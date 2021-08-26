Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Richard Marin Sevillano – richardmarinsev@gmail.com Pensador Sistémico Hábitos
Richard Marin Sevillano
Richard Marin Sevillano Busca entender el todo.
Richard Marin Sevillano Observa cómo los elementos dentro de los sistemas cambian con el tiempo, generando patrones y tend...
Richard Marin Sevillano Reconoce que la estructura de un sistema genera su comportamiento.
Richard Marin Sevillano Identifica la naturaleza circular de las complejas interdependencias entre sus elementos.
Richard Marin Sevillano Cambia sus perspectivas para entender a otros.
Richard Marin Sevillano Considera un tema completamente y se resiste a la tentación de llegar a una conclusión rápida
Richard Marin Sevillano Considera cómo los modelos mentales afectan a la realidad actual y el futuro.
Richard Marin Sevillano Utiliza la comprensión de las estructuras del sistema para identificar posibles acciones de apalan...
Richard Marin Sevillano Considera consecuencias tanto a corto como largo plazo de las acciones
Richard Marin Sevillano Reconoce el impacto de los retrasos de tiempo para explorar las relaciones de causa y efecto
Richard Marin Sevillano Completa la Hoja de Trabajo
Habitos Pensador Sistémico
Habitos Pensador Sistémico
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 26, 2021
1 view

0

Share

Habitos Pensador Sistémico

Education
Aug. 26, 2021
1 view

10 Hábitos de todos Pensador Sistémico - System Thinker

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy David D. Burns, M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4.5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Habitos Pensador Sistémico

  1. 1. Richard Marin Sevillano – richardmarinsev@gmail.com Pensador Sistémico Hábitos
  2. 2. Richard Marin Sevillano
  3. 3. Richard Marin Sevillano Busca entender el todo.
  4. 4. Richard Marin Sevillano Observa cómo los elementos dentro de los sistemas cambian con el tiempo, generando patrones y tendencias.
  5. 5. Richard Marin Sevillano Reconoce que la estructura de un sistema genera su comportamiento.
  6. 6. Richard Marin Sevillano Identifica la naturaleza circular de las complejas interdependencias entre sus elementos.
  7. 7. Richard Marin Sevillano Cambia sus perspectivas para entender a otros.
  8. 8. Richard Marin Sevillano Considera un tema completamente y se resiste a la tentación de llegar a una conclusión rápida
  9. 9. Richard Marin Sevillano Considera cómo los modelos mentales afectan a la realidad actual y el futuro.
  10. 10. Richard Marin Sevillano Utiliza la comprensión de las estructuras del sistema para identificar posibles acciones de apalancamiento
  11. 11. Richard Marin Sevillano Considera consecuencias tanto a corto como largo plazo de las acciones
  12. 12. Richard Marin Sevillano Reconoce el impacto de los retrasos de tiempo para explorar las relaciones de causa y efecto
  13. 13. Richard Marin Sevillano Completa la Hoja de Trabajo

    Be the first to comment

10 Hábitos de todos Pensador Sistémico - System Thinker

Views

Total views

1

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×