Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Money Stories: How Andrew Tate Built A $50 Million Net Worth! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics #37.pdf

Jan. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Money Stories: How Andre Rison Lost $19 Million! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics...
Money Stories: How Andre Rison Lost $19 Million! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics...
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Money Myths: Renting is just flushing your money down the drain! Money Tips, ...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
Money Myths: Banks are a safe place to keep your money! Money Tips, Tricks & ...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
Money Myths: A penny saved is a penny earnt! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics #25...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
Money Questions: What are the smartest things we spend too little money on? M...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
Money Questions: What are the dumbest things we spend too much money on? Mone...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
Money Questions: What's the importance of financial literacy in a person's li...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
Money Questions: How do you manage your personal finances? Money Tips, Tricks...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
Money Myths: Rich people are greedy! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics #17.pdf
Rich Wealthy and Successful
1 of 22 Ad

Money Stories: How Andrew Tate Built A $50 Million Net Worth! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics #37.pdf

Jan. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Economy & Finance

In today’s video we discuss the money story of Andrew Tate and how he built a $50 million net worth from his social media presence and online business ventures…

Andrew Tate has proven to be a very controversial influencer over the past few years, he amassed a large following of fans across the social media, who have followed his theories and concepts on making money, women, religion, politics and many more views. Such attention has resulted in him creating wealth and riches from various online business ventures, but of recent he’s been under investigation regarding multiple criminal accusations.

So what exactly happened here and what lessons can we learn from this?

In today’s video we discuss the money story of Andrew Tate and how he built a $50 million net worth from his social media presence and online business ventures…

Andrew Tate has proven to be a very controversial influencer over the past few years, he amassed a large following of fans across the social media, who have followed his theories and concepts on making money, women, religion, politics and many more views. Such attention has resulted in him creating wealth and riches from various online business ventures, but of recent he’s been under investigation regarding multiple criminal accusations.

So what exactly happened here and what lessons can we learn from this?

Economy & Finance
Advertisement

Recommended

Money Stories: How Andre Rison Lost $19 Million! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
3 views
20 slides
Money Stories: How Bill Hwang Lost Billions! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics #35...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
5 views
20 slides
Money Stories: How Jamie and Sarah Made Thousands! Money Tips, Tricks & Tacti...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
3 views
17 slides
Money Stories: How Kaelin & Brandon Made Millions Through Fitness! Money Tips...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
5 views
17 slides
Money Stories: How Roman Abramovich Made Billions! Money Tips, Tricks & Tacti...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
5 views
17 slides
Money Myths: I don't make enough to save! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics #31.pdf
Rich Wealthy and Successful
3 views
19 slides
Money Myths: You need money to make money! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics #30.pdf
Rich Wealthy and Successful
4 views
18 slides
Money Myths: I'm too young to save! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics #28.pdf
Rich Wealthy and Successful
3 views
18 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Rich Wealthy and Successful (17)

Money Myths: Renting is just flushing your money down the drain! Money Tips, ...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
5 views
Money Myths: Banks are a safe place to keep your money! Money Tips, Tricks & ...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
13 views
Money Myths: A penny saved is a penny earnt! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics #25...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
6 views
Money Questions: What are the smartest things we spend too little money on? M...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
8 views
Money Questions: What are the dumbest things we spend too much money on? Mone...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
6 views
Money Questions: What's the importance of financial literacy in a person's li...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
3 views
Money Questions: How do you manage your personal finances? Money Tips, Tricks...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
7 views
Money Myths: Rich people are greedy! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics #17.pdf
Rich Wealthy and Successful
3 views
Money Myths: You Don't Own Your House, The Bank Does! Money Tips, Tricks & Ta...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
6 views
Money Myths Debt is bad! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics #15.pdf
Rich Wealthy and Successful
2 views
Money Myths: You can't take it with you when you die! Money Tips, Tricks & Ta...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
2 views
Money Myths: Money doesn’t grow on trees! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics #13
Rich Wealthy and Successful
6 views
Money Myths: Money is the root of all evil! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics #12
Rich Wealthy and Successful
2 views
Money Myths: Life is short! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics #11
Rich Wealthy and Successful
2 views
Justice: Why It’s Important To Punish Yourself? Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics #9
Rich Wealthy and Successful
5 views
Three Money Saving Tips That Could Change Your Life! Money Tips, Tricks & Tac...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
8 views
Did you do your numbers today Money Tips, Tricks and Tactics #1
Rich Wealthy and Successful
7 views
Money Myths: Renting is just flushing your money down the drain! Money Tips, ...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
5 views
18 slides
Money Myths: Banks are a safe place to keep your money! Money Tips, Tricks & ...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
13 views
15 slides
Money Myths: A penny saved is a penny earnt! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics #25...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
6 views
12 slides
Money Questions: What are the smartest things we spend too little money on? M...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
8 views
25 slides
Money Questions: What are the dumbest things we spend too much money on? Mone...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
6 views
26 slides
Money Questions: What's the importance of financial literacy in a person's li...
Rich Wealthy and Successful
3 views
28 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

139196915-Human-Resource-Management-System.docx
MagarsaBedasa1
0 views
Document (20).docx
Fatimajavaid20
5 views
Impact of Covid-19 on Indian economy_Roll04.pptx
MrunmayeeKulkarni10
3 views
South-Korea-Presentation.pptx
sumikhan10
22 views
Trading Basics.pptx
ssuser52f5ba
0 views
7 Challenges Small Businesses Face Maintaining Accounting Records.pptx
virtuousbookkeeping
3 views
turkey_politics_pptx.pptx
SatriaHibatalAzizy
2 views
Financial Crisis of 2008.pptx
Nirmal Dwivedi
0 views
Child Plan
AkshatKapoor28
4 views
Where the Money Is Right Now And How to Get It__By Toyin Omotosho.pdf
Hidayat Suleiman
4 views
Form 990-PF for Private Foundations.pdf
Tax 990
3 views
12 Firms in Competitive Markets.pptx
JelalKadyrov
3 views
Presentation (5).pptx
lakshaydagar6
3 views
Evaluating a Development Project.pptx
Mangasini Katundu
3 views
Multibagger Studies (1).pdf
Mukul Chaudhri
6 views
2c234068-44a8-42d3-abd6-b08ce1b547ea (1).pptx
ParthJoshi799213
3 views
FIDELITY JOB1.pdf
OluwatoyeOluwakemi
0 views
NPPA-UPDATED-PRICE-LIST-AS-ON-29-09-2022.pdf
Arvind Kumar
0 views
RecoveredPreliminary budget.pdf
SamEbrahimovich
0 views
PPT_Chapter_01.ppt
AARJAC
0 views
139196915-Human-Resource-Management-System.docx
MagarsaBedasa1
0 views
73 slides
Document (20).docx
Fatimajavaid20
5 views
1 slide
Impact of Covid-19 on Indian economy_Roll04.pptx
MrunmayeeKulkarni10
3 views
12 slides
South-Korea-Presentation.pptx
sumikhan10
22 views
14 slides
Trading Basics.pptx
ssuser52f5ba
0 views
18 slides
7 Challenges Small Businesses Face Maintaining Accounting Records.pptx
virtuousbookkeeping
3 views
11 slides
Advertisement

Money Stories: How Andrew Tate Built A $50 Million Net Worth! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics #37.pdf

  1. 1. MONEY STORIE$ HOW ANDREW TATE BUILT A $50 MILLION NET WORTH! Money Tips, Tricks & Tactics #37
  2. 2. TODAY'S AGENDA
  3. 3. TODAY'S AGENDA Early Life 1
  4. 4. TODAY'S AGENDA Early Life 1 Career 2
  5. 5. TODAY'S AGENDA Early Life 1 Career 2 Achievements & Failures 3
  6. 6. TODAY'S AGENDA Early Life 1 Career 2 Achievements & Failures 3 Lessons Learned 4
  7. 7. EARLY LIFE Andrew Tate was born and raised in Washington DC, until his mother and father divorced, which resulted in him moving to Luton in England with his mother and brother. He's mixed race, with his father being African American. His father was an international chess master. Andrew Tate learnt how to play chess from a young age where he participated and won competitions against adults.
  8. 8. KICKBOXING in 2005 Andrew Tate begun learning both boxing and martial arts. By 2008 he had become the 7th best light weight kickboxer in the UK by the (ISKA). BIG BROTHER After retiring from kickboxing in 2016, he appeared in the popular TV reality show "Big Brother" but was removed from the show due to a leaked video of him hitting a woman. WEBCAM BUSINESS Since then Andrew Tate and brother Tristan Tate have run a profitable webcam studio with 75 lingerie models, we're fans can purchase calls, private shows and give tips to the ladies. CAREER
  9. 9. HUSTLERS UNIVERSITY In 2021, Andrew tate launched Hustlers University an online platform which teaches people how to make money online, which grew in popularity along with his controversial social media presence. NOW In 2022, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate we're accused and charged with human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group. CAREER
  10. 10. Won 2 (ISkA) World Titles for Kickboxing ACHIEVEMENTS & FAILURES Did you know? Andrew Tate won 2 International Sport Kickboxing Association World Titles, his final win made him world champion in two weight divisions, prior to retiring. During 2022, Andrew Tate became the 3rd most search person in the world on Google, after Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth, but since had many social media accounts banned. Towards the end of 2022, Andrew Tate his brother Tristan and two other suspects we're arrested for accusations of Human Trafficking, Rape and forming an organized Crime Group. 1 3rd Most Searched Person on Google in 2022 2 Arrested 3
  11. 11. $50 Million Net Worth ACHIEVEMENTS & FAILURES Did you know? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is $50 million, accumulated from his kickboxing career, social media appearances, webcam business, hustlers university and other business ventures, to name a few. 4
  12. 12. LESSONS LEARNED Build a legit business to prevent from being investigated
  13. 13. LESSONS LEARNED Get rich slowly is long lasting, compared to getting rich fast!
  14. 14. LESSONS LEARNED Keep your "personal views" on politics, religion and sex, to yourself!
  15. 15. Build something that will be around long enough for you and your loved ones to benefit from...
  16. 16. ACTION ITEMS Your action items for today's video are as follows... 1
  17. 17. ACTION ITEMS Your action items for today's video are as follows... 1 ONE Build a profile on social media
  18. 18. ACTION ITEMS Your action items for today's video are as follows... 1 ONE TWO Deliver valuable content each day Build a profile on social media
  19. 19. YOUR FIRST 25K Learn Exactly What it Takes To Go From 0 To 25k In Twenty Months Or Less...
  20. 20. SIGN UP TODAY Get immediate access to module 1 of the course, completely FREE! [Link in description/bio]
  21. 21. LIKE, SUBSCRIBE & SHARE Leave a comment below & I'll give you my 2 cents...

×