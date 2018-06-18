Amerimold 2018

-
Presenters Rich Oles, John Bozzelli and Bill Hartwick shared a combined 100+ years of plastic injection molding experience. Focusing their combined efforts on the melt delivery systems needed for successful scientific molding. Keeping everything in order is not always easy. This panel shared the key to solving both common and not so common plastic injection molding problems relating to the melt delivery system.
