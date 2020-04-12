Actividad 10. Internet Aplicado a la Educación

Successfully reported this slideshow.
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 1 Estudiante: Eric Ricardo Echeverria Rodríguez Abril 7 de 20...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 2 Índice: 1. Investigar y analizar tres (3) artículos relacio...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 3 ARTICULO #1: INTERNET Y EDUCACION AUTOR: NEIL SELWYN – MONA...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 4 Por tanto, este artículo analizará las siguientes cuestione...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 5 La naturaleza participativa y comunitaria de muchas de las ...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 6 Internet hace posible un aprendizaje de muchos a muchos, en...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 7 acumulación de conocimiento del individuo en relación con «...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 8 de manera que den respuesta a las exigencias la era de inte...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 9 En su lugar, la educación basada en internet se concibe en ...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 10 internet y la educación. Como se indicaba al principio de ...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 11 Una de las formas más conocidas de educación online es la ...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 12 acceso a los materiales, sino en animar a los usuarios a q...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 13 público. Permiten llegar a niveles tecnológicos sin la nec...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 14 El hecho de brindar este acceso y apoyo se considera el ej...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 15 podrían resultar ser los desencadenantes del «cambio del e...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 16 Por ejemplo, el reciente auge de los MOOC en países como E...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 17 1. Internet y la creciente individualización de la educaci...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 18 distanciamiento del modelo común de aprendizaje – enseñanz...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 19 aspectos relevantes ya que, si lo hacemos de forma individ...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 20 Claro que la creciente presencia de intereses comerciales ...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 21 4. Internet y el cambio de valores en la educación: La sen...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 22 verse incluso como una forma de «enajenación espiritual», ...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 23 Internet no debe considerarse la solución idónea a las def...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 24 Por tal motivo este recurso tecnológico a la educación es ...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 25 instrumento, verán empobrecido el proceso de convertir la ...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 26  La tercera vertiente la más discutida. Desde este punto ...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 27 Con equipo técnico cuyo manejo no se puede aprender a dist...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 28 el correo electrónico para la tutoría personalizada, el Ch...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 29 ARTICULO #3: Importancia del Internet en la educación – Ve...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 30 educativo, las herramientas constituyen elementos colabora...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 31  Facilita el aprender haciendo, construyendo cosas y reso...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 32 10. El uso del Internet en el aula de clases exige una nue...
IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 33 comunicados, tener acceso y compartir información, e inclu...
  1. 1. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 1 Estudiante: Eric Ricardo Echeverria Rodríguez Abril 7 de 2020 – USMA Virtual – Universidad Santa María La Antigua Escuela de Postgrado en Docencia Universitaria Módulo 6: Internet Aplicado a la Educación Asignación No.10 Profesor: Justiniano Montenegro Objetivo: Impacto del Internet en la Educación Introducción: Es frecuente que, a la hora de hablar de tecnologías de la educación, nos enfoquemos en las grandes innovaciones que muchas escuelas y estudiantes ya han comenzado a adoptar. En especial aquellas que su situación económica o social le da mayores opciones al avance. El uso de las plataformas de educación en línea, de los sistemas de aprendizaje adaptativo, estos plantean ejercicios que adaptan al ritmo de los estudiantes y los ayudan a mejorar su comprensión de los temas que les cuesta aprender, la incorporación de computadoras, tabletas y Smartphone en el salón de clase, y hasta de innovaciones potencialmente revolucionarias como la realidad virtual. Existe un área en la que la tecnología está avanzando rápidamente y que, a pesar de su enorme potencial transformador, muy pocas veces se relaciona al ámbito educativo. El uso del Internet y la aplicación en todas ellas.
  2. 2. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 2 Índice: 1. Investigar y analizar tres (3) artículos relacionados con el impacto del Internet en la educación. 2. Deben realizar un análisis (CADA UNO DETERMINARÁ EL ENFOQUE DE ANÁLISIS) de los artículos y subirlos en formato WORD/PDF. Conclusión: El uso y el impacto del Internet en la educación, se ha insertado en la sociedad cambiando los esquemas tradicionales de su uso y forma de implementarse. Desde sus propios inicios el grado de dificultad de su utilización, los cambios que surgen con ella, y las actitudes que toman las personas frente al uso de misma. El uso del Internet en la educación básicamente desarrolló un nuevo concepto en comunicaciones que posibilita el estar en contacto permanente desde cualquier lugar del mundo a un bajo costo. También la difusión de información sobre infinidad de temas. Aunque a estas características se le suman las dificultades técnicas y prácticas (la dificultad en la búsqueda, el contenido basura, la baja velocidad, etc.) Para lograr que el Internet se desarrolle en total nivel inclusivo, los gobiernos deben legislar y normar en ese sentido, el uso de las nuevas tecnologías se hacen furor y deseo de ser utilizadas (esto posibilita una mayor calidad a bajos costos) al obtener una posible reducción de precios de los actuales sistemas de conexión. Recomendaciones: La seguridad de todos de los que utilizamos o navegamos en Internet o participan en redes sociales es una preocupación constante y justificada de toda la sociedad. En las instituciones Educativas, se deben acometer acciones tendientes a lograr que los usuarios adopten conductas responsables y preventivas que los alejen de potenciales amenazas y se logre el adecuado resultado de la herramienta. La problemática del uso e inclusión del internet en la educación es posiblemente grande e incluso distante en algunos sectores, pero es imposible volver atrás en el tiempo por lo cual debemos manejarnos de forma adecuada para que la herramienta nos llegue a todos en tiempo y calidad de su uso.
  3. 3. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 3 ARTICULO #1: INTERNET Y EDUCACION AUTOR: NEIL SELWYN – MONASH UNIVERSITY, CLAYTON, AUSTRALIA INTRODUCCIÓN En muchos sentidos, resulta difícil abordar cualquier aspecto de la sociedad contemporánea sin tomar en consideración internet. Las vidas de muchas personas están tan completamente saturadas de tecnología digital que la distinción, en su día evidente, entre online y offline ya no hace justicia a una situación en la que internet está por definición siempre. De hecho, a menudo observamos que las jóvenes generaciones son incapaces de hablar de internet como una entidad diferenciada. La actividad online forma parte de sus vidas desde que nacen y por eso la consideran un requisito básico de la vida moderna, casi tanto como el oxígeno, el agua o la electricidad. Tal y como lo expresó Donald Tapscott (2009: 20), «para ellos, la tecnología es como el aire». (La tecnología es así, forma parte del ADN del ser humano y en especial de todos aquellos que han nacido en este siglo, racionalmente se ha integrado a los procesos educativos a través de un sin de plataformas) Así pues, hablar de internet y educación en estos días casi siempre significa sencillamente hablar de educación contemporánea. Internet ya es un elemento integral de la educación en las naciones (súper) desarrolladas y podemos asegurar con toda certeza que su importancia en dicho ámbito seguirá creciendo en todo el mundo a lo largo de esta década. Dicho esto, el impacto de internet sobre la educación no es directo. Para empezar, es importante recordar que más de la mitad de la población mundial no tiene ninguna clase de experiencia directa en el uso de internet. Y, aunque es posible que esto cambie con la expansión global de la telefonía móvil, el problema de la desigualdad de acceso a las formas más potentes y versátiles de usar internet sigue siendo motivo de preocupación. Además, como sugiere el hecho de que sigan prevaleciendo los modelos formativos tradicionales basados en la instrucción en el aula y los exámenes con lápiz y papel, los cambios educativos experimentados en la era de internet son complejos y a menudo están poco afianzados. Al abordar el tema de internet y educación hemos de proceder con cautela.
  4. 4. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 4 Por tanto, este artículo analizará las siguientes cuestiones:  ¿Qué implicaciones puede tener internet de cara a la educación y el aprendizaje? Contribuye a la reducción de la desigualdad cultural, económica y social a través de incluir cada vez más personas de diversos extractos permitiendo así el crecimiento balanceado del conocimiento.  ¿Cuáles son las principales modalidades de educación por internet surgidas en los últimos 20 años? El Internet en la educación es sin duda uno de los grandes inventos de los últimos años, cambiando por completo nuestra forma de vivir. Blogs, comercio electrónico, foros y redes sociales han revolucionado nuestra forma de comportarnos, tanto a nivel social como en los negocios. Y es que el uso de Internet en los últimos 20 años no ha parado de crecer. Pasando de ser utilizado por un grupo de investigadores en sus primeros años, a que más de 2.400 millones de personas, un 34% de la población mundial, se conecten cada año.  ¿Qué relación se observa entre el potencial educativo de internet y su uso real? La función que cumplen en la formación, y los roles que profesor y alumno podrán en las mismas, eso en el ámbito educativo.  ¿Cómo debemos interpretar las posibles ventajas y desventajas de lo que se anuncia? Abajo hemos elaborado una lista comparativa de las posibles ventajas y desventajas del uso del internet en la educación, los tres artículos coinciden en sus conclusiones al respecto de este tema. INTERNET COMO HERRAMIENTA EDUCATIVA Para muchos analistas, internet siempre ha sido una herramienta intrínsecamente educativa. De hecho, muchos afirmarían que las características principales de internet coinciden en gran medida con los intereses centrales de la educación. Por ejemplo, tanto internet como la educación tienen por objeto el intercambio de información, la comunicación y la creación de conocimiento. Esto constituye el compromiso que se tiene con el desarrollo de las personas y su crecimiento de las competencias y las capacidades que debe adquirir la persona.
  5. 5. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 5 La naturaleza participativa y comunitaria de muchas de las aplicaciones y actividades sociales de internet está en consonancia con las características fundamentales del aprendizaje humano, en concreto, crear, compartir, colaborar y analizar. Así pues, vista la capacidad de internet para hacer posible que estas actividades se lleven a cabo a una escala enorme y de modo casi instantáneo, a menudo y esto es comprensible. Por ejemplo, la reciente afirmación de Jeb Bush: “Internet no es solo una poderosa herramienta para la comunicación. Podría decirse que es la fuerza de aprendizaje e innovación más potente desde la invención de la imprenta. Y el elemento central de lo que probablemente represente la lucha más encarnizada y a la vez la mayor oportunidad para Estados Unidos, que es definir la educación para una era de transformación.” (Bush y Dawson, 2013) Las repercusiones de internet en la educación y el aprendizaje pueden considerarse al menos desde cuatro ángulos diferentes. Primero tenemos el potencial que brinda a los individuos para aprender con más libertad, sin las ataduras y restricciones del mundo real. Lo que se quiere decir con ello generalmente es que internet reduce las limitaciones locales, espaciales, temporales y geográficas para que los individuos puedan tener acceso a oportunidades de aprendizaje y a medios educativos de alta calidad, con independencia de sus circunstancias particulares. Así pues, internet sería ese medio que permite proporcionar educación en «cualquier momento, en cualquier lugar y a cualquier ritmo». Razón principal o ventaja prioritaria para invertir en su uso y desarrollar las plataformas educativas estas permiten llegar a cualquier nivel y lugar, sin ningún tipo de exclusión. Hay analistas que han ampliado estas libertades para incluir la superación de impedimentos sociales y materiales, concibiendo así internet como un medio esencialmente democrático. La capacidad de dar soporte a interacciones y experiencias educativas «más libres» y «más justas» se considera un reflejo de las cualidades inherentes de internet en tanto «zona radicalmente democrática de conectividad infinita» (Murphy 2012: 122).
  6. 6. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 6 Internet hace posible un aprendizaje de muchos a muchos, en lugar de uno a muchos, lo que fomentaría modalidades de aprendizaje y desarrollo cognitivo socio constructivistas de naturaleza profundamente social y cultural. Algunos pedagogos opinan que el estudiante se beneficia de los entornos socialmente ricos que hace posible internet (Luckin, 2010). Por ejemplo, se suele afirmar que el internet ofrece a los individuos fácil acceso a fuentes de conocimiento teórico y práctico fuera de su entorno inmediato. En este sentido, existe en la actualidad un interés considerable por la capacidad de internet para dar soporte a potentes formas de aprendizaje situado y comunidades de práctica digitalmente dispersas. Así, el internet se considera una poderosa herramienta que permite el aprendizaje a través de actividades auténticas y de la interacción entre personas y entornos sociales más amplios. Tercero, existe la sensación de que la capacidad de internet para fomentar una conectividad a gran escala entre personas e información ha alterado radicalmente la relación de los individuos con el conocimiento. En ocasiones se argumenta que internet favorece formas de creación y consumo de conocimientos que se alejan mucho de las premisas epistemológicas de la enseñanza formal y la instrucción de masas. Las relaciones en red que mantienen los usuarios de internet con la información online han provocado una reevaluación de la naturaleza del proceso de aprendizaje en su conjunto. Los niveles de aprendizaje dependerán de la capacidad que tenga el individuo en ampliarlos, no existirán restricciones en dicho avance. Ya hay especialistas que empiezan a difundir conceptos como «inteligencia fluida» y «conectivismo», en la convicción de que el aprendizaje por internet está supeditado a la capacidad de acceder y utilizar información distribuida a medida que se necesita. En cualquier momento, la cantidad y tipo de información que se requiera. Desde esta perspectiva, el aprendizaje se entiende como la capacidad de conectarse a nodos y fuentes de información especializada cuando y como se necesite. Por tanto, se poseen conocimientos o no en virtud de la capacidad de alimentar y mantener estas conexiones (Chatti y Quix, 2010). Como dice George Siemens (2004), el aprendizaje, por tanto, se puede interpretar como la «capacidad de saber más» a través de internet y no como la previa
  7. 7. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 7 acumulación de conocimiento del individuo en relación con «lo que se sabe en la actualidad». Cuarto, se considera que el internet ha personalizado de forma radical el modo en que la gente aprende, de ahí que la educación se convierta en un proceso bastante más individualizado que antes. Internet se asocia con una autonomía y un control social mayores al ofrecer a los individuos más posibilidades de elección en cuanto a la forma y la naturaleza de lo que aprenden, además de dónde, cuándo y cómo lo hacen. Así, la educación se convierte en un aspecto de la vida que el individuo puede controlar por completo, ya que internet facilita un «intercambio digital» que permite simultanear la actividad educativa con otras ocupaciones y deberes cotidianos (Subrahmanyam y Šmahel, 2011). De hecho, a los usuarios de internet suele atribuírseles una gran capacidad para organizarse y ocuparse personalmente de su propia formación sin necesidad de amoldarse a las normas y expectativas de un sistema educativo. LAS REPERCUSIONES DE INTERNET EN LA EDUCACIÓN Todos estos cambios de rumbo y reordenaciones sin duda ponen en cuestión las formas de educación tradicionales, que se fueron imponiendo a lo largo de los siglos XIX y XX, en concreto los modelos institucionalizados y formales de escolarización y universidad. Para muchos expertos, por tanto, internet desafía el monopolio de los sistemas de educación públicos y el entramado de intereses de los profesionales que trabajan en él. Así, tal y como hemos visto ya, parecería que internet desafía las fronteras que establece la educación oficial entre expertos y neófitos, los procesos de producción y consumo de conocimiento, y también las convenciones temporales y espaciales para el aprendizaje. En cuanto al ejercicio de la enseñanza en sí, en internet va asociado a una serie de prácticas de aprendizaje radicalmente diferentes y de relaciones sociales distintas. En efecto, internet ha suscitado un debate y una preocupación continuados en el seno de la comunidad educativa. Por un lado, un conjunto de pedagogos se ha impuesto a la tarea de repensar y reconfigurar las nociones de escuela y universidad
  8. 8. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 8 de manera que den respuesta a las exigencias la era de internet. Durante la década pasada se han formulado varias propuestas de desarrollo de instituciones educativas que estén en mayor sintonía con las características que definen a unos alumnos internautas y un aprendizaje online. Como afirman Collins y Halverson (2009: 129), la tarea de reinventar escuelas y universidades para la era de internet no solo exige «reconsiderar lo que es importante aprender», sino también «repensar el aprendizaje mismo». Así, hemos presenciado el desarrollo de modalidades de enseñanza construidas en torno a la creación colectiva (en lugar del consumo individual) de conocimientos con el objeto de dotar al aprendizaje de sentido lúdico, expresión, reflexión y afán explorador. Ciertamente los modelos más que haber cambiado se han adaptado a sus necesidades y posibilidades, la metodología existe lo que ha flexibilizado el internet es su uso en la medida de la necesidad de cada quien. En los últimos 10 años se ha producido una eclosión de ideas de educador es entusiastas que proponen desarrollar nuevos enfoques pedagógicos y currículos basados en la interacción social, la exploración, los juegos y la creatividad/práctica. Todas estas propuestas de escuela reflejan lo que Whitby (2013: 9-11) describe como «nuevos modelos» de enseñanza «abiertos al aprendizaje y al dominio de las tecnologías». Sin embargo, frente a estas propuestas de reforma escolar ha surgido un movimiento que vincula internet con formas más radicales de desinstitucionalización de la enseñanza. Estos argumentos desescolarizado res han alcanzado popularidad entre grupos ajenos a la enseñanza oficial tradicional y consideran que internet acabará haciendo redundantes las propias instituciones educativas. Algunos de sus conceptos clave son «autodeterminación», «auto organización», «autorregulación» y (en una vuelta de tuerca del «hazlo tú mismo») la idea de «hagámoslo nosotros mismos». Todas estas ideas vinculan internet con un rechazo general a la educación institucionalizada, sobre todo a lo que desde hace tiempo se describe como obsoleto modelo bancario de acumulación de contenidos de conocimiento.
  9. 9. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 9 En su lugar, la educación basada en internet se concibe en el marco de la discusión libre, el debate abierto, el cuestionamiento radical, la experimentación continua y el saber compartido. Como en otros aspectos de la actividad digital, la educación ahora se plantea como algo susceptible de ser reprogramado, modificado y hackeado para satisfacer mejor las necesidades de cada individuo. Así lo razona Dale Stephens (2013: 9): “Los sistemas y las instituciones que vemos a nuestro alrededor, en las escuelas, las universidades y el trabajo, están siendo sistemáticamente desmantelados. Si alguien desea aprender las habilidades necesarias para navegar por el mundo, con todo su ajetreo, su conectividad y su creatividad, tendrá que hackearse su propia educación.” Son todas ellas propuestas muy discutibles, aunque también muy tentadoras. Se trata de argumentos que, estemos o no de acuerdo con ellos, recalcan el reto fundamental que supone internet para el que, durante los últimos 100 años aproximadamente, ha sido el modelo educativo dominante. Por tanto, es comprensible que se hable de internet en términos de la inevitabilidad del cambio educativo, su transformación y la «disrupción» generalizada de los modelos de enseñanza del siglo XX. Tal y como escribió Jeff Jarvis (2009: 210), conocido experto en tecnologías, en un elogiado trabajo sobre la importancia de internet en la sociedad: «La educación es una de las instituciones que más necesita una disrupción, algo que traerá consigo excelentes oportunidades». Cada día se hace más adaptable a la situación o retos a los cuales que se enfrenta. Atrevidas declaraciones como esta se escuchan actualmente con una frecuencia y convicción tales que ya casi nadie duda de que la disrupción digital de la educación está próxima. Por eso muchas personas ya no se preguntan si internet va a reinventar la educación por completo, sino cuándo lo hará. PRINCIPALES MODALIDADES EDUCATIVAS BASADAS EN EL USO DE INTERNET Dado lo insistente de estas predicciones acerca de lo que va a suceder, tal vez sea buena idea mirar atrás y hacer un repaso de lo que ya ha sucedido en realidad con
  10. 10. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 10 internet y la educación. Como se indicaba al principio de este artículo, a la vista de estas ambiciosas reivindicaciones de transformación y disrupción, es importante preguntarse cómo se está sacando provecho real del potencial educativo de internet. En este sentido hay que reconocer que internet se lleva usando hace tiempo para fines educativos, y que durante los últimos 20 años han surgido una serie de modelos destacados de educación basada en internet. Quizás el más difundido esté constituido por las diversas formas de lo que se ha dado en llamar e-learning, y que abarca desde cursos online hasta aulas e incluso escuelas virtuales. Muchos de los primeros ejemplos de e-learning consistían básicamente en suministrar contenidos de manera unidireccional y, por lo tanto, eran una réplica de las formas epistolares tradicionales de la educación a distancia. Estos programas (que aún existen) suelen depender de sistemas de gestión de contenidos online, aunque con el apoyo de algún tipo de interacción en forma de correos electrónicos, tablones de anuncios virtuales y otros sistemas de comunicaciones. Junto a estas formas de transmisión de contenidos se da un desarrollo constante de las llamadas «aulas virtuales», por lo común representaciones espaciales de aulas o salas de conferencias que pueden ser habitadas por alumnos y profesores. A menudo estos espacios virtuales han sido diseñados para alojar formas sincrónicas de instrucción y respuesta en vivo, en las que el estudiante puede escuchar clases, ver vídeos y presentaciones visuales y también interactuar con otros alumnos mediante texto y voz. Existen otras modalidades asincrónicas de aula virtual en forma de espacios digitales que permiten acceder a recursos tales como grabaciones de audio y transcripciones de textos de clases, lecturas complementarias y foros de discusión. Estas formas de e-learning se vienen desarrollando desde la década de 1990 y actualmente ya hay ciberescuelas y universidades online que constituyen elementos consolidados dentro de los sistemas educativos en todo el mundo. Mientras que estos modelos de e-learning suelen reproducir la estructura y los procedimientos básicos de las escuelas y universidades físicas, en los últimos 20 años ha surgido toda una variedad de otros modelos de educación por internet.
  11. 11. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 11 Una de las formas más conocidas de educación online es la creación abierta y colectiva de información y conocimientos. El mejor ejemplo de esto es la enciclopedia online Wikipedia. A pesar del continuo debate sobre su fiabilidad y alcance, Wikipedia tiene una importancia considerable en la educación. Aparte de dar acceso a una enorme cantidad de información, la posibilidad de que el usuario aporte contenidos y perfeccione los existentes convierte las herramientas Wiki, como Wikipedia, en importantes recursos educativos. Actualmente se está imponiendo entre muchos educadores la idea de que aplicaciones populares controladas por el usuario, como Wikipedia, permiten a los individuos participar en actividades de aprendizaje sin precedentes que son constructivas personalmente y significativas desde el punto de vista público. Como explica John Willinsky (2009: xiii): Wikipedia constituye la nueva biblioteca del futuro, lugar que no requiere ir a ese lugar, ya que forma parte del día a día de la educación y trabajo. Hoy en día un estudiante que hace una mínima corrección a un capítulo de Wikipedia está contribuyendo más y en cuestión de minutos al avance del conocimiento público de lo que yo hubiera podido hacerlo en el curso de toda mi carrera universitaria. Estas características de las herramientas Wiki se corresponden con el movimiento más amplio de recursos educativos abiertos, que busca hacer accesibles online y de manera gratuita materiales educativos desarrollados por profesionales. Así, por ejemplo, se estima que casi el 80% de los cursos que se imparten en el Instituto Tecnológico de Massachusetts (MIT) están disponibles en este soporte gratuito. Iniciativas similares se pueden encontrar en instituciones que van desde universidades de prestigio internacional, como Yale y Oxford, hasta centros de enseñanza superior locales. En todos estos casos, el material didáctico, como notas de seminarios, podcasts y vídeos de las clases se comparte online con estudiantes de todo el mundo, la mayoría de los cuales no podría asistir a clases presenciales. En esencia (como con la Wikipedia), en los recursos educativos abiertos el énfasis no se pone solo en el
  12. 12. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 12 acceso a los materiales, sino en animar a los usuarios a que alteren y modifiquen dichos recursos cuando lo consideren necesario. Por ejemplo, el ambicioso proyecto OpenLearn de la Open University del Reino Unido proporciona acceso gratuito online a la totalidad del material didáctico de la institución e invita a los usuarios particulares a adaptarlo si así lo desean. La libre difusión de contenidos educativos creados por individuos y también por instituciones es otra manera de compartir conocimientos online. Así, por ejemplo, el servicio YouTube.Edu ofrece acceso a millones de vídeos educativos producidos por educadores y estudiantes particulares. De modo similar, la colección de medios educativos de Apple Computers, la llamada iTunes-U, está diseñada para que los estudiantes no necesiten asistir a clases como en la educación tradicional y, en cambio, accedan a un aprendizaje móvil, libre y bajo demanda (ver Çelik et al., 2012). iTunes-U, que se describe a sí misma como «posiblemente la mayor colección mundial de medios educativos libres disponible para estudiantes, profesores y alumnos de formación continua», ofrece libre acceso a cientos de miles depodcasts con contenidos educativos en soporte audio y vídeo. Más recientemente, ha sido muy elogiado el acceso online de la Khan Academy a miles de vídeos educativos a medida, test y evaluaciones interactivas que abarcan una gran variedad de temas y áreas de conocimiento. El objetivo de la Khan Academy es proporcionar las herramientas a individuos para que aprendan a su propio ritmo y para que puedan repasar los contenidos cuantas veces quieran. Este modelo, denominado «aula invertida», está pensado para que los individuos puedan familiarizarse con los elementos de la instrucción antes de asistir a una clase formal. De este modo, las clases presenciales se podrán dedicar a la aplicación práctica de los conocimientos mediante resolución de problemas, trabajos de investigación y aprendizaje basado en proyectos y experimentación (ver Khan, 2012). Otro ejemplo notable de educación abierta basada en internet ha sido el desarrollo, durante los últimos cinco años más o menos, de los Mooc (Massive open online course, esto es, cursos masivos online abiertos). Ahora mismo, especialmente gracias al éxito de iniciativas a gran escala como Coursera y Ed-X, los MOOC consisten en impartir cursos online gratuitos y con contacto directo a un gran
  13. 13. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 13 público. Permiten llegar a niveles tecnológicos sin la necesidad de usar mayor tiempo en educarse, simplifica los procesos de llegar a obtención de resultados mas rápido. La idea central del modelo MOOC es estimular a los individuos a que aprendan usando herramientas online de su propia elección, un sistema que se ha denominado «redes de aprendizaje personal». Los resultados colectivos de dicha elección pueden ser luego recopilados por los coordinadores de los cursos y compartidos con otros estudiantes. Este énfasis en el aprendizaje mediante el descubrimiento por iniciativa propia se ha revelado especialmente apropiado para la enseñanza universitaria. En la actualidad, individuos de todas las edades pueden participar en cursos masivos online dirigidos por profesores de centros universitarios tan prestigiosos como Stanford, MIT y Harvard. Los ejemplos son variados y van desde la asignatura optativa de Yale, Arquitectura Romana hasta el curso oficial de Harvard de Fundamentos de Neurociencia. Iniciativas como Hole-in-the-Wall (Agujero en la Pared) y School in the Cloud (Escuela en la Nube) constituyen otra aplicación radical de internet como soporte de un aprendizaje auto dirigido y no institucional. Estos programas giran en torno al concepto de «educación mínimamente invasiva», en la que niños y jóvenes puedan acceder en cualquier momento a la tecnología digital y aprender a usar el ordenador e internet a su propio ritmo. La filosofía original que inspiró el programa Hole in the Wall era llevar internet a puntos que Arora (2010: 691) denomina «lugares apartados y olvidados», en vez de a escenarios más formales, como escuelas o universidades. De hecho, la concepción ética de una educación mínimamente invasiva es declaradamente no institucional y prevé que los niños participen usando internet como herramienta educativa «gratuita y sin supervisión» (Mitra, 2010). Esta concepción se considera idónea para destinatarios como las comunidades más pobres de India y Camboya que, de otro modo, no tendrían acceso a internet. Por su parte, la reciente iniciativa de School in the Cloud supone un intento de utilizar las herramientas de comunicación online de manera que individuos de países de renta elevada actúen de mentores y mediadores «eruditos pero cercanos» de jóvenes estudiantes de países de nivel de renta menor.
  14. 14. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 14 El hecho de brindar este acceso y apoyo se considera el eje central de lo que el equipo del proyecto denomina «entornos de aprendizaje auto organizado» y «aprendizaje auto activado». Se trata de ofrecer una alternativa a «quienes no pueden acceder a la escolarización formal» en países pobres (Arora, 2010: 700). Estos programas, proyectos e iniciativas dan idea de la diversidad de vías por las que educación e internet se han ido fusionando a lo largo de los últimos 20 años. Aunque tal vez las formas más habituales de educación por internet son las del aprendizaje totalmente informal que trae consigo su uso diario. En este sentido, se podría considerar que el mayor impacto de internet en la educación se produce a través de su apoyo implícito a las diversas formas de «aprendizaje informal». Como ha descrito la antropóloga cultural Mimi Ito, existen varias modalidades de uso diario de internet de las que podría decirse que comportan elementos de aprendizaje (Ito et al., 2009). A un nivel básico, está la costumbre popular de usar internet solo para pasar el rato con otras personas. A menudo estas formas de pasar el rato pueden derivar hacia situaciones más intencionadas, que Ito denomina «entretenerse con algo», es decir, actividades motivadas por un interés y más centradas en socializar con personas afines, lo que frecuentemente implica búsquedas fortuitas, experimentación y jugar con recursos. Esta forma de entretenerse con algo puede conducir a un compromiso más intenso, que se llama «compartir el entusiasmo por alguna cosa». Se trata de sesiones con participación concentrada e intensiva dentro de comunidades concretas de individuos de gustos, ideas e intereses similares movidos por una afición común y a menudo muy especializada. Dado que facilita todas estas formas de aprendizaje, este uso diario de internet puede considerarse una actividad intrínsecamente educativa. LA REALIDAD DE INTERNET Y LA EDUCACIÓN Estos ejemplos y muchos otros similares se ven hoy como una prueba de la creciente aportación de internet a lo que significa aprender y recibir educación en el siglo XXI. Evidentemente, iniciativas como los MOOC, las aulas invertidas (Este enfoque permite que el alumno pueda obtener información en un tiempo y lugar que no requiere la presencia física del profesor) y el aprendizaje auto organizado bien
  15. 15. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 15 podrían resultar ser los desencadenantes del «cambio del estado de la educación» (Oblinger, 2012). No obstante, la historia de la tecnología educativa de los últimos 100 años nos enseña que un cambio rara vez es tan instantáneo o tan extensivo como a muchas personas les gustaría creer. De hecho, la historia de las tecnologías educativas modernas (empezando por el decidido apoyo de Thomas Edison a las películas educativas en la década de 1910) se ha caracterizado en líneas generales por una serie de complejas relaciones entre educación y tecnología en las que ambas se condicionan mutuamente (Cuban, 1986). En otras palabras, las nuevas tecnologías rara vez tienen un impacto directo y unívoco o un efecto predecible sobre la educación. Si bien, las culturas y tradiciones educativas establecidas tienen una profunda influencia en las tecnologías. Como ya apuntara el historiador Larry Cuban (1993: 185) acerca de la notable adaptación de las escuelas a las sucesivas oleadas de avances tecnológicos de las décadas de 1980 y 1990, en el encuentro entre «el ordenador y el aula, el aula gana». Al preguntarnos cómo está influyendo internet en los modelos de educación en la década de 2010, también tenemos que hacernos la pregunta inversa, a saber: cómo está influyendo la educación en internet. Desde esta perspectiva no sorprende observar que las modalidades más exitosas de educación por internet y de e-learning son las que reflejan o incluso replican los sistemas pre internet: aulas, clases libros, etcétera. Tampoco sorprende que la muy arraigada gramática de la educación formal y sus instituciones tenga una gran presencia en las formas emergentes de educación por internet (Tyack y Cuban, 1995). Tomemos como ejemplo la persistencia de métodos bien conocidos, como la división de los conocimientos en áreas temáticas, la evaluación individual o las consultas a profesores expertos. Aunque esta continuidad sea comprensible, contradice claramente a quienes reivindican la transformación radical y la disrupción del statu quo educativo. Así pues, en contraste con el celo revolucionario de algunos analistas, podría señalarse que internet tiene mayor impacto en la educación cuando no genera patrones de participación o practica unos radicalmente nuevos.
  16. 16. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 16 Por ejemplo, el reciente auge de los MOOC en países como Estados Unidos y Reino Unido, en lugar de hacer llegar oportunidades de educación a aquellos que no las tienen, parece en cambio estar facilitando el acceso a más medios educativos a individuos con recursos, altamente motivados y con una buena preparación (replicando de este modo una tendencia que algunos sociólogos llaman el «efecto Mateo»). No quiere decir esto que los MOOC sean una modalidad insignificante de educación, a pesar de que todo apunta a que su principal impacto es intensificar antes que ampliar la participación educativa. De hecho, desde esta óptica, las supuestas propiedades transformadoras y de cambio social radicales que se atribuyen a los MOOC (y a otras formas de educación por internet) habrían de acogerse con suma cautela. Esto lleva cualquier intento de predecir la posible influencia de internet sobre futuras formas de educación a un terreno incierto. Desde luego no es inteligente adoptar la postura directamente cínica de que la educación por internet no ofrece nada nuevo (es decir, que los efectos educativos de internet no son más que «vino viejo en odres nuevos»). Pero sería igualmente erróneo suponer que cualquiera de los ejemplos vistos hasta ahora en este artículo sea el preludio de un cambio fundamental en la educación. Desde luego que internet está asociada con cambios educativos, aunque dichos cambios sean complejos, contradictorios, enrevesados y claramente caóticos. A este respecto, a la hora de analizar la relación entre internet y educación quizá sea más relevante recalcar los aspectos puramente sociológicos por encima de los técnicos. Y es que el internet plantea una serie de preguntas ideológicas (en lugar de dar respuestas puramente técnicas) acerca de educación en el futuro próximo. Por eso, ahora, debemos apartarnos del optimismo que impregna casi todo el diálogo sobre la educación por internet. En lugar de ello nos centraremos en las numerosas implicaciones sociales, culturales y políticas que no siempre se reconocen, pero que también merecen nuestra atención
  17. 17. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 17 1. Internet y la creciente individualización de la educación En primer lugar, está la manera en que la educación por internet promueve una individualización implícita de la práctica y la acción. Muchos pedagogos valoran especialmente que internet aumente la responsabilidad de los individuos a la hora de elegir opciones en materia educativa y asumir las consecuencias de su elección. La idea del estudiante responsable y autónomo se basa en el supuesto, nada realista, de que todos los individuos tienen la capacidad de actuar de un modo agéntico y autónomo en su vida diaria. En términos de Bauman (2001), el estudiante competente online es alguien capaz de actuar como un individuo con todo el poder de hecho y no solo de derecho (es decir, alguien a quien sencillamente se le supone el individualismo). Claramente solo una minoría privilegiada de personas es capaz de actuar de un modo por completo autónomo. Esta individualización de la acción en sí acabará convirtiendo la educación en un área de mayor riesgo, pero también de oportunidades. Estos aspectos plantean una serie de preguntas importantes. Por ejemplo, ¿qué igualdad real hay entre los individuos a la hora de tomar una decisión educativa entre las opciones que ofrece internet? Las opciones son mayores, cada quien podrá elegir a propio criterio, la diversidad forma parte de la decisión que se toma. ¿Por qué las aparentes libertades educativas de internet se traducen en importantes pérdidas de libertad (como la intensificación del trabajo educativo y su expansión al ámbito doméstico)? Su carácter virtual lo hace posible, la disponibilidad del momento de poder hacerlo es más importante que el querer hacerlo. ¿Cuál es la naturaleza de las formas colectivas de educación por internet? Las plataformas para aprender online de forma gratuita son excelentes recursos destinados a la adquisición de nuevas habilidades y conocimientos. ¿Qué tienen de particular las comunidades de estudiantes de internet en cuanto a diversidad social, compromiso o solidaridad? Unifican, Captan el mensaje de manera masiva, compromiso general unificado, ¿Está internet debilitando o incluso erosionando la noción de la educación como un bien público? No necesariamente, lo que se puede afirmar es que está creando un
  18. 18. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 18 distanciamiento del modelo común de aprendizaje – enseñanza, al tener costo deja de ser un bien público, pero al poder adquirirlo le da un carácter masivo, quizás de allí surge la idea de que erosiona la noción. 2. Internet y el desarrollo de la educación basada en datos Otro aspecto importante a la creciente presencia de internet en la educación es la manera en que los datos y la información online definen, y al mismo tiempo describen, la vida social. Internet ha reforzado la importancia de bases de datos, minería de datos, analíticas y algoritmos, con lo que cada vez más organizaciones e instituciones funcionan mediante la continua recopilación, agregación y análisis de datos. En esencia, el internet permite que este trabajo de datos se desarrolle a gran escala y de forma acumulativa. La recopilación y el análisis de datos online son en este momento claves en la manera en que se estructuran las acciones y se toman decisiones en muchas áreas de la educación. Por ejemplo, se están generando, recopilando y acumulando enormes cantidades de datos online como consecuencia de actividades en internet dentro de instituciones educativas. La relevancia creciente de los datos online ofrece muchas ventajas y últimamente se detecta gran entusiasmo acerca del potencial de la «analítica del aprendizaje», es decir, de la «medición, recopilación, análisis y comunicación de datos acerca de los alumnos y sus contextos con el fin de entender y optimizar el aprendizaje y el entorno en que se produce» (Siemens et al., 2011: 4). Al mismo tiempo, cada vez se habla más de minería de datos de educación y analítica académica. Se cree que todo este uso de datos digitales conducirá a procesos educativos más eficientes y transparentes, además de dar soporte al auto seguimiento y la auto diagnosis del aprendizaje por parte de los interesados (Eynon, 2013). No obstante, hemos de ser cautos acerca de las posibles ventajas y, en particular, acerca del papel que desempeña la creciente prevalencia de datos online en la educación a la hora de definir lo que la gente puede y no puede hacer. Por ejemplo, ¿cómo están representados los individuos y su aprendizaje en los datos recogidos en línea? Determinar la procedencia de la información, constituye uno de los
  19. 19. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 19 aspectos relevantes ya que, si lo hacemos de forma individual, carecemos de la certeza del docente algunas veces que es a quien vemos como la corroboración del contenido adquirido o estudiado. ¿Cómo facilita internet la conexión, la acumulación y el uso de estos datos de formas que antes no eran posibles? La velocidad de respuesta es mucho más rápida, existen medios o plataformas que aseguran que la información es cierta y cobra la adecuada importancia y relevancia una vez buscada y analizada. ¿Cómo se usan estos datos online en acciones de supervisión predictiva, en las que educadores e instituciones se basan en datos de rendimiento y comportamiento existentes para informar sobre expectativas de futuras conductas? Existe un creciente número de estrategias didácticas o formatos de actividad que sirven en el aula que permiten integrar la Internet en el currículum. ¿Qué aspectos de la actividad educativa no están representados en los datos online que se recopilan y analizan? La presencia del docente, la interacción de los estudiantes, la elaboración de trabajos presenciales y la utilización de la practica taller de las asignaturas que lo requieren. 3. Internet y la creciente comercialización y privatización de la educación En tercer lugar, es necesario reconocer el papel de los agentes comerciales y privados en la expansión de la educación por internet. De hecho, el sector privado es clave en muchas de las formas de educación por internet descritas en este artículo. Por ejemplo, se estima que el mercado global de educación y tecnología asciende a siete billones de dólares, y la inversión de capital privado en educación online no deja de crecer. Una serie de conglomerados comerciales multinacionales, como Pearson, Cengage y McGraw-Hill tienen una fuerte participación en el negocio del e-learning y en sitios de enseñanza y formación online, en competencia con innumerables operadores más pequeños y toda una gama de organizaciones sin ánimo de lucro. Es evidente que la educación por internet marca un claro alejamiento respecto al modelo de economía planificada en el que la educación es impartida en gran medida por instituciones públicas de gestión estatal (Picciano y Spring, 2013).
  20. 20. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 20 Claro que la creciente presencia de intereses comerciales en la educación online ofrece numerosas ventajas potenciales, ya que el sector privado tiene la capacidad de invertir considerables recursos tecnológicos y humanos en el terreno de la educación. Basta imaginar agentes similares a Apple o Microsoft con los incentivos adecuados para trabajar en educación superior. También pueden ofrecer una sana competencia a las élites sin ánimo de lucro en la oferta de contenidos innovadores y de alta calidad». Sin perjuicio de las bondades de la innovación comercial y la magia, hay toda una serie de razones para cuestionar la creciente influencia de la empresa privada en la configuración de los planes de estudio. Por ejemplo, ¿hasta qué punto los fabricantes y distribuidores de tecnología informática están comprometidos con el bien de la tecnología de la educación más allá de la búsqueda de beneficios y de cuota de mercado? No es posible determinar esa aseveración ya que todo ente que logra captar una remuneración por un servicio o producto ofrecido, va a depender del mercadeo y real intención que se tiene con el negocio. Siempre estos productos tienen un lado didáctico y otro comercial, ambos buscan trabajar sobre la inteligencia artificial de las personas o instituciones a los cuales se ofrecen, en su mayoría son productos que manejan de manera cognitiva ya que no se ven físicamente, normalmente está en una plataforma. Dado que la educación es un criterio fundamental para determinar las oportunidades de prosperar de los miembros más vulnerables de la sociedad, ¿sería apropiada una visión capitalista a lo Silicon Valley, con emprendimientos de alto riesgo y elevadas expectativas de fracaso? Normalmente estos proyectos vendrán financiados por agentes ajenos a la elaboración de los mismos, ambos buscan el bien común y crecimiento de la persona. ¿Cuáles son las implicaciones morales y éticas de reconfigurar la educación en función de la dirección del mercado y los valores comerciales? Esos son los lineamientos que nos exige la sociedad, no solo a nivel de educación sucede a nivel empresarial.
  21. 21. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 21 4. Internet y el cambio de valores en la educación: La sensación de que internet podría estar alterando las bases psicológicas, emocionales y espirituales de la educación. Muchas de las formas de educación online aquí comentadas implican una mayor presencia de la educación en áreas de la sociedad y la vida social en las que antes no estaba. Esto supone un estado siempre activado de potencial actividad educativa. La disponibilidad en cualquier momento, en cualquier lugar de la educación online implica un claro desplazamiento de la educación hacia entornos domésticos, laborales y comunitarios en los que educación y aprendizaje podían antes no tener tanta presencia. ¿Qué se pierde cuando alguien puede participar en una actividad educativa en cualquier momento del día y en cualquier contexto? A mi criterio no se pierde nada, veo una ganancia en la distribución y forma de cómo acceder a ella. ¿Es importante poder desconectarse cuando se quiere de las presiones de la educación? Dependerá del nivel de compromiso y disponibilidad que se cuente en lo que se trabaja o hace, todo esfuerzo es requerido en la actividad que hagamos. ¿Existen contextos y circunstancias más aptos para el aprendizaje que otros? Siempre dependerán de aspectos sociales, culturales, económicos, nivel de desarrollo, capacidad intelectual, país, lugar, condicionamnetes globales todos ellos. En lugar de facilitar que los individuos aprendan juntos y en armonía, parecería que el internet sitúa a los individuos en «ciclos formativos personales, inmersos al unísono en bucles individuales de acción y respuesta. Aprenden a ser estudiantes industriosos y autoexigentes que aceptan e implementan objetivos impuestos desde fuera» (Allen, 2011: 378). Aunque la filosofía de triunfar a expensas de los demás no resulte de inmediato aparente, el internet sí puede considerarse como un medio de concretar, enmascarar e intensificar las connotaciones competitivas intrínsecas que tiene el aprendizaje. En esta línea de pensamiento, la naturaleza parcial, segmentada, basada en tareas, fragmentada y discontinua de la educación online tal vez pueda
  22. 22. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 22 verse incluso como una forma de «enajenación espiritual», es decir, enajenación a nivel de significado, donde las «condiciones de trabajo bien hecho» se desgajan de las «condiciones de buena disposición» (Sennett, 2012). Todo lo anterior guarda también relación con las correspondencias entre el internet y la alteración de los aspectos emocionales en el esfuerzo educativo. CONCLUSIONES Estemos de acuerdo o no con los últimos puntos expuestos, resulta evidente que el tema del internet y la educación exige un análisis prudente. La retórica predominantemente optimista de transformación y cambio que en la actualidad envuelve la relación entre internet y educación desvía la atención de numerosos e importantes conflictos y tensiones que requieren aceptarse y abordarse. No quiero decir con esto que debamos adoptar una posición del todo antagónica o pesimista. De hecho, muchos de los problemas mencionados no tienen por qué ser causa automática de preocupación. Después de todo, para muchas personas será positivo beneficiarse de formas de educación más individualizadas, elitistas, competitivas, orientadas al mercado, omnipresentes y despojadas del elemento emocional. Es evidente que internet funciona para los millones de personas que en este mismo momento estudian online. Pero, aunque internet permite que algunos individuos accedan a formas de educación más cómodas, atractivas y útiles, hay que admitir que no se trata de una situación extendida. Todo cambio en educación generado por internet viene acompañado de una variedad de consecuencias indeseadas, efectos colaterales y repercusiones imprevistas. Tal vez la más importante sea la tendencia ya probada de la tecnología digital a reforzar los patrones de educación existentes, ayudando a individuos que ya están iniciados a participar más, pero contribuyendo escasamente a ampliar la participación o a recuperar a quienes han desistido de seguir estudiando. Toda discusión sobre el potencial educativo de internet debe tener en cuenta la utilidad limitada de un enfoque técnico para entender la educación contemporánea.
  23. 23. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 23 Internet no debe considerarse la solución idónea a las deficiencias obvias de las instituciones o las prácticas educativas del siglo XX, ya que no produce automáticamente estudiantes más comprometidos o más motivados, fuerzas laborales más cualificadas o cotas superiores de inteligencia e innovación en un país. Al contrario, es muy posible que muchos de los males que aquejan a la educación contemporánea sean de índole social y cultural principalmente, y por lo tanto requieran respuestas sociales y culturales. Así pues, aunque todo apunta a un uso cada vez más intensivo de internet en la educación, las proclamaciones de cambio y mejora han de considerarse asuntos conflictivos y a debatir, más que tendencias inevitables a las que los educadores no tienen más remedio que adaptarse. Por insistir en un punto clave presente en toda esta exposición, en todas las cuestiones tratadas subyace la pregunta de en qué tipo de educación creemos para el futuro. La función de internet en la mejora, transformación o incluso disrupción de la educación es un asunto muy complejo y con una gran carga ideológica que va más allá de consideraciones estrictamente técnicas, como personalizar el acceso a contenidos educativos o facilitar la producción y el consumo de contenidos online. El futuro de la educación podrá sin duda pasar por un uso cada vez mayor de internet, pero no estará determinado por él. ARTICULO #2: LA IMPORTANCIA DE INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION Autor: María Lucila INTRODUCCIÓN Una de las herramientas de mayor capacidad de información a distancia que ha traído consigo la tecnología mundial es el Internet, se ha convertido en medio idóneo para impartir una enseñanza de cálida y de progreso no sólo para la empresa de hoy en día se destacan con fines económicos sino para las organizaciones educativas que hoy elaboran proyectos de actualización para llevar a las comunidades mayor cantidad de aprendizaje.
  24. 24. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 24 Por tal motivo este recurso tecnológico a la educación es formidable ya que produce enriquecimiento en el desarrollo del aprendizaje. Importancia de la "Internet en la Educación". El Internet es una "red de redes" es decir una red que no sólo interconecta computadoras, sino que interconecta redes de computadoras entre sí (artículos historia.htm) biblioteca virtual cuya disponibilidad es 24/7. Por otra parte, la educación proviene del latín educare. Y es un proceso de promover conocimientos y las normas de cortesía de una persona. Es el proceso bidireccional mediante el cual se transmite conocimientos, valores, costumbres y formas de actuar. A través del uso del Internet se posibilita, por primera vez en la historia de la educación que la mente quede liberada de tener que retener una cantidad enorme de información. Sólo es necesario comprende los conceptos sobre la dinámica de los procesos en las cuales una información está encuadrada, ello permite utilizar métodos pedagógicos con los cuales el alumno puede aprender más y mejor en un año lo que requería tres. Ahora los docentes pueden destinar su esfuerzo y el de los alumnos en desarrollar más las capacidades mentales que les posibiliten a los estudiantes poder comprender adecuadamente la información y elaboración creativamente pudiendo así producir una calidad superior de razonamiento. En la actualidad evaluaciones sobre a calidad educativa de los alumnos que egresan de la escuela media han demostrado que la mayoría no comprenden bien lo que leen y tienen serias deficiencias es poder razonar eficientemente. Por eso deben tener bien en cuenta la forma como la Internet puede mejorar la calidad del educando ya que este se puede en algunos casos revertir en su contra ya que por lo fácil que es acceder a esta fabulosa herramienta los adolescentes no se detienen a analizar ni a interpretar lo que allí se les trata de empeñar. Es de suma importancia que las personas que no estén capacitadas para elaborar con eficiencia, creativamente, lo cuantiosa y variada información que pueden obtener en Internet, no podrán utilizar en forma óptima este extraordinario
  25. 25. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 25 instrumento, verán empobrecido el proceso de convertir la información en conocimiento, en su desempeño laboral a nivel de ignorancia que ello produce permite hablar de un tipo de analfabeto que será cada vez más rechazado en los ámbitos laborales. Respecto de la enseñanza formal, Internet puede ser útil de tres maneras: * Como apoyo a la enseñanza tradicional; * Como complemento a ella; * Como sustituto de esa enseñanza escolarizada o presencial.  La primera vertiente es la más utilizada. A el Internet, especialmente en los países de mayor desarrollo económico y por lo tanto con más recursos informáticos, se le emplea fundamentalmente como una nueva biblioteca. Los alumnos, en el salón de clases, en sus casas o en biblioteca tradicional, obtienen en la línea información que antes buscaban en los libros de papel y tinta. Museos virtuales, libros digitalizados y especialmente información periodística, son fuentes de investigación para los estudiantes.  En ese tipo de indagaciones, suele haber una limitación: la información que se solicita en un motor de búsqueda es tan específica o especializada, que los alumnos no pasan por la experiencia que significa hojear un libro de papel y tinta, página por página.  La Internet como complemento de la enseñanza que se obtiene en la escuela, permite una actualización constante de conocimiento en las más variadas especialidades. Un arquitecto un médico o un agrónomo, podrán hallar en la red sitios en los que no sólo aparecen las novedades científicas y técnicas de cada disciplina, sino en los que además es posible intercambiar experiencias con otros profesionales en diversos sitios del mundo. Internet, abierta a todas las vertientes del conocimiento, propicia el intercambio interdisciplinario, pero, además, facilita la especialización del conocimiento.
  26. 26. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 26  La tercera vertiente la más discutida. Desde este punto de vista no sería un pecado pensar que a mediano plazo hasta cierto punto sea posible que la educación a distancia, a través de la Internet, sustituya a la educación presencial es decir, impartida por el profesor delante de sus estudiantes, las nuevas tecnologías, se dice incluso permiten la propagación a mayor número de alumnos de una cátedra que en otras circunstancias seria recibida por unas cuantas decenas indudablemente, estas tecnologías permiten difundir de manera más extensa conocimientos que antes quedaban encerrados tras los muros de las escuelas, o las universidades. El problema central radica en las posibilidades reales no sólo de la Internet, sino de la educación a distancia. En este caso valdría la pena preguntarse ¿les sirve a todos los estudiantes, o sólo es útil en el caso de los adultos? Los pedagogos y especialistas en temas educativos, suelen tener opiniones muy variadas a ese respecto. Hay quienes consideran que la educación a distancia sólo funciona con estudiantes con tal madurez, que no requieren de la disciplina que impone la presencia personal del docente. Otros, al contrario, sostienen que lo fundamental en el proceso de enseñanza / aprendizaje es el conocimiento que se va a transmitir, no lo mecanismo para ello. ¿Es posible sustituir al profesor? Al parecer, no en la enseñanza básica y media y no para alumnos que no hayan pasado la adolescencia. Las nuevas tecnologías de comunicación y especialmente Internet, pueden servir como apoyo al aprendizaje en todos los niveles pero hasta ahora no parece que puedan relevar al maestro. En otros escalones del sistema educativo especialmente en la enseñanza universitaria, Internet puede servir para la propagación de conocimientos muy específicos. Sin embargo, hay disciplinas en las que parece indispensable el aprendizaje.
  27. 27. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 27 Con equipo técnico cuyo manejo no se puede aprender a distancia. No inimaginable la enseñanza de la odontología a distancia, porque es imposible aprender a sacar una muela sino es con un paciente y con el instrumento real. El Internet como herramienta cada día más centros de enseñanza están conectados, los profesores y los alumnos utilizan esta conexión al mundo de diversas formas. En primer lugar, el Internet es una fuente inagotable de información y datos de primera mano, como red originariamente científica, puede encontrarse gran cantidad de información útil para las clases. Podemos encontrar materiales para cualquier nivel educativo preparados por otros profesores, incluso existen archivos de programaciones y experiencias educativas, documentos para uso del profesor en la preparación de sus actividades de enseñanza / aprendizaje etc. Estudiantes de escuelas distantes entre sí utilizan la red como medio de comunicación para realizar proyectos en común, intercambiar datos sobre diferentes aspectos de su medio social o estudiar las diferencias y semejanzas culturales entre comunidades de diferentes países. Las escuelas utilizan la red para romper su aislamiento del mundo. Existen organizaciones dedicadas a facilitar el contacto entre estudiantes y profesores de cualquier parte del mundo a ayudarles a en sus experiencias telemáticas proporcionando formación, ideas y experiencias anteriores éxito. Aula Virtual. El concepto clave es interacción que da lugar a un nuevo concepto: El aula virtual, un entorno de enseñanza / aprendizaje basado en un sistema de comunicación mediada por ordenador, un espacio simbólico en el que se produce la interacción entre los participantes. Se trata de ofrecer a distancia posibilidades de comunicación que sólo existen en un aula real. La metáfora del aula virtual comprende espacios cibernéticos para las clases, la biblioteca (o mediateca), el despacho del profesor para la tutoría, el seminario para actividades en pequeño grupo, el espacio de trabajo cooperativo e incluso la cafetería para la charla relajante entre los alumnos. Las tecnologías empleadas en diversas experiencias varían en función de los medios disponibles: desde la videoconferencia para algunas clases magistrales,
  28. 28. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 28 el correo electrónico para la tutoría personalizada, el Chat para la comunicación en la coordinación de pequeños grupos a para la charla informal entre estudiantes, las herramientas de trabajo cooperativo, los servidores de información tipo WWW como bibliotecas de recursos. La información científica disponible en la red puede ser muy útil si los profesores son capaces de identificarla y de facilitar el acceso a los estudiantes. En este sentido es necesaria la creación en redes temáticas que seleccionen y proporcionen acceso a materiales relevantes. Sin embargo, las herramientas de Internet sólo son el soporte necesario de las técnicas didácticas que son las que en realidad conforman un aula virtual. El éxito o fracaso de este tipo de experiencias depende de numerosos factores, uno de los fundamentales es llegar a olvidar las mediaciones tecnológicas en la comunicación. Las tareas que desempañan los profesores en este tipo de entornos son similares a las tareas tradicionales (preparar materiales de enseñanza / aprendizaje, tutoriales, dirigir trabajos de investigación, evaluar, etc.), pero potenciadas / limitadas por las características de la comunicación mediada por ordenador. Una clase por videoconferencia no es una clase tradicional televisada. CONCLUSIÓN Cabe destacar que la información veraz y a tiempo es necesaria para todas aquellas personas que de una manera u otra imparten una educación ya sea a distancia o presencial sobre todo a nivel universitario donde cada profesional es capaz de realizar las tareas con mayor rapidez y efectividad, sea cual sea su especialidad. A través del Internet, se puede transmitir mensajes de todos los niveles, comunicación, que permiten esclarecer problemáticas y resolver situaciones de cualquier índole, dejando presente que es importante adquirir este conocimiento no importa la clase social, ni credo, ni cultura de cada individuo. BIBLIOGRAFÍA - http://www.pananet.com/educacion/ español.htm - http://www.educaweb.com/esp/servicios/monografico/edintern.htm - http://www.albanet.com.mx/articulos/historia.htm - http://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/internet.
  29. 29. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 29 ARTICULO #3: Importancia del Internet en la educación – Ventajas y Desventajas / YouTube Hipervínculo: https://youtu.be/CmuKFTWh-UU Se escoge el tercer articulo desde la plataforma de YouTube, dándole la importancia a la plataforma tecnológica, es tan importante y real el aprendizaje desde una plataforma escrita como información dada en video. ANALISIS COMPARATIVO GENERAL DE LA IMPORTANCIA DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION: (análisis del video y artículos adjuntos) 1. La población que se encuentra demográficamente dispersa, genera complicaciones para que ciertos grupos logre el desplazamiento necesario hacia sus lugares de estudio por razones de distancia y costos. Por lo cual el uso adecuado de esta herramienta constituye un aspecto positivo en la disminución de la desigualdad en el ámbito educativo. 2. El interés por el estudio en las zonas rurales es menor al de la zona urbana, ya que se desconoce en gran parte sus beneficios y las oportunidades que el mismo trae consigo. Se puede analizar esta situación como desventaja, aunque la misma va ligada al desarrollo propio del país, es evidente que donde se concentra la población hay mayor crecimiento y la planificación obtiene más recursos, es una situación de compromiso para que la utilización de esta y cualquier plataforma tecnológica funcione en lugares rurales de la misma forma que en zonas urbanas. 3. El factor económico, las familias tienden a tener gran número de miembros por lo que se ven obligados a trabajar a cortas edades para subsistir, desertando así sus estudios, en países sub desarrollados o densamente poblados se da este tipo de situaciones donde los recursos se distribuyen donde se ve la mayor o mejor oportunidad. 4. En la educación universitaria, los valores se ven enfocados más al campo motivador y social, donde el espíritu de aprendizaje, superación, luchas sociales y pensamiento crítico son lineamientos propios del proceso
  30. 30. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 30 educativo, las herramientas constituyen elementos colaborativos, en definitiva, que los valores y principios deben ir en paralelo con las ventajas. 5. La evolución y el acceso al internet en el ámbito educativo y como uso tecnológico, en estos últimos tiempos ha crecido enormemente y hoy sabemos que las nuevas generaciones ya nacieron con esto, por lo que ya el internet es algo esencial en nuestras vidas, y su crecimiento no lo podemos detener. Incluirlo y ligarlo a los procesos educativos es básico para el avance de la educación, pues es una herramienta actual y económica, el problema está en el exceso, pues muchos de nosotros hemos sustituido la biblioteca por el internet. Es difícil evitar la correlación que existe entre lo ventajoso y lo que sería desventajoso. 6. Hablar de Internet en la Educación es describir la disposición de tener nuevos espacios para interactuar. Y con ellos la posibilidad de crear otras formas para comunicarse, enseñar, aprender, compartir e investigar. Los artículos que describimos en este trabajo tienen coincidencia en esta aseveración del uso del internet en la educación. 7. Detallando una lista de ventajas que se mencionan en los artículos y se consideran semejantes:  Hace la comunicación mucho más sencilla.  Conocer e interactuar con muchas personas de todas partes del mundo.  Compartir muchas cosas personales o conocimientos que a otro le puede servir, y de esa manera, se vuelve bien provechoso.  Fáciles accesos, conforma redes de conocimiento, permite una interacción entre culturas.  Estimula el uso de formas nuevas y distintas de aprender/construir.  Cuenta con buenas herramientas de apoyo al trabajo colaborativo, diseño, desarrollo y evaluación de proyectos, investigación, experimentación y trabajo interdisciplinario.  Ayuda a aprender de otros y con otros.
  31. 31. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 31  Facilita el aprender haciendo, construyendo cosas y resolviendo problemas.  Estimula el desarrollo y uso de destrezas de colaboración, comunicación e estimula el desarrollo y uso de destrezas sociales y cognitivas. 8. De igual forma existen coincidencias en las posibles desventajas en la utilización del internet en la educación:  Así como es de fácil encontrar información buena, es posible encontrar de la misma forma información mala, desagradable (pornografía, violencia explícita, terrorismo) que puede afectar especialmente a los menores.  Te genera una gran dependencia o vicio del internet, descuidándote de muchas cosas personales, estudiantiles o laborales.  Hace que los estudiantes se esfuercen menos en hacer sus tareas, debido a la mala práctica del copy / paste.  La confiabilidad de la información, tiende a enajenar a los usuarios.  La cantidad y calidad de la información circulante.  El tiempo que el profesor y alumno requiere para navegar.  La estabilidad de las conexiones. 9. Cabe resaltar que el internet es una herramienta para la enseñanza que se orienta hacia el desarrollo de la capacidad de análisis, de síntesis, de razonamiento del estudiante y no hacia la memorización de conceptos, características, y demás datos detallados sobre hechos, situaciones, personas o cosas. El crecimiento exponencial de las bases de datos contenidas en el Web es un indicativo de que la información en general aumenta con el paso del tiempo y el ser humano nunca podrá almacenar toda esa información y no tiene necesidad real de hacerlo. Nuestro cerebro sí está en capacidad de analizar, razonar y sintetizar cualquier información e inclusive desechar la que no nos sea útil.
  32. 32. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 32 10. El uso del Internet en el aula de clases exige una nueva metodología que permite asumir un nuevo ritmo y carácter de las clases y donde el papel del profesor, aplica de igual manera que se hace en la aplicación de las TICS en los procesos educativos, este deja de ser un mero transmisor, sino un conductor del conocimiento. 11.El docente deberá planificar cuidadosamente las clases: tareas, tiempos, agrupamientos, proceso de trabajo y evitar así la improvisación en el aula o descuido del plan analítico de cada materia. 12. EI Internet y su impacto en la educación, los estudiantes pueden encontrarse con muchos trabajos que simplemente copiaran para entregar al profesor como propios. De esta forma se destruye la creatividad y se esfuerzan poco en cultivar la expresión escrita, la articulación del discurso coherente. 13. Enfoque conductista. Concepto de enseñanza: El docente privilegia entregar estímulos a los alumnos y estos al recibir el estímulo debe entregar una respuesta. Con el uso del internet se debe tener cuidado al momento de usar TIC en clases presenciales. Enfoque humanista. Concepto de enseñanza: Se crea un clima de aula positivo para el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje. Fomenta el desarrollo y la autonomía del alumno. El uso de la tecnología no debería deshumanizar la relación del docente / estudiante. Enfoque cognitivo. Concepto de enseñanza: Se realiza a partir de los conocimientos anteriores del alumno. La enseñanza se centra en las estrategias cognoscitivas y meta cognitivas del alumno. La velocidad para manejar información podrá afectar de diversas formas al estudiante e inclusive su velocidad de respuesta y la atención que le pueda dar cada estudiante a los distintos procesos de aprendizaje. 14. La importancia del internet en el Siglo XXI, dependemos del Internet para realizar nuestras tareas cotidianas, desde los usuarios comunes hasta las más importantes en escuelas o empresas. El Internet se ha convertido en una herramienta indispensable, para la labor de los trabajos en las escuelas y las empresas, les permite mantenerse
  33. 33. IMPACTO DEL INTERNET EN LA EDUCACION ERIC RICARDO ECHEVERRIA 33 comunicados, tener acceso y compartir información, e incluso organizar sus trabajos y tareas cotidianas. 15. El uso del internet en las cosas tiene un profundo potencial transformador, aunque muchas veces sutil, en el modo en el que vivimos. Y el ámbito educativo, con su cada vez mayor inclinación hacia la innovación y la adopción de nuevas herramientas que permitan amplificar la tarea de los maestros y el uso de los estudiantes. 16. El uso del internet en la educación es la principal fuente de expansión de las plataformas y herramientas de la tecnología ya que todas giran en torno a la capacidad de acción y disponibilidad que tenga.

