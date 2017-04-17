This presentation was done for my graduate digital marketing class at Indiana University (Kelley School of Business), as part of the M.S./Marketing program.



There are two versions to this file: one with, and one without, the speaker notes. The speaker notes are essential.



The “inspiration” came from interviews I did with Reeds Jewelers in Wilmington, NC. Reeds was looking to take their online business to the next level. The following slides outline some tactical ideas; some of which I shared with Reeds. (This assignment was completed subsequent to my interviews with Reeds). © copyright 2016 by Rick Wingender