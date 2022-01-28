Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 28, 2022
You don't have to miss any business calls just because your employees are too busy to respond to the calls. Thanks to automation, you can forward incoming calls to ensure your clients and prospects get the help they want. You may be wondering how you can forward calls using technology. Well, this article will provide you with everything you need to know about smart call forwarding.


For detailed article: https://bit.ly/3r3UPD0

How to Forward Incoming Calls in Virtual PBX?

  1. 1. HOW TO FORWARD INCOMING CALLS IN VIRTUAL PBX?
  2. 2. You don’t have to miss any business calls just because your employees are too busy to respond to the calls. You can forward incoming calls to ensure your clients and prospects get the help they want. You may be wondering how you can forward calls using technology. Well, this article will provide you with everything you need to know about smart call forwarding.
  3. 3. What is Call Forwarding? Call forwarding software automates the process of redirecting business calls to a specific number of services. For instance, you can forward calls to specific personnel or route to several people in your business.
  4. 4. Importance of Using Call Forwarding Software: The primary goal of a call forwarding tool is to ensure you never miss any calls. You can never know when your next big customer will ring you. Therefore, it’s crucial to forward calls and make sure you never miss out on a good opportunity. Helps to schedule the call-forwarding process depending on the time of the day. The software can also redirect calls to specific numbers to guarantee that the calls are not missed. Automating the process also increases the efficiency of your support team since they get time to handle other important things.
  5. 5. HOW TO FORWARD INCOMING BUSINESS CALLS? An important step you need to take to start using smart call forwarding in your business is to find the best software online. We recommend using PBXPlus. PBXPlus is a powerful software that routes your calls according to your configurations. With this tool, you can specify who receives your call and at what time this can be done. You can also forward calls to multiple phones. The advantage gained here is that your agents can work conveniently from anywhere. PBXPlus also allows you to transfer your business calls to the next available agent using parallel or round-robin ringing. For detailed article: https://pbxplus.com/how-to-forward-incoming-calls
  6. 6. IVR System Call Flows Virtual Phone Numbers Text to Speech Call Conferencing Key Features: Other Features of PBXPlus: Call Analytics CRM Integrations and More..
  7. 7. +1-877-904-4227 PHONE NUMBER support@pbxplus.com EMAIL ADDRESS https://pbxplus.com WEBSITE Contact Us
  8. 8. Thank You

