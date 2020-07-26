Successfully reported this slideshow.
Diseño de Páginas Web y Portales Educativos_V02_207 MODULO 3 ESTRUCTURA Y DISEÑO DEL PORTAL EDUCATIVO INTEGRANTES: Aquije ...
Índice Conclusiones Introducción Mapas Conceptuales del Portal Educativo Avance del Proyecto Recomendaciones Referencias G...
Introducción ESTRUCTURA Y DISEÑO DEL PORTAL EDUCATIVO
Introducción Los portales educativos son lugares o espacios en donde las personas pueden buscar información, publicar artí...
Resumen del Trabajo ESTRUCTURA Y DISEÑO DEL PORTAL EDUCATIVO
6 Resumen del trabajo reflejado en el Plan del proyecto
7 ESTRUCTURA DEL MARCO LÓGICO DE PORTAL EDUCATIVO EduÁgil
Mapas Conceptuales del Portal Educativo ESTRUCTURA Y DISEÑO DEL PORTAL EDUCATIVO
Mapa Mental del Portal Educativo
10
Avance del Proyecto ESTRUCTURA Y DISEÑO DEL PORTAL EDUCATIVO
Contexto del avance del trabajo del Portal Educativo Para el éxito del presente proyecto elaboramos un plan de trabajo bas...
Marco de desarrollo ágil Scrum En la fase de investigación, el grupo 6, se entrenó en el proceso del marco de desarrollo á...
Metodología Design Thinking Se realizó entrenamiento al grupo de la Metodología Design Thinking el cual es un método para ...
Herramientas y Servicios Tecnológicos A partir del presente trabajo el equipo aprendió a utilizar el Google Documents, Goo...
Creación de Logo El logo del Portal Educativo se creó con la intención de captar rápidamente la atención de los estudiante...
Avances en la Fase de Investigación Campo de actuación es el educativo superior, donde nuestro público objetivo son los es...
Avances en la Fase de Planificación El tema del portal es la educación superior, donde el contenido será: ● El logotipo de...
Avances en la Fase de Planificación Los recursos que utilizará nuestro portal serán: ● Audio del docente ● Material del cu...
Avances en la Fase de Arquitectura y contenidos En esta fase se realizará el esquema de organización ● Se afinó los conten...
Prototipo Inicial del Portal Educativo “EduÁgil”
Actividades en curso y pendientes ESTRUCTURA Y DISEÑO DEL PORTAL EDUCATIVO
Fases pendientes ● Diseño Construcción y Pruebas Considerar: Tipos de Letras, Colores Plantillas, Imágenes ● Gestión y Man...
Audio de explicación del proyecto ESTRUCTURA Y DISEÑO DEL PORTAL EDUCATIVO
Audio de explicación de avance del Proyecto Educativo “EduÁgil”
Conclusiones ESTRUCTURA Y DISEÑO DEL PORTAL EDUCATIVO
● Los portales educativos proporcionan a la comunidad educativa la mayor fuente de recursos educativos disponibles en Inte...
Recomendaciones ESTRUCTURA Y DISEÑO DEL PORTAL EDUCATIVO
Recomendaciones ● Con la matriz de marco lógico consigues conceptualizar, planificar, ejecutar y controlar un proyecto con...
Glosario de Términos ESTRUCTURA Y DISEÑO DEL PORTAL EDUCATIVO
31 ● Arquitectura Web: Es la jerarquización de la información en un sitio web. Asimismo, la Arquitectura Web está íntimame...
32 ● Design Thinking : Es una ayuda importante para entender la problemática que debe resolverse. ● Empatizar. La primera ...
33 ● Matriz modelo lógico : Presenta de manera resumida lo aspectos más importantes del proyecto. ● Método:Modo ordenado y...
Referencias ESTRUCTURA Y DISEÑO DEL PORTAL EDUCATIVO
35 ● Bedriñana Ascarza, A. (2005). Técnicas e indicadores para la evaluación de portales educativos en Internet. http://si...
Gracias! Elaborado por Grupo 6 ESTRUCTURA Y DISEÑO DEL PORTAL EDUCATIVO
Estructura y Diseño del Portal Educativo

