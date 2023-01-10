Money Ideas: How To Make Money On TikTok In 2023 | Addison Rae #42.pdf

In today’s video we discuss the money idea, how to make money on tiktok in 2023, we walk through the success of Addison Rae and how she’s making money on the popular social media platform, tiktok!



Addison Rae started off like many others, posting dancing videos combined with popular songs, but little did she know how popular this combination would become. By the time she got to university, she was already being recognised by her peers due to her popularity on TikTok. But it was this turning point, which took her career to new heights, as she decided to drop out of university and move to LA to pursue her TikTok, the rest was history.



So how does she monetize this clout and what lessons can we learn from this?

