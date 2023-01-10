Successfully reported this slideshow.
Money Ideas: How To Make Money On TikTok In 2023 | Addison Rae #42.pdf

Jan. 10, 2023
1 of 30

Money Ideas: How To Make Money On TikTok In 2023 | Addison Rae #42.pdf

Jan. 10, 2023
Economy & Finance

Economy & Finance
  1. 1. How to Make Money on in 2023! Money Ideas: Addison Rae
  2. 2. Agenda IN TODAY'S VIDEO WE'RE TALKING ABOUT...
  3. 3. Agenda IN TODAY'S VIDEO WE'RE TALKING ABOUT... Addison Rae
  4. 4. Addison Rae @addisonre 88 Million Followers 5.8 Billion Likes Net Worth - $15 Million
  5. 5. Her Timeline 2006 Began dancing competitively at tournaments across the USA July 2019 Joined TikTok and started uploading dance videos to popular & trending songs Fall 2019 She attended Louisiana State University, but later dropped out to pursue her TikTok career. December 2019 She became part of "The Hype House" a TikTok collaborative group of influencers who live & create content together!
  6. 6. Her Timeline January 2020 She signed with talent agency "WME" along with her parents. July 2020 Launches a weekly podcast with her mother called "Mama Knows Best" later renamed to "That was fun?" August 2020 She launches her own cosmetics line called "Item Beauty" in collaboration with Madeby Collective March 2021 Begins her music career with her debut' single "Obsessed" on Spotify
  7. 7. Her Timeline August 2022 She lands her second movie deal for the cast of "Fashionista" which is still in development August 2021 Begins her acting career, debuting in the movie "He's all that!" and signs a multi picture deal
  8. 8. How She makes money...?
  9. 9. According to HopperHQ, she earns $65,200 per TikTok Post. Sponsored Posts
  10. 10. She's signed sponsorship deals with a number of brands including: Fashionova, Pandora, Vital Proteins and IPSY to name a few... Endorsements According to HopperHQ, she earns $65,200 per TikTok Post. Sponsored Posts
  11. 11. She's partnered with companies like Madeby Collective for her cosmetics Line "Item Beauty" Partnerships She's signed sponsorship deals with a number of brands including: Fashionova, Pandora, Vital Proteins and IPSY to name a few... Endorsements According to HopperHQ, she earns $65,200 per TikTok Post. Sponsored Posts
  12. 12. She's also partnered with American Eagle as a brand ambassador for the ongoing promotion of their clothing line. Partnerships
  13. 13. She starred as the lead actor in the movie "He's all that" by Netflix, which came with a six figure salary and a mutli-picture deal for future films. Movies She's also partnered with American Eagle as a brand ambassador for the ongoing promotion of their clothing line. Partnerships
  14. 14. Monetary payment structure based on views, engagement and followers. TikTok Creator Fund She starred as the lead actor in the movie "He's all that" by Netflix, which came with a six figure salary and a mutli-picture deal for future films. Movies She's also partnered with American Eagle as a brand ambassador for the ongoing promotion of their clothing line. Partnerships
  15. 15. She has a deal with spotify for the exclusive podcast joined by her mother, called "That was fun?" which has been very popular. Podcasting
  16. 16. She has a deal with spotify for the exclusive podcast joined by her mother, called "That was fun?" which has been very popular. Podcasting She has a deal with Snapchat for an exclusive 10 part series called "Addison Rae Goes Home" Documentary
  17. 17. She has a deal with spotify for the exclusive podcast joined by her mother, called "That was fun?" which has been very popular. Podcasting She has a deal with Snapchat for an exclusive 10 part series called "Addison Rae Goes Home" Documentary She has two fragrances brands, her latest is "Addison Rae Fragrance" and "AF Collection by Addison Rae" Fragrance
  18. 18. She has a line of merchandise ans apparel products including hats, hoodies, shorts, cups and plenty more... Merchandise
  19. 19. She has a line of merchandise ans apparel products including hats, hoodies, shorts, cups and plenty more... Merchandise Is signed to Sandlot Records for her debut single "Obsessed" which has over 47 million streams. Music
  20. 20. Addison Rae's earnings from Tiktok for 2021 $9 million 2022 $?,???,???
  21. 21. Key Takeaway Get busy! if you dont have an agent yet, be your own agent!
  22. 22. Key Takeaway Explore, explore, explore, Be omnichannel, Omni-Money Making!
  23. 23. Key Takeaway Commit to this 100%
  24. 24. TikTok Action Steps Your action steps for today's video
  25. 25. TikTok Create Account Action Steps Your action steps for today's video
  26. 26. TikTok Create Account Design it Action Steps Your action steps for today's video
  27. 27. TikTok Post a (Skill) Video (Daily) Create Account Design It Action Steps Your action steps for today's video
  28. 28. TikTok Post a (Skill) Video (Daily) Create Account Design It Action Steps Your action steps for today's video Sell Something
  29. 29. Leave a comment below and I'll give you my 2 cents! Like, Subscribe, Share

