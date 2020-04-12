Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
P á g i n a | 1 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. Estudiante: Eric Ricardo Echeverria Rodríguez Fecha: febrer...
P á g i n a | 2 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. Introducción: El desarrollo de la formación académica centr...
P á g i n a | 3 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. ¿Cómo enfocará ahora las competencias que debe desarrollar?...
P á g i n a | 4 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. Las competencias que se desarrollen son aquellas que le per...
P á g i n a | 5 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. de hacer nuestras actividades, una vez que perdemos la conc...
P á g i n a | 6 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. El éxito o fracaso de las innovaciones educativas depende, ...
P á g i n a | 7 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. La incorporación de las TIC’s en el proceso de enseñanza ap...
P á g i n a | 8 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. comunicarse de diversas formas, creando contexto inicialmen...
P á g i n a | 9 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R.  Tecnológico.  Organizador/administrador. El profesor en ...
P á g i n a | 10 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. Recomendaciones (para mejorar, cambiar, adaptar o utilizar...
P á g i n a | 11 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. Moreno García Hugo. Universidad de Guadalajara. Centro Uni...
P á g i n a | 12 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. Julio Cabero Almenara Universidad de Sevilla (España) cabe...
P á g i n a | 13 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. http:// www.ciberaula.net/quaderns/Sumario/nueva/n. Ovejer...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Actividad 3. Tecnologías de Información y Comunicación Aplicados a la Educación

35 views

Published on

"ROL DE DOCENTES Y ESTUDIANTES ANTE LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍAS DE INFORMACIÓN Y COMUNICACIÓN APLICADAS A LA EDUCACIÓN"

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Actividad 3. Tecnologías de Información y Comunicación Aplicados a la Educación

  1. 1. P á g i n a | 1 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. Estudiante: Eric Ricardo Echeverria Rodríguez Fecha: febrero 5 de 2020 – USMA Virtual – Universidad Santa María La Antigua Escuela de Postgrado en Docencia Universitaria Módulo 2: Tecnologías de Información y Comunicación Aplicados a la Educación Asignación No. 3 Profesor: Justiniano Montenegro "ROL DE DOCENTES Y ESTUDIANTES ANTE LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍAS DE INFORMACIÓN Y COMUNICACIÓN APLICADAS A LA EDUCACIÓN" Objetivo: Analizar los nuevos roles de los docentes y estudiantes ante las Tecnologías de Información y comunicación Aplicadas a la Educación según enfoque de diferentes autores. Metodología: Paso 1: Lectura y análisis de los siguientes artículos escritos: Artículos del Rol Docente ante las Tics Artículo del Rol del Estudiante ante las Tics Paso 2: Generación de un trabajo escrito en formato WORD y pasarlo a PDF cuando lo suba a la plataforma. Aportes del docente: Análisis crítico y comparativo de artículos sobre LOS ROLES DE LOS DOCENTES Y ESTUDIANTES ANTE LAS TIC’s
  2. 2. P á g i n a | 2 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. Introducción: El desarrollo de la formación académica centrada en las TIC’s permite distinguir una preparación más inclusiva en los alumnos universitarios, desarrollándoles habilidades para resolver problemas, destrezas profesionales y aprendizajes contextualizados. La incorporación de las TIC’s en el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje es una oportunidad que la comunidad universitaria debe aprovechar para generar experiencias de aprendizaje que interesen a los alumnos promoviendo en ellos procesos de comprensión y construcción de los conocimientos, favoreciendo su desarrollo reflexivo y convirtiéndolos en sujetos cada vez más competentes. Índice: (Esta actividad contempla lo siguiente): Metodología: Paso 1: Lectura y análisis de los siguientes artículos escritos: Artículos del Rol Docente ante las Tics Artículo del Rol del Estudiante ante las Tics Paso 2: Generación de un trabajo escrito en formato WORD y pasarlo a PDF cuando lo suba a la plataforma. Aportes del docente: Análisis crítico y comparativo de artículos sobre LOS ROLES DE LOS DOCENTES Y ESTUDIANTES ANTE LAS TIC’s ¿Cuál es el papel del docente ante estos nuevos retos del proceso de aprendizaje? ¿Qué responsabilidades les compete? ¿Cómo mantenerse a la vanguardia para desarrollar un contenido? ¿Cuánto más debe saber? ¿Qué estrategias utilizará para un aprendizaje significativo? ¿Ante ese reto de aprender un contenido, cuál será la responsabilidad del estudiante?
  3. 3. P á g i n a | 3 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. ¿Cómo enfocará ahora las competencias que debe desarrollar? ¿Cómo será la comunicación más efectiva con los docentes? ¿Qué aportes hará en la clase? ¿Qué tipo de clase tendrá como entorno? ¿Cómo podrá participar? ¿Tendremos que ajustar, modificar, cambiar e innovar en nuestras estrategias de aprendizaje tanto docentes como estudiantes? El rol de los alumnos ante el uso de las TIC´s en el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje. Definitivamente que cada una de las preguntas que nos hacemos tanto los docentes como los estudiantes en relación al uso y aplicación de las TIC’s en el proceso de educar y aprender están dirigidas a establecer estrategias, ser dinámicos en la ejecución de las actividades y trabajar sobre lo actuado para determinar qué tipo de aprendizaje se logra. El estudiante debe tener la disposición de escuchar y desarrollar, atreverse a ser más independiente en la ejecución, sin duda el docente mantendrá su rol de ser tutor, pero la practica deberá ser desarrollada por el estudiante aplicando procesos y utilizando el análisis de lo desarrollado, la tecnología lo acercará a un mundo más real de la información por lo cual bien manejada con ejercicios prácticos se logrará la maestría o desarrollo de competencias adecuadas. El desarrollo de la formación académica centrada en las TIC’s permite distinguir una preparación más inclusiva en los alumnos universitarios, desarrollándoles habilidades para resolver problemas, destrezas profesionales y aprendizajes contextualizados. La incorporación de las TIC’s en el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje es una oportunidad que la comunidad universitaria debe aprovechar para generar experiencias de aprendizaje que interesen a los alumnos promoviendo en ellos procesos de comprensión y construcción de los conocimientos, favoreciendo su desarrollo reflexivo y convirtiéndolos en sujetos cada vez más competentes.
  4. 4. P á g i n a | 4 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. Las competencias que se desarrollen son aquellas que le permitirán ser mejores profesionales y aprovechar de mejor forma las oportunidades de trabajo en el mercado o desarrollo de sus propios negocios. Las TIC´s han venido por una parte a ampliar la oferta educativa para los estudiantes, de manera que se les ofrecen nuevos modelos de enseñanza que van desde la presencial a la distancia, sin olvidarnos de las propuestas mixtas donde los alumnos pueden realizar parte de la actividad en el espacio del aula y parte en el ciberespacio. Llevándolo al plano de la educación virtual, la maestría que nosotros estamos tomando actualmente, al principio por desconocimiento pensaba que sería algo aburrida y fácil de llevar, lo cual es todo lo contrario si logras comprometerte con ella ya que requiere de uso y manejo del tiempo, lectura avanzada, interpretación y desarrollo, la interacción es poca pero se obtiene a través de los foros, de hecho este cuatrimestre estoy dictando una clase virtual en la escuela de arquitectura estructural y he aprendido un sin número de estrategias a seguir para mantener a los estudiantes animados y prestos a participar del curso. La educación formal que es considerada como aquella que es asistida por las TIC´s, la cual contribuye a la enseñanza mediada por computadoras que actualmente sólo representa un avance tecnológico aplicado a la presentación de contenidos. La educación a través de computadoras hoy día se entrelaza con sistemas operativos de otros aparatos como celulares, apps, videos, tablet y otros medios que permiten la conectividad 24/7 al estudiante. La formación adquirida en la mayor parte de la vida académica de cada uno de nosotros es conductivista, se dificulta aún más la adquisición de aprendizaje constante y esto no se debe a la falta de capacidad de las personas, sino a la dificultad de selección ante la amplia gama de posibilidades de conocimiento y la falta recurrente de motivación, siendo éstas las acciones que determinan tal dificultad. El acto de lograr gerencia tus emociones y acciones es el ingrediente perfecto para el logro de los objetivos, existen y tenemos demasiadas distracciones al momento
  5. 5. P á g i n a | 5 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. de hacer nuestras actividades, una vez que perdemos la concentración en algo que hacemos podemos tardar horas en volver a llegar al mismo nivel de concentración. Las principales incidencias de aprendizaje del alumno en términos del análisis experimental del conocimiento corresponden al reforzamiento inmediato de las respuestas correctas, ya que éste aumenta su actividad y acelera el ritmo de trabajo teniendo como resultado efectos motivantes en éste; el control de la conducta de observación del aprendiz es un factor decisivo debido a que si se encuentra distraído en una clase tradicional, el profesor sigue con la exposición, mientras que en la enseñanza asistida por las TIC´s, el nuevo material se le presenta hasta que haya concluido el proceso anterior. La formación se centra en una preparación de los alumnos universitarios con un alto nivel de conocimiento y además con habilidades para resolver problemas, destrezas profesionales y aprendizajes contextualizados. Por su parte, el profesor debe participar en todo el proceso ya que no es un agente ajeno al mismo, debe desarrollar habilidades que le permitan ser competente para todo y responsabilizarse de las actividades de enseñanza aprendizaje en ambientes convencionales o en otros más flexibles; su papel va más allá del de generar contenidos y saber distribuirlos mediante procesos interactivos de intercambio de información. Respecto las TIC´s ofrecen una alternativa contundente de mejora en la educación superior, debido a que le permiten al estudiante el desarrollo de las siguientes competencias: Capacidad de análisis y síntesis, capacidad de aprender, resolución de problemas, capacidad de aplicar los conocimientos a la práctica, adaptarse a nuevas situaciones, preocupación por la calidad, habilidad de gestión de la información, habilidad de trabajar de forma autónoma, habilidad para trabajar en equipo y capacidad para organizar y planificar. La innovación docente se enfatiza la disponibilidad y las potencialidades de las tecnologías. Al mismo tiempo estos proyectos de flexibilización se han de entender como estrategias institucionales, globales, de carácter docente que involucran a toda la organización.
  6. 6. P á g i n a | 6 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. El éxito o fracaso de las innovaciones educativas depende, en gran parte de la forma en que los diferentes actores educativos interpretan, redefinen, filtran y dan forma a los cambios propuestos. ¿Cuáles consideras que son los beneficios del uso de medios tecnológicos en los procesos de enseñanza aprendizaje?  “Facilitan el trabajo del maestro, modifican la forma del aprendizaje generando mayor captación de la atención.”  “Nos ayuda a no hacer las clases tan aburridas.”  “Claridad, variedad en la información, inclusión de diversos contenidos.”  “La clase se hace menos tediosa y la explicación del profesor se enriquece con la de la tecnología.”  “Si el material se presenta con imágenes resulta mejor.”  “Mayor comprensión, ahorro del tiempo, conozco más de los dispositivos.”  “Facilita y mejora la forma de captar los conocimientos impartidos.”  “Mejora el aprendizaje por ser algo visual y práctico.”  “Las clases son más dinámicas, menos rígidas, más participativas.”  “Innovamos la manera tradicional de enseñanza.” ¿Crees que el uso de medios tecnológicos optimiza el aprovechamiento del tiempo en los procesos de enseñanza-aprendizaje? La mayoría de los alumnos expresan que es notable la reducción de tiempo en las actividades de enseñanza aprendizaje porque se reduce el dictado en las clases y evita estar anotando todo lo que el docente dice, las clases son más dinámicas favoreciendo a la entrega de trabajos que no se ven limitadas a un tiempo y una forma determinada. Las TIC`s abren nuevas posibilidades de innovación y mejora de los procesos formales de enseñanza aprendizaje, características que podemos destacar de la cualificación y cuantificación, sin embargo, debe hacerse énfasis en que la mera incorporación de herramientas tecnológicas a las prácticas educativas, no garantiza en modo alguno que se produzca realmente un avance significativo.
  7. 7. P á g i n a | 7 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. La incorporación de las TIC’s en el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje es una oportunidad que la comunidad universitaria debe aprovechar para generar experiencias de aprendizaje, que interesen a los alumnos promoviendo en ellos procesos de comprensión y construcción de los conocimientos, favoreciendo su desarrollo reflexivo convirtiéndolos en sujetos cada vez más competentes. El rol del profesor ante las nuevas tecnologías de la información y comunicación “La figura docente sigue siendo, a pesar de los avances tecnológicos de la enseñanza, la piedra angular sobre la que se desarrolla el sistema educativo” (Cabero y Loscertales, 1998, 27). Dentro de las carreras futuras y el manejo de la inteligencia artificial, el docente nunca será suplantado ya que el lado humano juega un factor preponderante en el desarrollo del proceso educativo, El profesor Villar (1990) en su obra “El profesor como profesional: formación y desarrollo personal”, nos encontramos con que el profesor desarrolla un cúmulo de funciones que van desde diagnosticar las necesidades formativas de sus alumnos, hasta la evaluación de los estudiantes, y la selección y construcción de los medios para el aprendizaje, teniendo también que ser investigador tanto respecto a los contenidos que imparte como a sus actuaciones didácticas. El proceso de planificar, desarrollar y ejecutar los procesos y planes educativos son aquellos que forman al estudiante, la manera como los desarrollan los estudiantes son diversas, pero existe en primera instancia esa coordinación previa. Estas nuevas posibilidades que nos ofrecen estas tecnologías nos están permitiendo crear nuevos entornos formativos, en los cuales la interacción no sólo se establezca entre el estudiante y los materiales, y entre los estudiantes y el profesor, sino que se amplían estas opciones con la interacción con otros estudiantes, tanto sean estos de su entorno inmediato como ajenos al mismo, y la interacción con expertos de contenidos ubicados fuera del aula. Esta relación fortalecerá el proceso formativo, la relación fuera del contexto del salón enriquece el proceso y al ser compartido, se desarrollan otras habilidades y competencias, independiente del uso de la tecnología el estudiante aprende a
  8. 8. P á g i n a | 8 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. comunicarse de diversas formas, creando contexto inicialmente y posteriormente compartiéndolo con sus compañeros y docente. “La enseñanza ya no se define como la transferencia de información, ni el aprendizaje se definirá como la memorización de datos” (Kozma y Schank, 2000, 27). El estudiante se responsabiliza por su proceso y asimila la cantidad de información que considere necesaria para desarrollarse en su propio proceso. Roles a desempeñar por los profesores en el entramado de las nuevas tecnologías de la información y comunicación El profesor tendrá que desempeñar nuevos roles y funciones a los que tradicionalmente venía desempeñado en lo que podríamos considerar como una enseñanza convencional. Gisbert (2000) en un reciente trabajo sobre el profesor del siglo XXI indica que el profesor deberá de asumir los siguientes roles en los entornos tecnológicos:  Consultores de información.  Colaboradores en grupo.  Trabajadores solitarios.  Facilitadores.  Proveedor de recursos.  Supervisores académicos. Recientemente Goodyear y otros (2001) ha realizado una síntesis de los principales roles que los profesores desempeñan en una enseñanza en línea, siendo ellos los siguientes:  Facilitador del proceso de enseñanza.  Consejero/orientador.  Diseñador.  Asesor.  Investigador.  Facilitador de contenidos.
  9. 9. P á g i n a | 9 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R.  Tecnológico.  Organizador/administrador. El profesor en este aspecto desempeñará una doble función, por una parte, la de evaluador y seleccionador de información adaptada a sus estudiantes, y por otra él mismo se convertirá en soporte de información y de acceso a recursos para los propios estudiantes. El profesor se convertirá en un facilitador del aprendizaje desde la perspectiva que lo importante no será el entorno que se produzca, sino que el mismo se encuentre a disposición del estudiante para que éste llegue a aprender. El profesor de esta forma pasa de ser un experto en contenidos a un facilitador del aprendizaje, lo cual le va a suponer que realice diferentes cuestiones como son:  diseñar experiencias de aprendizajes para los estudiantes,  ofrecer una estructura inicial para que los alumnos comiencen a interaccionar, animar a los estudiantes hacia el autoestudio, o diseñar diferentes perspectivas sobre un mismo tópico. Paulsen (1995), por su parte nos habla que los roles que fundamentalmente puede desempeñar el moderador se pueden clasificar dentro de lo organizativo, social e intelectual. Por el primero el profesor se encargaría de estimular la participación cuando el estudiante se esté retrasando, requerir la participación regular en el proceso, el invitar a expertos a que puntualmente se incorporen al proceso, u ocasionalmente hacer que los estudiantes conduzcan la discusión. Mason (1991) al hablar de roles:  organizativos (establecer la agenda de la conferencia, determinar los objetivos de la discusión, el itinerario y la especificación de las reglas que la marcarán).  social (crear un ambiente amistoso y socialmente positivo que sea propicio para el desarrollo de un ambiente de aprendizaje positivo).  intelectual (enfocar los puntos fundamentales, recapitular y evaluar las intervenciones).
  10. 10. P á g i n a | 10 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. Recomendaciones (para mejorar, cambiar, adaptar o utilizar conceptos revisados o analizados en la lectura o actividad realizada) Las recomendaciones que podemos hacer serán desde nuestra experiencia de estudiantes de maestría virtual, clases presenciales y en mi caso con la experiencia docente que estamos desarrollando, veo cómo es posible además de comunicarnos mejor estudiante / profesor, las instrucciones, formalismos se manejan de mejor forma con las TIC’s. En mis clases que imparto estamos iniciando el desarrollo de un blog del cuatrimestre en curso, donde estaremos colocando información recabada, utilizada para además de dejar constancia se transforme en su portafolio de la carrera universitaria. En mi caso el blog que se desarrolle servirá de recurso educativo para futuros cursos que se impartan como información referencial, instrucciones a seguir. En ambos casos el poder alimentar estos lugares, sitios virtuales de manera diaria o semanal constituirá el inicio de nuestro quehacer tecnológico en la docencia. Por lo demás considero que las lecturas están acorde al trabajo solicitado, algo monótonas en su contenido ya que lo que se logra extraer es importante pero bien resumido, las TIC’s son necesarias y cumplen una función importante en el proceso educativo. Conclusión: La incorporación de las nuevas tecnologías a la enseñanza, traerá consecuencias directas para la transformación de los roles que desempeñará el profesor, pero su figura seguirá siendo determinante para conseguir e impulsar un sistema educativo de calidad, el cual viene impulsado por más variables que la simple presencia de tecnologías, por muy novedosas y sofisticadas que las mismas sean. Bibliografía y citas bibliográficas: El rol de los alumnos ante el uso de las TIC´s en el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje. De la Torre Barba Silvano; Carranza Alcántar María del Rocío; Islas Torres Claudia;
  11. 11. P á g i n a | 11 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. Moreno García Hugo. Universidad de Guadalajara. Centro Universitario de los Altos. Tepatitlán de Morelos, Jalisco. K.M 7.5 Carretera Yahualica s/n. CP:47600. 1. Blanco J., “Las TIC´s en la docencia universitaria” Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, España. 2. Bringué X., Portilla I., “Encuestas en Internet: Aplicación al estudio del uso de las TIC´s entre los escolares”, Universidad de Navarra, España. 3. Bravo J., Sánchez J., Fargas M., “El uso de sistemas de B-Learning en la enseñanza universitaria”, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid. 4. Brunner J.J., “Educación escenarios de futuro. Nuevas tecnologías y sociedad de la transformación”. Documento No. 16 OPREAL (Programa de Promoción de la Reforma Educativa en América Latina y el Caribe). 5. Cebreiro C., Fernández C., “Las tecnologías de la comunicación en el espacio europeo para la educación superior”., Revista Científica de Comunicación y Educación, págs. 57-61. 6. Cruz J. Teorías del Aprendizaje y Tecnología de la enseñanza. México: Trillas, 2008. 7. Finquelievich S., "Educar en la Argentina de la era digital", Kairos. Revista de temas sociales. 2007. 8. Maris S., “Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación: su impacto en la educación”, Revista Pixel-Bit No.17. 9. Onrubia J., “Aprender y enseñar en entornos virtuales: Actividad conjunta, ayuda pedagógica y construcción del conocimiento” RED. Revista de educación a distancia, 2007. 10. Salinas J., “Tecnologías de la información y la comunicación en la enseñanza universitaria: El caso de la UIB” 2007. 11. Salinas J., “Innovación docente y uso de las TIC en la enseñanza universitaria”. Noviembre de 2004, Revista Universidad y Sociedad del Conocimiento. 12. Salinas J., “Modelos flexibles como respuesta de las universidades a la sociedad de la información” Acción pedagógica, 11 págs. 4-13, 2002. El rol del profesor ante las nuevas tecnologías de la información y comunicación
  12. 12. P á g i n a | 12 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. Julio Cabero Almenara Universidad de Sevilla (España) cabero@us.es http://tecnologiaedu.us.es Cabero, J. (ed) (2000): Nuevas tecnologías aplicadas a la educación, Madrid, Síntesis. Cabero, J. (2001): Tecnología Educativa: diseño y evaluación de materiales para la enseñanza, Barcelona, Paidós. Cabero, J. y Loscertales, F. (1998). ¿Cómo nos ven los demás? La imagen del profesor y la enseñanza en los medios de comunicación, Sevilla, Secretariado de Publicaciones de la Universidad de Sevilla. Cirigliano, G. (1990): El educador abierto al futuro, perspectivas pedagógicas, citado por Sebastián Ramos; A. Las funciones docentes del profesor de la UNED: programación y evaluación, Madrid, ICE de la UNED. Goodyear, P. y otros (20001): Competences for online teaching: a special report, ETR&D, 49, 1, 65-72. Grupo de Educación Telemática (1997): Formación presencial virtual y a distancia basada en aplicaciones telemáticas, Tarragona, Grupo de Educación y Telemática, documento fotocopiado. Huang, A. (1996-97): Challenges and opportunities of online education, Journal Educational Technology Systems, 25, 3, 229-247. Inglis, A. y otros (1999): Delivering digitally, Managing the transition to the knowledge media, London, Kogan Page. Kozma, R. Y Schank, P. (2000): Conexión con el siglo XXI: la tecnología como soporte de la reforma educativa, en DEDE, Ch. (comp): Aprendiendo con tecnología, Barcelona, Paidós, 25-55. Mason, R. (1991): Moderating educational computer conference, Deosnews, 1, 19. Orellano, F. (1999): La nueva educación a distancia: explotando los recursos provistos por Internet en el diseño de actividades de educación de adultos a distancia, QuadernsDigitals.net,
  13. 13. P á g i n a | 13 Preparado por: Arq. Eric Ricardo Echeverria R. http:// www.ciberaula.net/quaderns/Sumario/nueva/n. Ovejero, A. (1990): El aprendizaje cooperativo, Una alternativa eficaz a la enseñanza tradicional, Barcelona, PPU. Pauesen, M. (1995): Moderating educational computer conferences, http://www.nettskolen.com/ alle/forskning/20/moderating.html. Pérez, A. y Gimeno, J. (1994): Evaluación de un proceso de innovación educativa, Sevilla, Consejería de Educación de la Junta de Andalucía. Ryan, S. y otros (2000): The virtual university, The Internet and resource-based learning, London, Kogan Page. Salinas, J. (1998): El rol del profesor universitario ante los cambios de la era digital, Agenda Académica, 5, 1, 131-141. Salinas, J. y Batista, A. (coords) (2001): Didáctica y tecnología educativa para una Universidad en un mundo digital, Panamá, Universidad de Panamá. Salmon, G. (1998): Developing learning through effective online moderation, Active learning, 9. december. Salmon, G. (1999): Reclaiming the territory for the natives, http://www.emoderators.com/ moderators/gilly/LONDON99.HTML Salmon, G. (2000): E-moderating. The key to teaching and learning online, London, Kogan page. Villar, L.M. (1990): El profesor como profesional: formación y desarrollo personal, Granada, Servicio de Publicaciones de la Universidad de Granada.

×