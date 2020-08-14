Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Call us: 3022619187 Email: info@medisysdata.com Orthopedics Medical Billing Services
Call us: 3022619187 Email: info@medisysdata.com Every orthopedic practice faces challenges in coding and billing. Professi...
Call us: 3022619187 Email: info@medisysdata.com • Monitoring updates on orthopedic coding: Keeping abreast with the coding...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Orthopedics medical billing services

88 views

Published on

Every orthopedic practice faces challenges in coding and billing. Professional coding and billing expertise is necessary to code and bill orthopedic surgery claims.Orthopedic surgery coding and billing is complex and requires experienced, trained and certified coders to accurately code the procedures such as surgical obturator prosthesis, nasomaxillary complex fracture, excision of posterior vertebral component, bony lesion, spinal arthrodesis, spinal deformity, amputation, joint replacement, ligament fractures, fractures, aponeurosis, tumor, bone grafting, intramuscular etc.

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Orthopedics medical billing services

  1. 1. Call us: 3022619187 Email: info@medisysdata.com Orthopedics Medical Billing Services
  2. 2. Call us: 3022619187 Email: info@medisysdata.com Every orthopedic practice faces challenges in coding and billing. Professional coding and billing expertise is necessary to code and bill orthopedic surgery claims. Orthopedic surgery coding and billing is complex and requires experienced, trained and certified coders to accurately code the procedures such as surgical obturator prosthesis, nasomaxillary complex fracture, excision of posterior vertebral component, bony lesion, spinal arthrodesis, spinal deformity, amputation, joint replacement, ligament fractures, fractures, aponeurosis, tumor, bone grafting, intramuscular etc. Medisys Data Solutions brings years of orthopedic coding and billing experience to your practice. Your Orthopedic practice needs the skills and experience to handle complex surgical procedures. We at Medisys Data Solutions are recognized in orthopedic coding and billing. • PT 2018 changes for Orthopedic Surgery: There have been changes in CPT 2018 to the Musculoskeletal System Codes (20005-29999). There are a number of instructional notes added to clarify appropriate reporting of certain codes. FY 2021 Inpatient Psychiatric Facilities Prospective Payment System (IPF PPS)
  3. 3. Call us: 3022619187 Email: info@medisysdata.com • Monitoring updates on orthopedic coding: Keeping abreast with the coding updates by maintaining ICD 10 CM, PCS, HCPCS, CPT code books is imperative. CMS website publishes frequent updates to the coding rules and guidelines. The AAOS (American Association of Orthopedic Surgeons) and AOA (American Orthopedic Association) publishes frequent newsletters and journals. Frequent reference to CMS websites and subscriptions to articles will keep the providers updated on Orthopedic surgery coding and billing. • Accurate Clinical Documentation: Incorrect or inaccurate documentation delays the reimbursement cycle of claims. Documentation gaps in Orthopedic surgical procedures may lead to revenue losses for healthcare providers. • Quality checks and audits: Regular quality checks and frequent audits of coding is a must to avoid repetition of errors. There needs to be open communication between physicians, coders, billers. Orthopedic Surgeons need to be educated by coders and billers frequently used ICD and CPT codes by the practice and denials/rejections. • Upcoding: Coders and billers entries in the practice management software should match with the actual diagnosis and procedure codes done by the Orthopedic surgeon. The coders have to be careful while coding expensive procedures which are unnecessarily billed than what was actually performed by the Orthopedic surgeon. FY 2021 Inpatient Psychiatric Facilities Prospective Payment System (IPF PPS)

×