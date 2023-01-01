In today’s video we discuss the money story of Andrew Tate and how he built a $50 million net worth from his social media presence and online business ventures…



Andrew Tate has proven to be a very controversial influencer over the past few years, he amassed a large following of fans across the social media, who have followed his theories and concepts on making money, women, religion, politics and many more views. Such attention has resulted in him creating wealth and riches from various online business ventures, but of recent he’s been under investigation regarding multiple criminal accusations.



So what exactly happened here and what lessons can we learn from this?

