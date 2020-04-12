Successfully reported this slideshow.
Estudiante: Eric Ricardo Echeverria Rodriguez Enero 24 de 2020 – USMA Virtual – Universidad Santa Maria La Antigua Escuela...
3. Visitar 10 BLOGS EDUCATIVOS y realizar un INFORME. (la siguiente asignación escrita contempla solo este punto del módul...
2. La exposición de las ideas, principios, acciones, debe de realizarse de forma clara y concisa. 3. No basta con aportar,...
materias y de las carreras que se imparten, en sí, queda de manifiesto que lo que está mal es la implementación de los pro...
o Puede desarrollarse con diferentes tipos de plataformas (Explorer, Netscape,) y con diferentes entornos informáticos (Wi...
o Necesidad de adaptarse a nuevos métodos de aprendizaje (su utilización requiere que el estudiante y el profesor sepan tr...
Mason (1991), por su parte nos habla de que los profesores pueden desempeñar tres roles fundamentales: organizativo, socia...
Se logran activar nuevas ideas, actividades formativas, propuestas diferentes, desarrollo de habilidades comunicativas, ac...
o En función de las necesidades de los diferentes estudiantes:  Incitar a los alumnos para que amplíen y desarrollen sus ...
USO DE LOS WEBBLOGS EN LA DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA Infografía: (cuando toma algo de Internet o de otro medio electrónico). V...
Pues de forma puntual y clara se observa el desarrollo de esta obra, explicando y dando vida a la vida a través de su narr...
5. https://capacitacion-edublogs.blogspot.com/ Construyendo mi Blog Publicar Entradas o Páginas en un Blog no es complejo,...
8. http://mividaconhijos.com/ Una visión irreverente de la maternidad (Selección de Temas relacionados de maternidad y su ...
Hoy día el mundo vive la Globalización como una nueva realidad, cada día resulta más común conocer a través de la televisi...
Actividad 2. Tecnologías de Información y Comunicación Aplicados a la Educación
  1. 1. Estudiante: Eric Ricardo Echeverria Rodriguez Enero 24 de 2020 – USMA Virtual – Universidad Santa Maria La Antigua Escuela de Postgrado en Docencia Universitaria Módulo 1: Tecnologías de Información y Comunicación Aplicados a la Educación Asignación No.2 Profesor: Justiniano Montenegro Objetivo: Auto-evaluación de Conocimientos y Capacidades Tecnológicas y Didácticas Introducción: Al encontrarnos con temas en educación como las Tecnologías de Información y de Comunicación es importante que nos preguntemos los docentes a qué nivel estamos, cuánto conocemos, qué nivel tecnológico manejo, con qué he trabajado, cuales son las competencias técnicas que debo tener y de igual forma las competencias didácticas. Índice: Este módulo contempla: 1. Una auto evaluación de conocimientos y capacidades tecnológicas y didácticas que nos acompañan (es personal). 2. Iniciar la construcción del BLOG de forma individual como herramienta de apoyo para la práctica docente.
  2. 2. 3. Visitar 10 BLOGS EDUCATIVOS y realizar un INFORME. (la siguiente asignación escrita contempla solo este punto del módulo como actividad) Conclusión: Es importante e imperativo reaccionar ante la necesidad de incluir la tecnología en los procesos educativos y mantener el nivel de preparación del docente con sus debidas actualizaciones, de manera de poder ser un buen tutor, experto, líder y motivador de la intención de modernizar los modelos y procesos de enseñanza, se requiere la adecuación de las formas de ser correctas y poder actuar para consigo mismo y sus estudiantes de forma comprometida, no importa que ámbito realmente toquemos de la educación este debe llevar el carácter de responsabilidad, lealtad tener la disposición de poder declarar algo y cumplirlo a cabalidad. Es un tema sin duda que requiere total consenso y mucha intención del docente para que su institución lo considere y logre implementar como técnica o estrategia de enseñanza y medio de aprendizaje, sin duda va en la línea correcta que nos exigen cada día nuestros estudiantes, donde sabemos que para captar y mantener la atención de ellos o de un grupo es una tarea que requiere maestría y rigor, y a pesar de eso no deja de ser complicada, en la medida que involucremos al estudiante en su proceso y que sean sus propios facilitadores de la información, el resultado dejara de ser más importante que el compromiso que adquiere. Recomendaciones: (para mejorar, cambiar, adaptar o utilizar conceptos revisados o analizados en la lectura o actividad realizada) Resumen de las lecturas realizadas, esta información no fue solicitada, pero se realizó como patrón de análisis para obtener las impresiones más claras de cada uno de los Blogs vistos y poder recomendar basados en lo que ellas describen: Se establecen como lineamientos o sugerencias basados en los estudios y opiniones de algunos autores expertos en este tema, mencionados textualmente en la descripción de sus párrafos. 1.La comunicación entre los miembros que participan debe de ser frecuente, fluido y rápido.
  3. 3. 2. La exposición de las ideas, principios, acciones, debe de realizarse de forma clara y concisa. 3. No basta con aportar, se debe de justificar. 4. Todas las aportaciones deben de ser tratadas de forma crítica y constructiva. 5. Todos los miembros deben de aportar ideas o argumentaciones. 6. La información debe de estar disponible para todos los miembros, no deben de existir aportaciones ocultas. 7. Se debe de establecer un calendario de duración de las intervenciones y de formación de ideas conjuntas. 8. No sólo se debe de llegar a un consenso de acuerdos o desacuerdos, sino consenso de argumentaciones. Los resultados alcanzados no deben ser el producto sumatorio del trabajo en grupo, sino de su negociación y cohesión. 9. Al iniciar las sesiones de trabajo colaborativo en entornos telemáticos se debe de dejar claro las herramientas de comunicación que se utilizarán (e-mail, chat, BSCW) y las funciones para las que se destinarán cada uno. 10. Todos deben de conocer las reglas de funcionamiento del grupo. 11. Cada miembro del grupo debe de asumir responsabilidad individual para la realización de la actividad; por tanto, deben de ser responsables para el trabajo final. 12. Se debe de asumir una cultura de la colaboración y el trabajo compartido. 13. Para que el trabajo colaborativo funcione deben de darse relaciones socio afectivas positivas entre los participantes. 14. Se apoya en el principio de aprendizaje por experiencia, ya que los participantes deben de ser sujetos activos. Analizando cada uno de estos puntos se logra evidenciar que las estrategias y sugerencias no escapan de ser las mismas o parecidas a las que utilizamos normalmente en la elaboración y aplicación de nuestros planes analíticos de las
  4. 4. materias y de las carreras que se imparten, en sí, queda de manifiesto que lo que está mal es la implementación de los procesos y la aceptación del medio, tanto del docente como de la institución, se hace imperativo generar otras opciones que contribuyan a disminuir la brecha académica y contribuir en la búsqueda de obtener una mejor atención y entendimiento porque cuesta tanto aprender como enseñar se requieren tener ambos lados alineados con alto nivel de escucha para trabajar en un bien común. a) Las posibles ventajas e inconvenientes que pueden aportar estos nuevos escenarios a los procesos de enseñanza-aprendizaje y que nos servirán de elementos de referencia para posteriormente analizar el rol de profesor con estas tecnologías. o La formación está centrada en el estudiante y se adapta a sus características y necesidades. o Conecta a estudiantes dispersos geográficamente. o Se pueden realizar evaluaciones individuales de los estudiantes. o El contenido puede ser actualizado y adaptado de forma rápida y económica. o El contenido es solicitado por el estudiante cuando lo necesita. o Reducción de costos económicos para la realización de actividades formativas. o Reducción de costes al eliminar las pérdidas de tiempo por el desplazamiento de los profesores y de los estudiantes participantes en la acción formativa. o Ofrece flexibilidad para la formación. o El ritmo de aprendizaje es marcado por el estudiante, sin que ello signifique que no pueda existir una propuesta por parte de los instructores. o Se amplían los escenarios para el aprendizaje: centro educativo, trabajo y hogar. o Independencia geográfica y temporal de la acción formativa.
  5. 5. o Puede desarrollarse con diferentes tipos de plataformas (Explorer, Netscape,) y con diferentes entornos informáticos (Windows, Mac, Unix). o Permite extender la formación a un número mayor de personas. o Permite la combinación de diferentes recursos multimedia. o Y posibilidad de utilizar diferentes herramientas de comunicación sincrónicas y asincrónicas para comunicarse el estudiante con otros estudiantes y con el profesor. Nuevamente evidenciamos que son más las cualidades integradoras que las posibles detractoras del uso de las tecnologías, de manera directa o indirecta compartimos información utilizándola. En el caso específico de los estudiantes de arquitectura con los cuales imparto clases de diseño les pido llevar una bitácora, escrita para conservar el aprendizaje de sus trabajos y hacerlo mayormente significativo en la manera que avanzan en la carrera y profesión y siguen utilizando, mirando como los procesos van en aumento por nivel cursado, encuentro que el uso del blog contribuiría a integrar todas las materias en un solo sitio, durante el cuatrimestre, incluso realizar uno que constituya su portafolio de proyectos por años, que tomaría el carácter personal en cada uno de ellos a nivel profesional y representaría su nivel de escolaridad. b) En contrapartida las limitaciones principales que se le achacan son las siguientes: o Acceso y recursos necesarios por parte del estudiante. o Necesidad de una infraestructura administrativa específica. o Se requiere contar con personal técnico de apoyo. o Costo para la adquisición de equipos con calidades necesarias para desarrollar una propuesta formativa rápida y adecuada. o Necesidad de cierta formación para poder interaccionar en un entorno telemático.
  6. 6. o Necesidad de adaptarse a nuevos métodos de aprendizaje (su utilización requiere que el estudiante y el profesor sepan trabajar con otros métodos diferentes a los de la formación tradicional). o En ciertos entornos el estudiante debe de saber trabajar en grupo de forma colaborativa. o Problemas de derechos de autor, seguridad y autentificación en la valoración. o Las actividades en línea pueden llegar a consumir mucho tiempo. o El ancho de banda que generalmente se posee no permite realizar una verdadera comunicación audiovisual y multimedia. o Toma más tiempo y más dinero el desarrollo que la distribución. o No todos los cursos y contenidos se pueden distribuir por la web. o Muchos de los entornos son demasiado estáticos y simplemente consisten en ficheros en formato texto o pdf. o Si los materiales no se diseñan de forma específica se puede tender a la creación de una formación memorística. o Y falta de experiencia educativa en su consideración como medio de formación. En su mayoría constituyen barreras superadas hoy día por los estudiantes ya que la tecnología forma parte de sus vidas y dedican la mayor parte de su presupuesto, o allowance que le entregan sus tutores o padres para adquirir equipos y tecnología de punta, el hecho de que les ocupe más de lo normal resulta a mi criterio positivo ya que la mayor parte del tiempo no están concentrados en la obtención de logros y se aburren durante el proceso de obtenerlos, desde la forma que lo miremos constituye el uso de la tecnología un aprendizaje mayor en las tres direcciones visual, auditivo y kinestésico porque interactúan, comparten, analizan de forma individual y elevan los discursos de participación, logran hacerlos sin exposición en caso que sea un ámbito que tengan en total desarrollo, de esta forma colaborar u opinar no sería un problema.
  7. 7. Mason (1991), por su parte nos habla de que los profesores pueden desempeñar tres roles fundamentales: organizativo, social e intelectual. Por el primero el profesor tendrá que establecer agenda para el desarrollo de la actividad formativa (objetivos, horario, reglas de procedimiento), teniendo que actuar como impulsor de la participación; por el segundo, crear un ambiente social agradable para el aprendizaje; y por el tercero, centrar las discusiones en los puntos cruciales, hacer preguntas y responder a las cuestiones de los alumnos para animarles a elaborar y ampliar sus comentarios y aportaciones Recientemente Goodyear y otros (2001) ha realizado una síntesis de los principales roles que los profesores desempeñan en una enseñanza en línea, siendo ellos los siguientes: o Facilitador del proceso de enseñanza. o Consejero/orientador. o Diseñador. o Asesor. o Investigador. o Facilitador de contenidos. o Tecnológico. o Organizador / Administrador El profesor, si bien no tendrá que ser un experto técnico, sí tendrá que poseer unas mínimas habilidades técnicas, por una parte, para intervenir en el sistema, y por otra, para resolver las limitaciones que se le vayan presentando al estudiante para interaccionar en el sistema. El nivel de aprendizaje se volvería múltiple, contribuye a elevar el nivel de conciencia tanto del docente como del estudiante, en los procesos que sigue e implementa, el nodo de atención va directo al estudiante. Permite al estudiante participar mayormente de grupos heterogéneos, ya que no dependerá del docente la creación de grupos homogéneos condicionados a una matrícula y seguimiento de algún contenido escrito.
  8. 8. Se logran activar nuevas ideas, actividades formativas, propuestas diferentes, desarrollo de habilidades comunicativas, activación de relaciones simétricas. En consecuencia, podemos decir que el profesor tendrá que tener habilidades técnicas para: o usar las asistencias técnicas, proporcionar feed-back o para la resolución de los posibles problemas técnicos, recomendar alternativas técnicas, u ofrecer información para el aprendizaje de determinados elementos técnicos o Las tareas que normalmente realizará el tutor, serán muy variadas y a grandes rasgos las podemos sintetizar, de acuerdo con las posturas de diferentes autores en las siguientes:  Presentación del curso a los estudiantes y de las normas de funcionamiento.  Resolver de forma individual y colectiva las diferentes dudas que vayan surgiendo de interacción con los materiales que se le vayan presentando.  Animar la participación de los estudiantes.  Fomentar actividades de trabajo colaborativo y animar a la participación de todos los miembros.  Realizar las valoraciones de las actividades realizadas.  Desarrollar una evaluación continua formativa.  Determinación de acciones individuales y grupales. Formaran parte integral del desarrollo constante del docente, la principal queja de los estudiantes es la falta de diversificar los planes y métodos de estudios, es contradictorio todo lo bueno que se desea implementar versus los planteamientos académicos que le damos a los estudiantes hoy día. De ser más conscientes de nuestro actuar y medir los resultados que se obtienen los cambios deberían llegar de forma más directa y concisa.
  9. 9. o En función de las necesidades de los diferentes estudiantes:  Incitar a los alumnos para que amplíen y desarrollen sus argumentos propios y los de sus compañeros.  Asesoramiento en métodos de estudio en la red.  Facilitar y negociar compromisos cuando existan diferencias de desarrollo entre los miembros del equipo.  Facilitar información adicional para la aclaración y profundización en conceptos.  Ayudar a los alumnos en sus habilidades de comunicación señalándoles, en privado, sus posibles mejoras para un mayor entendimiento con el grupo, y seguimiento del proceso. o El rol de consultor y facilitador de información exigirá que el profesor domine técnicas para dinamizar y hacer que participen todos los estudiantes, ayudar a los estudiantes a presentar sus propias preocupaciones y dudas en el aprendizaje, a establecer un sentido de comunidad de aprendizaje, tener a punto los recursos de aprendizaje que se utilizarán para unos contenidos concretos, mantener la discusión en torno a los objetivos y contenidos que se estén desarrollando, resumir tras discusiones y finalización de un tema los aspectos más significativos, o atender de forma rápida las demandas y requerimiento de los estudiantes. o El rol de diseñador de medios, exigirá que el profesor tenga unos mínimos de competencias instrumentales para manejar los diferentes medios que se movilicen en el entorno, comprender las capacidad y limitaciones de las tecnologías que se utilizarán, y producir o adaptar medios a las necesidades de sus estudiantes. Bibliografía y citas bibliográficas: Gewerc Barujel A. (2005) El uso de Weblogs en la docencia universitaria, Revista Latinoamericana de Tecnología Educativa, (4) 1-9-23
  10. 10. USO DE LOS WEBBLOGS EN LA DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA Infografía: (cuando toma algo de Internet o de otro medio electrónico). Ver abajo los sitios de internet donde fueron tomados los blogs Actividad a desarrollar: Harán un INFORME donde describan brevemente sus impresiones de cada BLOG e incluir la dirección electrónica de cada BLOG. 1. http://citasdelquijote.blogspot.com/2007/03/intencin-de-la-obra.html CITAS CON DON QUIJOTE ...no ha sido otro mi deseo que poner en aborrecimiento de los hombres las fingidas y disparatadas historias de los libros de caballerías. Este Blog nos da una retrospectiva de la obra de El Quijote desde la opinión crítica de quien realiza el blog, aunque de manera directa nos da un pantallazo de quien era El Quijote y que lo inspiro a escribir la misma, además de permitirnos leer las evaluaciones del autor narradas por el como si fuese el mismo autor. Encuentro el presente blog interesante de aprendizaje cruzado, invitar a leer y extenderse en la obra 2. http://digocuentos.blogspot.com/ DIGO YO - Obra teatral compuesta por el grupo 2ºC (José Manuel, Silvia, Ana, Isabel, Alba, Alberto, Alberto, Francisco Javier) de Refuerzo de Lengua castellana. 20-2-2013
  11. 11. Pues de forma puntual y clara se observa el desarrollo de esta obra, explicando y dando vida a la vida a través de su narración. Contribuye en el desarrollo del conocimiento de la misma. 3. http://anatomiadelverbo.blogspot.com/ Este documento recoge mi horario de atención a padres, las fechas de los exámenes y forma de evaluar Lengua Castellana y Literatura para 2º de ESO F en el IES Nº1 de Requena (Valencia) El maestro logra informar sin necesidad de hablar la totalidad de su curso, es la mejor expresión de explicar el plan analítico del curso. Logras escuchar cada una de sus palabras redactadas en este blog, sin duda me generó el más alto nivel de aprendizaje este blog. 4. https://lablogtacora.wordpress.com/2007/05/23/%C2%BFque-es-un- blog-educativo/ Los weblogs, edublogs, blogs o bitácoras son sitios web donde se publican de forma cronológica artículos de diversa temática. Pueden ser individuales (un autor) o colectivos (varios autores), pueden tratar de una temática en especial, servir de soporte a las clases, ser un punto de encuentro para resolver dudas, plantear discusiones, etc. Cualquiera puede crear su propio blog de forma sencilla. Relata una dinámica de como son los blogs es educativo, pero más informativo procesal que la propia información que nos comparte. Lo veo como algo mas tutorial en el proceso de elaborar uno, no regala la historia solo un proceso a seguir.
  12. 12. 5. https://capacitacion-edublogs.blogspot.com/ Construyendo mi Blog Publicar Entradas o Páginas en un Blog no es complejo, solo se requiere tener organizada y clasificada la información que se publicará en el blog. De la misma forma que el blog anterior se utiliza como mecanismo de ensenar no dejan de ser enriquecedores en su contenido y forma. Considero que no son blogs sociales son más dirigidos a quienes están interesados a aprender a elaborarlos. 6. http://aprendersociales.blogspot.com/ ENSEÑ-ARTE La Historia del Arte para todo Bonita forma de apreciar diversos aspectos del Arte, como cada blog analizado dejan aprendizajes diferentes e invitan a socializar a través de ellos. Viendo este blog me permito a pensar que una galería de arte fácilmente puede ser realizada, ofrecida en un blog e incluso vender en cualquier geografía a manera virtual. 7. http://blog.tiching.com/ El poder de una buena explicación (Temas y Herramientas educativas / formación) Al igual que el blog que desarrolla la clase de primaria. Se convierte este en un tutorial a seguir para el proceso de aprendizaje y se enfoca en lo necesario para que la persona aprenda.
  13. 13. 8. http://mividaconhijos.com/ Una visión irreverente de la maternidad (Selección de Temas relacionados de maternidad y su experiencia, como la comparte) La forma de redactar cada experiencia, lleva al lector a solidarizarse con el acto de ser madre. Sin tener la necesidad de conocer o interactuar con esta persona se logra ver, escuchar y entender todo lo que un ser que se convierte en madre es capaz de hacer por un hijo. Interesante, sin tener mayor interés de leer este blog o verlo lo encontré fascinante en su contenido. 9. https://www.lahistoriaconmapas.com/ Metodología de estudio de la historia a través de mapas (ilustración) aprendizaje visual y de contenido Otro blog altamente educativo e informativo para alguna clase o materia especifica que requiera un tema relacionado. Nunca se me había ocurrido que la enseñanza de un tema o lugar o acto sucedido en el pasado se pueda ensenar con el uso de mapas. Lo encuentro interesante y original además de altamente confiable por existir suficiente evidencia de lo que explica o comparte. 10.https://blogsuniversitarios.blogspot.com/ EL MUNDO DEL BLOG
  14. 14. Hoy día el mundo vive la Globalización como una nueva realidad, cada día resulta más común conocer a través de la televisión, el Internet y la radio los acontecimientos que suceden en cualquier parte del planeta en el mismo momento en que ellos ocurren. Como si esto no bastara, otra modalidad de periodismo está conmocionando al mundo de la información: los Blogs. Blog colaborativo con la utilización del Blog en la educación, explica y extiende la temática de una forma ordenada y explicita. Las lecturas realizadas resumen parte de lo expresado en este blog, es una síntesis del porque y el para qué del uso del blog en los procesos académicos. Sin duda al inicio de esta actividad estaba algo ausente y apático a la idea de la implementación del blog, pero en el transcurso y desarrollo de esta estoy plenamente convencido que constituye una estrategia y herramienta poderosa para ensenar, voy a considerar en alguno de los niveles que imparto la creación de un blog para algunos de los trabajos que realizamos, sin duda se lograra integrar.

