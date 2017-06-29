Desarrollo reciente de la humanidad

REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGÓGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR INSTITUTO DE MEJORAMIENTO PROFESIONAL DE...
Esta obra se destaca por la profusa compilación realizada por este autor (llamado Plinio el viejo),. Las narraciones que c...
Solo se conoce a través de la obra de Teofrasto. Sin embargo se conservaron hasta la actualidad los siguientes escritos: "...
Los logros de las Ciencias Naturales se vieron interrumpidos hasta el siglo XVII.
Conciencia medioambiental romana Reutilizaban y reciclaban más que el hombre actual. Las industrias de la época, como las ...
Implicó un cambio radical en la organización social y económica del continente europeo, apareció el sistema de producción ...
(siglo XV al siglo XVIII) Se descubrieron nuevos continentes, de tal manera que al entrar Europa en contacto con otras cul...
Finales del siglo XVIII a la actualidad Se caracteriza por un desarrollo acelerado de la ciencia y la tecnología; la aplic...
La Revolución Industrial o Primera Revolución Industrial es el proceso de transformación económica, social y tecnológica q...
La Revolución Industrial marca un punto de inflexión en la historia, modificando e influenciando todos los aspectos de la ...
Por primera vez en la historia, el nivel de vida de las masas y la gente común experimentó un crecimiento sostenido (…) No...
A partir de este momento se inició una transición que acabaría con siglos de una mano de obra basada en el trabajo manual ...
En todo lugar existen animales, plantas y seres vivos concretos, que además tiene un clima y un relieve determinado. Estos...
Está definido por su biocenosis, el conjunto de ser vivos que habitan en la ciudad y por su biotipo, los factores que comp...
Caza y pesca Agricultura Ganadería Minería Guerras Industrialización Población PRODUCIDAS POR
Los ecosistemas, como todos los sistemas vivos, no son estáticos, sino que varían a lo largo del tiempo tanto en los valor...
Las ciudades son ecosistemas: son sistemas abiertos y dinámicos que consumen, transforman y liberan materiales y energía; ...
La ciudad es un sistema que tiene su propia dinámica de funcionamiento; es decir, son sistemas abiertos que reciben influe...
• Es un fenómeno espacial, complejo y multidimensional. • Alta concentración y densidad poblacional. • Concentran activida...
IMPACTOS ACTIVIDAD HUMANA ACTUACIONES Aglomeración de la población humana. Aumento de los residuos sólidos urbanos Urbaniz...
Arana, F. (2011). Ecología para principiantes. México: Trillas. González Fernández, A., & Medina López, N. J. (1995). Ecol...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGÓGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR INSTITUTO DE MEJORAMIENTO PROFESIONAL DEL MAGISTERIO COORDINACIÓN DE INVESTIGACIÓN Y POSGRADO BOCONÓ - TRUJILLO Participantes: Barazarte Elizabeth Berrios R. Carmen J. Briceño José Maria Marín Indra Terán Richar Facilitador: Dr. Panfilo García Boconó, Junio 2017
  2. 2. Esta obra se destaca por la profusa compilación realizada por este autor (llamado Plinio el viejo),. Las narraciones que constan en esta obra constituyen un valioso documento biogeográfico. PLINIO en el siglo I escribió la "Naturae Historiarum XXIII libri"
  3. 3. Solo se conoce a través de la obra de Teofrasto. Sin embargo se conservaron hasta la actualidad los siguientes escritos: "Tratado sobre el principio general del movimiento en los animales", "Tratado de la respiración" entre otros. Para Aristóteles un indeclinable progreso promovía la perfección de la naturaleza, para él las funciones vegetativas tenían que ver con las plantas, las sensitivas con los animales y otras muy superiores con el hombre. ARISTOTELES en el siglo IV escribió la la "Teoría de las plantas"
  4. 4. Los logros de las Ciencias Naturales se vieron interrumpidos hasta el siglo XVII.
  5. 5. Conciencia medioambiental romana Reutilizaban y reciclaban más que el hombre actual. Las industrias de la época, como las alfarerías, disponían de basureros específicos; estos espacios estaban gestionados por los estercolari (basureros), que disponían de los carrus estercolari (carros de basura), destinados a tirar la misma.
  6. 6. Implicó un cambio radical en la organización social y económica del continente europeo, apareció el sistema de producción denominado feudalismo. En la época del feudalismo la agricultura mejoró bastante, y en la esfera de los oficios se perfeccionaron paulatinamente los instrumentos de trabajo.
  7. 7. (siglo XV al siglo XVIII) Se descubrieron nuevos continentes, de tal manera que al entrar Europa en contacto con otras culturas, la civilización occidental se enriqueció con nuevos conocimientos, los que repercutieron en el gran avance tanto en la ciencia como en el arte; este enriquecimiento produjo una excesiva explotación de recursos y una pérdida de valores hacia éstos.
  8. 8. Finales del siglo XVIII a la actualidad Se caracteriza por un desarrollo acelerado de la ciencia y la tecnología; la aplicación de éstos conocimientos en la producción trajo como consecuencia la invención de máquinas e instrumentos, entre los que destaca la máquina de vapor. El aumento de la población del mundo implicó una mayor necesidad de recursos, por lo que se dio un uso desmedido de las máquinas de combustión interna, dando como resultado una gran alteración del ambiente.
  9. 9. La Revolución Industrial o Primera Revolución Industrial es el proceso de transformación económica, social y tecnológica que se inició en la segunda mitad del siglo XVIII en el Reino Unido , que se extendió unas décadas después a gran parte de Europa occidental y Norteamérica, y que concluyó entre 1820 y 1840.
  10. 10. La Revolución Industrial marca un punto de inflexión en la historia, modificando e influenciando todos los aspectos de la vida cotidiana de una u otra manera. La producción tanto agrícola como de la naciente industria se multiplicó a la vez que disminuía el tiempo de producción. A partir de 1800 la riqueza y la renta percápita se multiplicó como no lo había hecho nunca en la historia, pues hasta entonces el PIB percápita se había mantenido prácticamente estancado durante siglos.
  11. 11. Por primera vez en la historia, el nivel de vida de las masas y la gente común experimentó un crecimiento sostenido (…) No hay nada remotamente parecido a este comportamiento de la economía en ningún momento del pasado.
  12. 12. A partir de este momento se inició una transición que acabaría con siglos de una mano de obra basada en el trabajo manual y el uso de la tracción animal siendo estos sustituidos por maquinaria para la fabricación industrial y el transporte de mercancías y pasajeros. Esta transición se inició a finales del siglo XVIII en la industria textil y la extracción y utilización de carbón.
  13. 13. En todo lugar existen animales, plantas y seres vivos concretos, que además tiene un clima y un relieve determinado. Estos seres vivos mantienen relaciones entre ellos mismo y con el medio.
  14. 14. Está definido por su biocenosis, el conjunto de ser vivos que habitan en la ciudad y por su biotipo, los factores que componen el marco ambiental de la biocenosis; puesto que la misma esta formada por la población humana pero también por una flora y fauna características: las especies domésticas y las especies adaptadas al medio urbano, como las malas hierbas y todo tipo de fauna comensal, desde cucarachas hasta ratones y palomas.
  15. 15. Caza y pesca Agricultura Ganadería Minería Guerras Industrialización Población PRODUCIDAS POR
  16. 16. Los ecosistemas, como todos los sistemas vivos, no son estáticos, sino que varían a lo largo del tiempo tanto en los valores de los elementos del biotopo como en las especies que forman la biocenosis y en su abundancia relativa. El equilibrio de los ecosistemas La dinámica de los ecosistemas La evolución en los ecosistemas Cambios paroxísmicos
  17. 17. Las ciudades son ecosistemas: son sistemas abiertos y dinámicos que consumen, transforman y liberan materiales y energía; se desarrollan y se adaptan; están determinados por los seres humanos e interactúan con otros ecosistemas. Por todo ello las ciudades deben ser analizadas y gestionadas como cualquier otro tipo de ecosistema (The European Environment State and Outlook 2010 Urban environment. EEA, 2011).
  18. 18. La ciudad es un sistema que tiene su propia dinámica de funcionamiento; es decir, son sistemas abiertos que reciben influencias desde otras ciudades. Se organiza su espacio interno, de manera de responder a los requerimientos de sus habitantes y para ser más eficientes en su función económico y social.
  19. 19. • Es un fenómeno espacial, complejo y multidimensional. • Alta concentración y densidad poblacional. • Concentran actividades económicas secundarias y terciarias. • Es un lugar socialmente heterogéneo y de modalidad social. • Alta especialización y división del trabajo.
  20. 20. IMPACTOS ACTIVIDAD HUMANA ACTUACIONES Aglomeración de la población humana. Aumento de los residuos sólidos urbanos Urbanización Construcción de edificios, calles, comercio. Cambio de los usos del suelo y la degradación de los ecosistemas. Impacto visual en el paisaje. Infraestructura Embalses, canalizaciones de agua, tendidos eléctricos. Transportes Construcciones de puertos, aeropuertos, carreteras y autopistas. Actividades recreativas Construcción de instalaciones deportivas y lúdicas Contaminación ambiental. Residuos industriales. Industria Construcción de instalaciones industriales.
  21. 21. Arana, F. (2011). Ecología para principiantes. México: Trillas. González Fernández, A., & Medina López, N. J. (1995). Ecología. México: McGraw Hill. Enciclopedia del estudiante. Tomo Numero 14. (2006) Editorial Santillana. Buenos Aires Argentina https://www.google.co.ve/?gws_rd=ssl#q=revolucion+industrial https://www.google.co.ve/?gws_rd=ssl#q=la+civilizacion+industri alizada+y+el+hombre

×