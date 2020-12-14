“퐓퐨퐩 ퟏퟎ 퐈퐧퐬퐢퐠퐡퐭퐬 퐨퐟 ퟐퟎퟐퟎ: 퐖퐡퐲 퐲퐨퐮 퐧퐞퐞퐝 퐭퐨 퐛퐞 퐨퐧 퐓퐢퐤퐓퐨퐤”



If there’s one common social media platform that I’ve seen bringing start-ups and new businesses a high turnaround in a short period of time, it would be TikTok.



퐆퐞퐧 퐙 has dominated this platform and will continue to grow and dominate the consumer market as well. The sooner you learn to make use of these platforms that your future consumers are on, the faster your brand will grow.



퐕퐢퐫퐚퐥퐢퐭퐲 has become democratized for all users through the unique format of TikTok where all of their 850 million active monthly users are spending more time on content discovery rather than spending time on users they follow.



퐂퐨퐧퐬퐮퐦퐞퐫 퐄퐧퐠퐚퐠퐞퐦퐞퐧퐭 has been one of the most advantageous features of this platform as well. Users can create content easily, follow trends, reply to comments, and even each other’s videos through duetting and stitching. This interactive set up is an easy direct line of communication to your target audiences.



Even from the perspective of a user, TikTok is definitely a platform I’m glad to have started learning as a marketer.



Let me know what you think? Is TikTok a platform you need to be on or is it going to fall off?