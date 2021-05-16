Pptlegend zurita richelle_ann_aira_dl_grade_12_emerald

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Battle of the Crabs
One day, the land crabs had a meeting. What shall we do with the waves? The sing so loudly all the time that we cannot pos...
I think we should make war on them.
The others agreed to his, and it was decided that the next day all the male crabs should get ready to fight the waves.
Where are you going my friends?
We are going to fight the waves
The waves are very strong and your legs are so weak that even your bodies bend almost to the ground when you walk.
HAHAHAHAHAHA
Shrimp saw a big waves coming and run away.
The Crabs were all looking toward the shore ,they were covered with water and drowned.
The wives of the Crabs became worried so that they went down the shore to see if they could help in the Battle.
But they also ended drowning into the water.
Little crabs appeared near the shore.
The shrimp often visited them and told them of the sad fate of their parents.
Even today these little crabs can be seen on the shore, continually running back and forth. They seem to rush down to figh...
THE END
