales y recursos que deben ser adaptados a las características propias de los estudiantes.
  12. 12. Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 12 4. Asesor: El profesor debe ser capaz de guiar a los alumnos en el desarrollo de experiencias colaborativas, monitorizar el progreso de los estudiantes y proporcionar en todo momento “Feedback” de apoyo al trabajo de los mismos. 5. Investigador: El docente debe ser investigador de su propio quehacer. Debe ser un especialista del saber, abierto al camino de la investigación y la actualización. 6. Facilitador de contenidos: El profesor contribuye a la creación del conocimiento especializado, centra la discusión sobre los puntos críticos, responde preguntas, responde a las contribuciones de los estudiantes, y sintetiza las contribuciones en orden a los tópicos o contenidos impartidos. 7. Tecnológico: El profesor debe poseer las habilidades mínimas técnicas para interactuar con los sistemas y apoyar a los estudiantes en el desarrollo de los cursos. 8. Organizador/administrador: El profesor debe establecer una agenda para el desarrollo de la actividad formativa, donde incorpore los objetivos, reglas de procedimientos, horario de manera que garantice una adecuada planificación y puesta en práctica de la enseñanza como un proceso coherente entre las necesidades, los fines y los medios. Consideraciones sobre el rol del docente 1. Las TICS no suplantan al profesor, son una herramienta que debe saber utilizar para enseñar a aprender. 2. La tutoría docente, que es más que un papel orientador de la clase, se apoya en verbos como animar, motivar, guiar, resolver, fomentar, incitar, negociar, ayudar y finalmente evaluar toda la actividad estudiantil y de las TICS por sí mismas. 3. Lo convierte en un formulador del quehacer didáctico al ser en la distancia quien le enseñará al estudiante a aprender. 4. La evaluación es transparente y se puede realizar en todas las etapas del proceso educativo. Rol del estudiante
  13. 13. Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 13 Es necesario señalar que el ordenador deshumaniza y hace técnica la enseñanza e impide al alumnado adquirir habilidades y conocimientos de orden superior. Sin embargo: 1. Los sistemas tienen la capacidad de mejorar el aprendizaje del alumnado y erradicar el fracaso escolar. 2. Las tecnologías si son más avanzadas pueden reformar a la sociedad. 3. Nadie pierde por la informatización ya que esta es consecuente con cualquier orden social. 4. No hay límites conceptuales para la informatización adecuada. 5. Las organizaciones rígidas son las principales barreras para las reformas sociales a través de la informática. El estudiante debe aprender a aprender, y en cierta medida a desaprender lo que se aprendido inadecuadamente y esto trae consigo un reto personal e incertidumbre. Otras reflexiones con relación a rol de los estudiantes ante las TICS y que son características claves en el estudiante: 1. Debe mantener una comunicación frecuente, fluida y rápida con su facilitador. 2. La exposición de sus ideas, principios, acciones deben realizarse de forma clara y concisa. 3. No basta con aportar, se debe de justificar. 4. Todas las aportaciones deben de ser tratadas de forma crítica y constructiva. 5. Debe de asumir una cultura de la colaboración y el trabajo compartido. 6. Debe estar familiarizado con el uso de herramientas de comunicación (e-mail, chat, foros, weblogs) y las funciones para las que se destinan. Los TICS como mecanismo de procesamiento de información y como instrumento cognitivo ayuda a liberar trabajos de rutina y potenciar procesos mentales; permiten comunicarse en el ciberespacio y ampliar así el entorno de comunicación.
  14. 14. Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 14 El rol del estudiante ante las TICS seria el siguiente: 1. Aprovechar las nuevas fuentes de información y recursos. 2. Aprender en la red. 3. Observar con curiosidad el entorno (real y virtual) atentamente y armonizar lo conceptual con lo práctico. 4. Trabajar con un método que contemple objetivos, tareas y tiempo para la realización de las mismas. 5. Estar motivado y perseverar. 6. Trabajar con intensidad y de manera continuada. 7. Desarrollar la autoestima, el afán de superación y la perseverancia ante las frustraciones. 4. APORTE a las lecturas realizadas, ya sea cómo consideran que se pueden relacionar los conceptos analizados a sus áreas de conocimiento/cursos que ya tienen a su cargo, qué le gustaría agregar en el análisis, qué faltaría, cómo lo harían, etc. Ciertamente son muchos los aspectos que tendríamos que ver y analizar, en mi consideración como docente en la clase de diseño arquitectónico nivel básico, III (tres) y XI (once), en la USMA, estoy trabajando en el compromiso que he adquirido con este trabajo y la formación adecuada de profesionales honestos, competentes y conscientes de su próximo rol profesional, a pesar de un sinfín de situaciones y condiciones que no propician este nivel de compromiso requerido tanto de los estudiantes como los docentes. Encuentro mucha información aplicable y necesaria para contribuir en el incremento de los niveles de motivación en los estudiantes, como bien dije que cada uno es una piedra diferente de tallar, la forma y método es saber encontrarla y reflexionar constantemente sobre aquellos que no se activan o tardan en alinearse con los planteamientos grupales, tan importante es el resultado individual como el grupal.
  15. 15. Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 15 La tecnología en especial el uso de blogs me está dando resultado, aunque al principio pensé seria rechazado tanto por mi como por los estudiantes, pensé será una barrera entre mi edad versus la edad de ellos, hoy día considero que esa brecha se ha cerrado ya que ambos manejamos el mismo lenguaje, considero que esta tecnología al no está en las consideraciones del plan de la carrera, no la sienten como obligación, esta existe como herramienta tecnológica de enseñanza pero no se obliga o guía al estudiante a que la utilice, en la lectura del artículo 3, que escogí, de los usos de los weblogs en la docencia, los diversos autores coinciden en el uso y aplicación mas otros consideran que es algo individual que al utilizarla contribuye a los resultados del grupo, al acercamiento comunitario y propicia al trabajo en equipo, crear un blog en cada cuatrimestre contribuye con el estudiante y con el profesor, el primero actualiza su información para el portafolio que debe seguir obligatoriamente, al docente le permite reflexionar sobre lo actuado y el resultado obtenido, por lo cual puede mejorar en cada nivel que le toque. Ventajas e inconvenientes de los TICS Ventajas: 1. Promueven la autonomía en los estudiantes. 2. Generan procesos de interacción, planificación y evaluación participativos. 3. Son flexibles y dinámicos y se adecuan a las necesidades del grupo. 4. Permite la interacción y la coparticipación en el proceso de aprendizaje entre estudiantes que se encuentren en puntos geográficos alejados o remotos. 5. Propicia el desarrollo de las destrezas del pensamiento, la interdisciplinariedad y el trabajo cooperativo. Inconvenientes: 1. En los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje, los estudiantes deben reducirse a una construcción subjetiva de algo que está en proceso de dejar de ser, de dejar de existir en un futuro inmediato.
  16. 16. Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverría R. 16 2. Lo anterior incide en la preferencia de los constructivistas por estudiar los problemas y no los contenidos. 3. Dificulta la organización de un plan de educación masiva y la evaluación, ya que cada estudiante se organiza con su propio ritmo de aprendizaje. Sobre lo que es ventajoso para algunos y no lo es para otros estudiantes o docentes queda en el propio criterio de su uso y aplicación, cada día la educación se vuelve menos impositiva y esta al alcance de todos, por lo cual la palabra mediocridad está en proceso de ser erradicada del campo de las competencias y desenvolvimiento de los seres humanos y las actividades que realizan.

