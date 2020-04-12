Successfully reported this slideshow.
  Estudiante: Eric Ricardo Echeverría Rodríguez Fecha: abril 9 de 2020 – USMA Virtual – Universidad Santa María La Antigua Escuela de Postgrado en Docencia Universitaria Módulo 6: Tecnologías de Información y Comunicación Aplicados a la Educación Asignación No. 11 Profesor: Justiniano Montenegro Título: "ESTÁNDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES Y DESARROLLO DE PROYECTOS DE TICS" Objetivo: Análisis de documentos sobre competencias en TIC para docentes y proyectos de TICS en Educación Metodología: Paso 1: Lectura y análisis de los siguientes artículos escritos: Título de Documentos analizados: 1. ESTÁNDARES DE COMPETENCIA EN TIC PARA DOCENTES (Publicado por UNESCO)
  2. 2. ESTANDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES Y DESARROLLO DE PROYECTOS TIC ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 2 2. CONCEPTUAL FRAMEWORK-SEVERIN Paso 2: Generación de un trabajo escrito en formato WORD y pasarlo a PDF cuando lo suba a la plataforma. Deben realizar un análisis (CADA UNO DETERMINARÁ EL ENFOQUE DE ANÁLISIS) en formato WORD y subirlo a la plataforma. Introducción Desde la opinión del contenido de los estándares de competencia en TIC para docentes (publicado por UNESCO) definen que para vivir, aprender y trabajar con éxito en una sociedad cada vez más compleja, rica en información y basada en el conocimiento, los estudiantes y los docentes deben utilizar la tecnología digital con eficacia. El docente es la persona que desempeña el papel más importante en la tarea de ayudar a los estudiantes a adquirir esas capacidades. Además, es el responsable de diseñar tanto oportunidades de aprendizaje como el entorno propicio en el aula que faciliten el uso de las TIC por parte de los estudiantes para aprender y comunicar. Por esto, es fundamental que todos los docentes estén preparados para ofrecer esas oportunidades a sus estudiantes. Los docentes necesitan estar preparados para empoderar a los estudiantes con las ventajas que les aportan las TIC. Los estudiantes han sido reconocidos como beneficiarios directos los resultados esperados estarán vinculados a esos procesos de aprendizaje (impactados directa o indirectamente por las acciones del proyecto), desde un marco de referencia donde evalúan procesos enmarcados en procedimientos donde los resultados son compromisos más se tiene certeza de los mismos, en cada lugar, persona e institución que se realizan.
  3. 3. ESTANDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES Y DESARROLLO DE PROYECTOS TIC ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 3 Índice Vamos a desarrollar un análisis de ambos documentos desde los siguientes ámbitos 1. Identificación de las características del artículo 1.1.- Problema por estudiar: Ningún invento nos había cambiado tanto como lo ha hecho la tecnología y la red de internet; lo que hoy llamamos TIC. La implementación de estas herramientas en el contexto de la globalización ha generado, y está generando, cambios tan profundos que somos una generación complemente diferente a todas las generaciones que han pasado a lo largo de la historia. (Ferreiro, 2006). La implementación de las TIC en la sociedad ha generado nuevas circunstancias que pueden ser catalogadas como problemas o como oportunidades de cambio, puertas de innovación. No obstante, desde el contexto educativa es importante prestar atención para tomar acciones frente a estas circunstancias. La creencia que todo es un problema de implementación tecnológica. La implementación de TIC está cumpliendo alrededor de 30 años, y ha generado una creencia falsa según la cual la solución a los problemas que nos rodean están en la tecnología, y que lo que vivimos es consecuencia de la no implementación de las TIC. El mal uso de las TIC en el aula de clase. Como consecuencia del desconocimiento del uso de la herramienta y la presión social ante la necesidad de “implementar” las TIC en clase, los docentes hemos cambiado de artefacto, pero no de práctica: el resultado sigue siendo el mismo. La dependencia tecnológica de los estudiantes. Poniendo la lupa en los estudiantes, se puede decir que la generación del internet ha generado una dependencia al equipo. La creencia que las TIC remplazan el docente. Cuando la discusión de la implementación de las TIC en el aula llegó al contexto educativo una conclusión fue que reemplazarían al docente.
  4. 4. ESTANDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES Y DESARROLLO DE PROYECTOS TIC ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 4 1.2.- Importancia del tema: Los docentes necesitan estar preparados para empoderar a los estudiantes con las ventajas que les aportan las TIC. Escuelas y aulas ya sean presenciales o virtuales deben contar con docentes que posean las competencias y los recursos necesarios en materia de TIC y que puedan enseñar de manera eficaz las asignaturas exigidas, integrando al mismo tiempo en su enseñanza conceptos y habilidades de estas. El proyecto ECD-TIC apunta, en general, a mejorar la práctica de los docentes en todas las áreas de su desempeño profesional, combinando las competencias en TIC con innovaciones en la pedagogía, el plan de estudios (currículo) y la organización escolar; aunado al propósito de lograr que los docentes utilicen competencias en TIC y recursos para mejorar sus estrategias de enseñanza, cooperar con sus colegas y, en última instancia, poder convertirse en líderes de la innovación dentro de sus respectivas instituciones. Desde la conceptualización de Eugenio Severin, una vez que se han establecido los objetivos y el propósito para cada proyecto y los estudiantes han sido reconocidos como beneficiarios directos los resultados esperados estarán vinculados a esos procesos de aprendizaje (impactados directa o indirectamente por las acciones del proyecto). Uno de los principales desafíos en el uso de las TIC en la educación es la falta de indicadores que ofrezcan criterios claros e información objetiva que permita a los responsables de la formulación de políticas tomar las decisiones adecuadas. El compromiso es igual, las formas de implementación están orientadas desde formas diferentes como podemos ver en ambos artículos. 1.3.- Objetivos: Los objetivos del proyecto ECD-TIC pretenden:  Elaborar un conjunto común de directrices que los proveedores de formación profesional puedan utilizar para identificar, desarrollar o evaluar material de aprendizaje o programas de formación de docentes con miras a la utilización de las TIC en la enseñanza y el aprendizaje.
  5. 5. ESTANDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES Y DESARROLLO DE PROYECTOS TIC ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 5  Suministrar un conjunto básico de cualificaciones que permitan a los docentes integrar las TIC en sus actividades de enseñanza y aprendizaje, a fin de mejorar el aprendizaje de los estudiantes y optimizar la realización de otras de sus tareas profesionales.  Ampliar la formación profesional de docentes para complementar sus competencias en materia de pedagogía, cooperación, liderazgo y desarrollos escolares innovadores, con la utilización de las TIC.  Armonizar las distintas ideas y el vocabulario relativo al uso de las TIC en la formación docente. El proyecto ECD-TIC apunta, en general, a mejorar la práctica de los docentes en todas las áreas de su desempeño profesional, combinando las competencias en TIC con innovaciones en la pedagogía, el plan de estudios (currículo) y la organización escolar; aunado al propósito de lograr que los docentes utilicen competencias en TIC y recursos para mejorar sus estrategias de enseñanza, cooperar con sus colegas y, en última instancia, poder convertirse en líderes de la innovación dentro de sus respectivas instituciones. El objetivo general de este proyecto no es sólo mejorar la práctica de los docentes, sino también hacerlo de manera que ayude a mejorar la calidad del sistema educativo, a fin de que éste contribuya al desarrollo económico y social del país. En el caso del artículo de Eugenio Severin -Educación Specialist IDB-working paper, los objetivos se conforman como desafíos en el uso de las TIC en la educación, este se enfoca en la conceptualización de la falta de indicadores que ofrezcan criterios claros e información objetiva que permita a los responsables de la formulación de políticas tomar las decisiones adecuadas. Desde aquí se determina la razón por la cual se considera que los planificadores no tengan suficiente información para incluirla en los planes de ejecución. Basa su evidencia en que los proyectos no siempre han considerado procesos de evaluación rigurosos y, en aquellos casos en los que lo han hecho, el impacto de las TIC en el aprendizaje no ha sido el foco.
  6. 6. ESTANDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES Y DESARROLLO DE PROYECTOS TIC ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 6 Al haber una gran oferta de proyectos y ser esta tan vasta no existe un marco común que pueda ser lo suficientemente flexible y amplio que incluya la naturaleza diversa, los contextos y las diferentes etapas de los proyectos. La principal hipótesis del Framework es que el objetivo de todos los proyectos educativos es mejorar el aprendizaje de los estudiantes independientemente de si son niños o adultos. El resultado esperado debe ser entonces el impacto en el aprendizaje, y las condiciones necesarias para permitir dicho aprendizaje. 1.4.- Enfoque: Eugenio Severin -Education Specialist IDB-working paper, su trabajo no en un artículo de estudio, de hecho, pide no sea utilizado como referencia, es un estudio basado en lo siguiente;  Aprendizaje Estudiantil, como objetivo principal de toda implementación del proyecto. Los estudiantes deben ser considerados los beneficiarios directos de cualquier iniciativa TIC4E, independientemente de si son niños o adultos.  Las entradas se refieren no sólo a las líneas de acción del proyecto, sino también a los factores que podrían verse afectados por su implementación.  Los Procesos y Productos son aquellos elementos que serán modificados por el proyecto y deben mostrar los resultados de la implementación.  El impacto de los proyectos y las condiciones que permiten tales resultados se miden ampliamente con diferentes variables.  Etapas de Desarrollo: se describen cuatro etapas que impactarán en el diseño, implementación y evaluación de los proyectos.  El proceso de Monitoreo y Evaluación incluye diferentes fuentes de datos e información. El enfoque de ESTÁNDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES, establece dos fases donde están comprometidos con la creación de sociedades del conocimiento inclusivas en la comunicación y la información.
  7. 7. ESTANDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES Y DESARROLLO DE PROYECTOS TIC ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 7 Así como aprobar los programas de formación que cumplan con los estándares y vayan de la mano con un crecimiento económico sostenible. 1.5.- Contribución: En un contexto educativo sólido, las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (TIC) pueden ayudar a los estudiantes a adquirir las capacidades necesarias para llegar a ser:  Competentes para utilizar tecnologías de la información;  Buscadores, analizadores y evaluadores de información;  Solucionadores de problemas y tomadores de decisiones;  Usuarios creativos y eficaces de herramientas de productividad;  Comunicadores, colaboradores, publicadores y productores;  Ciudadanos informados, responsables y capaces de contribuir a la sociedad. Gracias a la utilización continua y eficaz de las TIC en procesos educativos, los estudiantes tienen la oportunidad de adquirir capacidades importantes en el uso de estas. El docente es la persona que desempeña el papel más importante en la tarea de ayudar a los estudiantes a adquirir esas capacidades. Además, es el responsable de diseñar tanto oportunidades de aprendizaje como el entorno propicio en el aula que faciliten el uso de las TIC por parte de los estudiantes para aprender y comunicar. Por esto, es fundamental que todos los docentes estén preparados para ofrecer esas oportunidades a sus estudiantes. Tanto los programas de desarrollo profesional para docentes en ejercicio, como los programas de formación inicial para futuros profesores deben comprender en todos los elementos de la capacitación experiencias enriquecidas con TIC. Los estándares y recursos del proyecto “Estándares UNESCO de Competencia en TIC para Docentes” (ECD-TIC) ofrecen orientaciones destinadas a todos los docentes y más concretamente, directrices para planear programas de formación
  8. 8. ESTANDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES Y DESARROLLO DE PROYECTOS TIC ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 8 del profesorado y selección de cursos que permitirán prepararlos para desempeñar un papel esencial en la capacitación tecnológica de los estudiantes. Eugenio Severin -Education Specialist IDB-working paper El uso de las TIC en la educación implica la expectativa razonable de que se produzcan modificaciones en las metodologías de enseñanza y en los procesos de aprendizaje de los estudiantes. Las TIC ofrecen una oportunidad única para el acceso y la construcción del conocimiento. Con el fin de tener un uso eficaz e integral de las TIC en el desarrollo educativo de nuevas prácticas, estrategias y metodologías de aprendizaje. Uno de los componentes fundamentales de los procesos educativos es la participación de los estudiantes. Aunque puede ser obvio, su motivación y participación continua son necesarias para el éxito del proyecto. El plan de estudios de educación de un país determina los conocimientos y habilidades que los estudiantes deben alcanzar para cada grado, así como las tareas para los maestros y las escuelas. La falta de estudios rigurosos en este ámbito ha hecho más difícil demostrar la expectativa razonable de que la inversión de los países en proyectos de TIC puede mejorar el aprendizaje en diferentes materias. La evaluación no ha sido bastante exacta y se ha hecho principalmente a través de entrevistas o encuestas de percepción que recopilan la información / datos sobre la visión de los estudiantes, o a través de ejercicios de observación estructurados. Sin embargo, con el tiempo, se desarrollarán herramientas más objetivas que permitirán ejercicios de evaluación más estrictos. 2. Literatura contemplada En su primera fase, la creación de sociedades del conocimiento inclusivas, contributivas con la comunicación e información, podrán llevar a cabo el proyecto ECD-TIC, la UNESCO cumple con: http://www.eduteka.org/EstandaresDocentesUnesco.php  Su función como organismo formulador de estándares.
  9. 9. ESTANDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES Y DESARROLLO DE PROYECTOS TIC ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 9  Su mandato dentro del programa “Educación para Todos” (EFA).  Su mandato de organismo coordinador, junto con el PNUD, de las líneas de acción C4 y C7 del Plan de Acción de la CMSI,1 adoptado en el 2005 en Túnez, que se refieren respectivamente a la “creación de capacidad” y a la “educación virtual”;  Su objetivo primordial de crear sociedades del conocimiento inclusivas mediante la comunicación y la información. El proyecto ECD-TIC ofrece un marco de referencia completo para estos estándares:  Atendiendo el “Marco de políticas educativas” subyacente;  Examinando los componentes de la reforma de la educación y desarrollando un conjunto de matrices de competencias para docentes que correspondan a los distintos enfoques en materia de políticas educativas y a los componentes de la reforma del sistema educativo;  Ofreciendo una descripción detallada de las competencias específicas que los docentes deben adquirir en el contexto de cada conjunto o módulo de competencias. La segunda fase del proyecto ECD-TIC prevé la creación de un mecanismo por parte de la UNESCO destinado a aprobar los programas de formación que cumplan con estos Estándares. Las directrices completas referentes a la presentación, evaluación y aprobación de esos programas se publicarán en el sitio Web del proyecto: http://www.unesco.org/en/competency-standards-teachers Además, la UNESCO efectuará un seguimiento a los estándares y programas de formación de maestros ya existentes – basándose en el marco de conjuntos de competencias de los ECD-TIC– con miras a dinamizar los esfuerzos realizados en esta área a nivel mundial. Esperamos que esta labor contribuya a la elaboración de programas de capacitación de docentes que posibiliten que ellos desarrollen competencias en TIC. Por último, es importante señalar que la elaboración de los “Estándares UNESCO de Competencias en TIC para Docentes” (ECD-TIC) fue un verdadero ejemplo de la fuerza que tienen las alianzas entre el sector público y el
  10. 10. ESTANDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES Y DESARROLLO DE PROYECTOS TIC ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 10 privado en pro del desarrollo. Al respecto, deseamos agradecer la notable ayuda que prestaron numerosos asociados tanto del mundo académico, como del sector empresarial de las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación. Más concretamente, deseamos expresar nuestro agradecimiento a las firmas Microsoft, Intel, Cisco, a la Sociedad Internacional para la Tecnología en la Educación (ISTE) y al Instituto Politécnico y la Universidad del Estado de Virginia (Virginia Tech). Sus contribuciones fueron sumamente valiosas. Abdul Waheed Khan Director General Asistente para comunicación e información UNESCO 1. Cumbre Mundial sobre la Sociedad de la Información (CMSI). Esta cumbre se realizó en dos fases: Ginebra (10-12 de diciembre de 2003) y Túnez (16- 18 de noviembre de 2005). Para obtener información más detallada, consúltese: http://www.itu.int/wsis/basic/about.html. 2. Ese marco se ha denominado “Módulos de Estándares de Competencias”. 3. Esta descripción figura en el documento titulado “Directrices para la aplicación”. 4. Es importante señalar que este documento consta de un conjunto de directrices destinadas a evolucionar dinámicamente. Las directrices se actualizarán continuamente para tener en cuenta las repercusiones de la evolución de las TIC en los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje, y se podrán consultar permanentemente en el sitio Web: http://www.unesco.org/cst. 5. Se recomienda leer el artículo “Logros indispensables para los estudiantes del Siglo XXI” http://www.eduteka.org/SeisElementos.php 6. Objetivos de Desarrollo del Milenio de la ONU http://www.un.org/spanish/millenniumgoals/ 7. Educación Para Todos http://portal.unesco.org/education/es/ev.php- URL_ID=53844&URL_DO=DO_TOPIC&URL_SECTION=201.html 8. Educación para el Desarrollo Sostenible
  11. 11. ESTANDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES Y DESARROLLO DE PROYECTOS TIC ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 11 http://portal.unesco.org/education/es/ev.php- URL_ID=27234&URL_DO=DO_TOPIC&URL_SECTION=201.html 9. UNESCO, 2005. Links between the global initiatives in education, París, UNESCO. 10.Delors, J. y otros, 1999. La educación encierra un tesoro, París, UNESCO. 11.Guttman, C., 2003. Education in and for the information society, París, UNESCO. 12.A los lectores interesados por el examen de estos conceptos generales de macroeconomía, les remitimos a la obra de Stiglitz, J. y Walsh, C. (2002), Principals of Macroeconomics (3ª edición), Nueva York, Norton. Para información más específica sobre el crecimiento y el desarrollo económicos basados en la productividad, véase OCDE (2001), The New Economy: Beyond the Hype, París., OCDE. Para un examen más específico de la forma en que el desarrollo económico guarda relación con la reforma de la educación basada en las TIC, véase Kozma, R. (2005), “National policies that connect ICT-based education reform to economic and social development” en Human Technology, 1(2), págs. 117-156. http://www.humantechnology.jyu.fi/articles/volume1/2005/kozma.pdf 13.UNESCO, 2005. Capacity Building of Teacher Training Institutions in Sub- Saharan Africa, UNESCO, París. http://www.unesco.org/education/TTISSA/ 14. Makrakis, V., 2005. “Training teachers for new roles in the new era: Experiences from the United Arab Emirates ICT program”, en Actas de la Tercera Conferencia Panhelénica sobre Didáctica de la Informática, Corinto (Grecia). 15.UNESCO, 2005. Capacity Building of Teacher Training Institutions in Sub- Saharan Africa, UNESCO, París. http://www.unesco.org/education/TTISSA/ 16.http://cst.unesco-ci.org/sites/projects/cst/default.aspx 17.Eugenio Severin Education Specialist 1300 New York Avenue NW, Washington DC 20577 Inter-American Development Bank
  12. 12. ESTANDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES Y DESARROLLO DE PROYECTOS TIC ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 12 eugenios@iadb.org - Working Paper PLEASE DO NOT CITE Washington DC, June 2009 18.Named after Professor Raymond Morel from Switzerland http://www2.unescobkk.org/elib/publications/ICTindicators/ICTinEDchap43.p df 19.Global e-school and communities initiative http://www.gesci.org/ Son dos artículos con enfoques similares en cuanto al resultado con el cual se comprometen ambos hacen acercamientos diferentes, donde el compromiso de organismos mundiales ONG y participación científica establecen dos fases de ejecución y detallan la necesidad de disminuir la desigualdad y poca inclusión en las comunidades a nivel educativo y social, además de contribuir con la cultura del ser humano, se refieren al crecimiento propio de la persona. En el otro artículo se sugiere un análisis conceptual pero solamente sobre la base de la experiencia y evidencia adquirida, esto a mi criterio no contribuirá del todo en los lugares donde no se obtengan los resultados esperados, dejando así un espacio para el aumento de la desigualdad. 3. Metodología de la investigación: Método objetivo-subjetivo: En este método todos los estudios y teorías se basan en aspectos tangibles o intangibles, pero concentrándose en cada uno respectivamente. Objetivo: Al ser lo estudios en referencia palpables, ambos artículos enfocan sus objetivos en mejorar la práctica de los docentes, y hacerlo de manera que ayude a mejorar la calidad del sistema educativo, a fin de que éste contribuya al desarrollo económico y social del país. Aunque el objetivo en acción es el mismo, las formas de analizarlos brindan puntos diferentes, uno donde el compromiso es universal y el otro sobre la base de la evidencia para poder aplicarlo en las institucionalizarlo.
  13. 13. ESTANDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES Y DESARROLLO DE PROYECTOS TIC ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 13 Ambos en su ejecución obtendrán un resultado palpable. Es objetivo en todas sus partes, y las ideas obtenidas siempre se van a establecer conforme a lo indicado en el Objetivo General. Subjetivo: Al ser un principio que se ocupa estrictamente de lo no tangible, subjetivo. Lo cual lo colca diametralmente opuesto al objetivo. Aquí se concentra más la opinión de cada individuo y los estudios físicamente realizados son pocos o nulos. La UNESCO en su planteamiento de la solución a la aplicación y utilización de las TIC establece normas y procedimientos que deben ser aplicados en igualdad de condiciones y tiempo de manera de obtener los resultados en paralelo evitando así las diferentes opiniones o diversidad de resultados, busca normar lo que se desea establecer y cumplir con ello para el cumplimento de lo deseado. Severin, establece que se debe evaluar cada situación basado en la evidencia que se obtiene para entonces planificar en cada caso basado en eso resultados obtenidos. 4. Análisis de resultados: ESTÁNDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES - UNESCO El objetivo político de este enfoque consiste en preparar una fuerza laboral capaz de comprender las nuevas tecnologías con el fin de mejorar la productividad económica. Los objetivos de las políticas educativas conexas comprenden: incrementar la escolarización y mejorar la adquisición de competencias básicas (en lectura, escritura y matemáticas), incluyendo nociones básicas de tecnología digital (TIC). El objetivo político del enfoque de profundización de conocimientos consiste en incrementar la capacidad de los trabajadores para agregar valor a los resultados económicos, aplicando los conocimientos de asignaturas escolares para resolver problemas complejos con los que se enfrentan en situaciones reales en el trabajo y la vida.
  14. 14. ESTANDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES Y DESARROLLO DE PROYECTOS TIC ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 14 El objetivo político de este enfoque consiste en incrementar la productividad, formando trabajadores que se dediquen o comprometan continuamente con la generación de conocimiento y que se beneficien de la creación de este conocimiento y de la innovación. Eugenio Severin -Education Specialist IDB-working paper El proceso de revisión integral de los proyectos, que incluye: sus logros, progresos, desafíos y la identificación de su impacto en relación con los objetivos previamente establecidos. El impacto debe considerarse en términos generales, incluidos todos los procesos y productos. La evaluación es un aspecto clave del proyecto. Debe tenerse en cuenta desde el comienzo del proceso de diseño como un componente fundamental y, en la medida de lo posible, debe ser diseñado por una entidad externa para garantizar la imparcialidad y la objetividad. Siempre que sea posible, deben utilizarse métodos de evaluación experimental es para complementar otras fuentes de información, de modo que los resultados sean más sólidos y fiables. Ambos artículos plantean resultados posibles, uno se compromete de mayor forma UNESCO con acciones específicas y determinadas para todos y Severin, actúa sobre lo supuesto y deja muchas interrogantes sobre las posibles evidencias e información que se recoja para proponer nuevos o seguir con el mismo planteamiento. 5. Discusión e implicaciones: La capacitación a través o entre los enfoques y componentes, se debe diseñar de forma que se adapte a las nuevas competencias de los distintos niveles de formación docente inicial, principiantes, experimentados, innovadores o expertos y de otros actores o personas que participan en el cumplimiento de las metas de la institución educativa.
  15. 15. ESTANDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES Y DESARROLLO DE PROYECTOS TIC ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 15 Aunque el actual conjunto de estándares pretende ser exhaustivo, la intencionalidad del proyecto es que estos constituyan un documento vivo y dinámico. Se creará un mecanismo no sólo para examinar y aprobar planes de estudios específicos y propuestas de cursos, sino también para revisar periódicamente la estructura y los contenidos de los estándares, a medida que van evolucionando los contextos y emerge nuevo conocimiento respecto a los procesos educativos y a las estructuras del sistema educativo. Tiene como propósito explicar las razones del proyecto ECD-TIC a los encargados de tomar decisiones de alto nivel y a los potenciales asociados en la formación profesional de docentes. Explica cómo la formación de estos encaja dentro del contexto más amplio de reforma educativa, en un momento en el que los países afinan sus sistemas educativos para desarrollar las habilidades indispensables para el siglo XXI, necesarias para la formación de una fuerza laboral competitiva, necesarias para la cohesión social y para el desarrollo individual. Estas implicaciones no dejan de ser políticas, y se deja la base formativa para ser aplicada, al final dependerá de cada institución de como van a implementar y cumplir con cada una de las bases establecidas. Eugenio Severin -Education Specialist IDB-working paper  Aprendizaje Estudiantil: como objetivo principal de toda la implementación del proyecto. Los estudiantes deben ser considerados los beneficiarios directos de cualquier iniciativa TIC, independientemente de si son niños o adultos.  Las entradas se refieren no sólo a las líneas de acción del proyecto, sino también a los factores que podrían verse afectados por su implementación.  Los Procesos y Productos son aquellos elementos que serán modificados por el proyecto y deben mostrar los resultados de la implementación.  El impacto de los proyectos y las condiciones que permiten tales resultados se miden ampliamente con diferentes variables.  Etapas de Desarrollo: se describen cuatro etapas que impactarán en el diseño, implementación y evaluación de los proyectos.
  16. 16. ESTANDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES Y DESARROLLO DE PROYECTOS TIC ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 16  El proceso de Monitoreo y Evaluación incluye diferentes fuentes de datos e información. Basa su análisis en el aprendizaje estudiantil y todo aquello que pueda ser logrado, durante el proceso y posterior a eso establecer la evidencia que arrojaran los resultados para seguir la implementación. La implementación vendrá dependiendo de lo desarrollos que logre el estudiante en cada una de sus fases. Conclusión: ESTÁNDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES - UNESCO Al momento de utilizar el marco de referencia de políticas que presentan ambos artículos, existirá quien pueda evaluar las políticas públicas en materia educativa frente a las metas de desarrollo socioeconómico con el cual están comprometidos como país. Existe la posibilidad y compromiso para establecer un nexo entre las TIC y las demás tareas relativas a la reforma educativa. Trazar la trayectoria para vincularlas a una reforma con metas nacionales de desarrollo socioeconómico. Seleccionado el enfoque y la trayectoria a seguir, los gobernantes y en espacial quien se encargue de la rama educativa podrá utilizar los Módulos UNESCO de Competencia en TIC para docentes, a fin de planear la formación profesional adecuada que les proporcionará las competencias necesarias para alcanzar dichas metas. Eugenio Severin -Education Specialist IDB-working paper Luego de un análisis riguroso que establezca vínculos entre los datos recopilados y las posibles contradicciones, reconocer las diferencias y tendencias significativas, y describir en detalle el impacto observable y los resultados que se esperan de los proyectos. El análisis servirá principalmente para obtener lecciones aprendidas que pondrán en práctica futuros cambios y ajustes con el fin de mejorar, así como para obtener
  17. 17. ESTANDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES Y DESARROLLO DE PROYECTOS TIC ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 17 datos importantes y comparables que ayudaran a los responsables políticos en otros contextos. Con el uso de las TIC, se deberán introducir más tecnologías en nuestra vida educativa y cotidiana, aprender a manejar bien todas sus utilidades, enfocarnos en las ventajas de uso y trabajar en la corrección de las desventajas, el Internet es considerado la herramienta más poderosa y revolucionaria que hay por el momento, nos colabora en el uso de las TIC en sus dos partes: su conocimiento y su uso. Recomendaciones  Debemos aprender a vivir con ellas porque son parte de nuestra cultura y nos dan oportunidades de tener un buen desarrollo social.  A través del uso de las TIC, los estudiantes tienen la oportunidad de adquirir capacidades importantes en el uso de ellas.  Los docentes necesitan estar preparados para empoderar a los estudiantes con las ventajas que les aportan las TIC.  Se deberá buscar aumentar la capacidad de estudiantes, ciudadanos y fuerza laboral para innovar, producir nuevo conocimiento y sacar provecho de éste.  Los docentes deberán ser conscientes de la necesidad de alcanzar esos objetivos y de estar en capacidad para identificar los componentes de los programas de reforma de la educación que corresponden a esas metas, establecidas en las políticas educativas.  Mantener el objetivo político del enfoque relativo a la generación de conocimiento que consiste en incrementar la productividad, formando estudiantes, ciudadanos y trabajadores que se comprometan continuamente con la tarea de generar conocimiento, innovar y aprender a lo largo de toda la vida y que se beneficien tanto de la creación de este conocimiento como de la innovación y del aprendizaje permanente.
  18. 18. ESTANDARES DE COMPETENCIAS EN TIC PARA DOCENTES Y DESARROLLO DE PROYECTOS TIC ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 18  Planificación de una integración de las (TIC) en el salón de clase y su institución, tomando en cuenta los recursos y posibilidades reales que se tengan.  Existen numerosas investigaciones sobre los efectos de las Tecnologías de la Información y Comunicación (TIC) en la educación, pero persiste una gran incertidumbre en torno a estas intervenciones por lo cual se debe mantener el análisis de las evidencias que se obtienen.  Enfocar el acceso existente en los usos y estrategias que han demostrado ser eficaces utilizando las (TIC) y capacitando docentes en su uso.  La utilización de las herramientas tecnológicas (TIC) no es un fin en sí mismo. Se deberá analizar y siempre fijar los objetivos que se persiguen para entender cómo se van a utilizar para que te colaboren en la búsqueda del objetivo pactado.

×