Learn a little about BTC
https://youtu.be/ZAT4FtZsD94

Published in: Marketing
The btc miner

  1. 1. THE BTC MINER By: Richie
  2. 2. • The digital currency founded by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009 challenges everything we've come to accept about money, financial institutions, and even government. The currency is anonymous and can be traded internationally-without the fees, government regulation, and oversight by banks and government-backed securities. But Bitcoin is not without risk-the currency's value has fluctuated wildly since inception, and $400 billion suddenly disappeared overnight with the fall of Mt.Gox. Bitcoin: Everything You Need to Know About the Digital Currency Revolution provides a detailed look at the impact and future implications of digital currency
  3. 3. • Bitcoin has some properties that authorized money, and other traditional currencies (gold, etc.) don’t. That’s why it has the power to affect the global economy. It has been long-called ‘digital currency’ for some reason. Here are some Bitcoin unique characteristics that could promote economic growth and present a game-changing global financial breakthrough
  4. 4. • Storage. Bitcoin only exists in digital form, and there’s no physical shape or form just like cash. Hence, it can technically be stored only in a digital wallet. This digital wallet can quickly be restored using a seed phrase if you access it from different devices you usually use (new phones, tablets, or any other devices).
  5. 5. • Security. Since Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency, it was designed to eliminate the possibility of fraud by making it a real-time transaction process. Also, it does not involve third-parties or intermediaries, so you have the full authority to manage and control your assets. •
  6. 6. • Portable. Unlike traditional currencies and assets, Bitcoin is easily “carried around.” It offers a portable, divisible, fungible, and irreversible digital currency. As long as you have a device to access your digital wallet, you can transact directly. •
  7. 7. • Anonymity. Bitcoin stored in the digital wallet doesn’t need to be connected to any explicitly distinguishing data. So, it’s the opposite of traditional banks that know all intents and purposes about their customers (from personal data to their financial records).
  8. 8. • Methods of Payments. As mentioned above, Bitcoin is set out to be a digital currency and a new kind of money, which means it can be used as a means of payment. Today, many companies in various industries accept Bitcoin as their legitimate form of funds
×