Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A cleaner bottle of water
Puretop Michael Do Hiroaki Ishizashi Richard Lee Om Prakash Mahalingam Derek White
313,499CFU per sq cm Source: Treadmill Review More than the average toilet seat More than the average pet toy More than th...
90%of people we surveyed clean their water bottles 1-2 times a week or less
Puretop
EXPLORE
WORK
TOM BRADY
EXERCISE
CUSTOMER EDUCATION ANTICIPATION CREATION SOCIAL INTERACTION mrwaterdrinker
DIRECT 3RD PARTY DISTRIBUTION
DEMAND Potential Market size • 65 million (US Pop Age 20-35) • 70% water bottle owners • 40% plastic bottle users • 18.2 m...
UV Water Purifiers • Expensive • No customization Source Camelbak, Amazon.com, GIZMODO COMPETITORS Bottle Cleaner Tablets ...
Don’t Know $10 $15 $20 $25 $30 $45 $20 How much would you pay for this?
Profit 8 Cost 7 $15 UNIT PRICE $1.13 MILLION 4 yr avg net profit
Puretop
Appendix
Product Launch- Marketing Strategy Clean and pure water in favorite plastic water bottle Increase Awareness Wash and clean...
BASS Distribution Model
Bass Model with 10% Sales Return Financials Unit Price of $15 Unit Cost of $7 Operating Expense 10% of Sales $1.13 Million...
Puretop - A cleaner bottle of water
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Puretop - A cleaner bottle of water

37 views

Published on

New Product Management Class - Fall 2017
@ Kelley School of Business, Indiana University

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Puretop - A cleaner bottle of water

  1. 1. A cleaner bottle of water
  2. 2. Puretop Michael Do Hiroaki Ishizashi Richard Lee Om Prakash Mahalingam Derek White
  3. 3. 313,499CFU per sq cm Source: Treadmill Review More than the average toilet seat More than the average pet toy More than the average pet bowl
  4. 4. 90%of people we surveyed clean their water bottles 1-2 times a week or less
  5. 5. Puretop
  6. 6. EXPLORE
  7. 7. WORK
  8. 8. TOM BRADY
  9. 9. EXERCISE
  10. 10. CUSTOMER EDUCATION ANTICIPATION CREATION SOCIAL INTERACTION mrwaterdrinker
  11. 11. DIRECT 3RD PARTY DISTRIBUTION
  12. 12. DEMAND Potential Market size • 65 million (US Pop Age 20-35) • 70% water bottle owners • 40% plastic bottle users • 18.2 million potential Bass model • p & q model: Digital Watch • 80% market saturation Launch Peak 107,875 Year
  13. 13. UV Water Purifiers • Expensive • No customization Source Camelbak, Amazon.com, GIZMODO COMPETITORS Bottle Cleaner Tablets • Need to wash and dry • Doesn’t get rid of smell
  14. 14. Don’t Know $10 $15 $20 $25 $30 $45 $20 How much would you pay for this?
  15. 15. Profit 8 Cost 7 $15 UNIT PRICE $1.13 MILLION 4 yr avg net profit
  16. 16. Puretop
  17. 17. Appendix
  18. 18. Product Launch- Marketing Strategy Clean and pure water in favorite plastic water bottle Increase Awareness Wash and clean at home Rinse at fountain or sink Target Initial Segment Puretop with UV-C technology: ‘A Cleaner bottle of water’ Satisfy Customers Puretop for 2nd water bottle, as a gift, and as technology improves Customer Need Current Options Purchase Re-Purchase Barrier: Switching Costs Barrier: Availability Barrier: Competitor Reactions Deliver Value Prop. Target Next Segment
  19. 19. BASS Distribution Model
  20. 20. Bass Model with 10% Sales Return Financials Unit Price of $15 Unit Cost of $7 Operating Expense 10% of Sales $1.13 Million 4 Year Average Net Operating Profit

×