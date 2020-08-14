Orthopedics medical billing services

-
Published on
Every orthopedic practice faces challenges in coding and billing. Professional coding and billing expertise is necessary to code and bill orthopedic surgery claims.Orthopedic surgery coding and billing is complex and requires experienced, trained and certified coders to accurately code the procedures such as surgical obturator prosthesis, nasomaxillary complex fracture, excision of posterior vertebral component, bony lesion, spinal arthrodesis, spinal deformity, amputation, joint replacement, ligament fractures, fractures, aponeurosis, tumor, bone grafting, intramuscular etc.
