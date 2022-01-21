Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business Owners Save More with Hand Dryers versus Paper Towels. Save Money, Time, and Waste with an XLERATOR.

Jan. 21, 2022
If you currently stock paper towels in your restroom, you may not realize how much you are spending. Excel Dryer provides their Cost Savings Calculator that allows you to see how much you can save financially each year. Furthermore, the calculator allows you to see the effects your paper towels have on the environment. Save money and get tax breaks with XLERATOR hand dryers.

Business Owners Save More with Hand Dryers versus Paper Towels. Save Money, Time, and Waste with an XLERATOR.

  1. 1. SUPPLIER’S INVOICE: BIG PAPER COMPANY 100 Careless Way Pollution Town, Earth 00000 Invoice # 10055 Client: Attn: Manager/Accounting 40 Gullible Lane Spending Too Much, USA Due Date: 01 / 10 / 2023 We accept major credit cards, checks, your soul, and hard cash! SUPPLIER’S INVOICE: BIG PAPER COMPANY 100 Careless Way Pollution Town, Earth 00000 Invoice # 10055 Client: Attn: Manager/Accounting 40 Gullible Lane Spending Too Much, USA Due Date: 01 / 10 / 2023 We accept major credit cards, checks, your soul, and hard cash! SUPPLIER’S INVOICE: BIG PAPER COMPANY 100 Careless Way Pollution Town, Earth 00000 Invoice # 10055 Client: Attn: Manager/Accounting 40 Gullible Lane Spending Too Much, USA Due Date: 01 / 10 / 2023 We accept major credit cards, checks, your soul, and hard cash! SUPPLIER’S INVOICE: BIG PAPER COMPANY 100 Careless Way Pollution Town, Earth 00000 Item Name & Description Plumbing Services: Patrons flushing paper towels down the toilet. Plumber visit to clear paper towels from clogged drain and sewer lines. Maintenance Crew: Patrons overfilling waste receptacles and leaving paper towels in the sink. Maintenance crew needed to clean and clear restroom. Paper Towel Stock Shipment: Customer needs more paper towels than previously expected. Ordered more for our stock. This order surpasses the annual budget. Paper Towel Maintenance: Customer needed us to install more paper towel dispensers, change out batteries in pre-existing units, and restock all dispensers. Trash Bag Liners: Over budget on trash bag liners. The busier we are, the more trash we need to account for. Restocking Fees: Customer is being charged stocking fees for the extra time we have been hired to visit the location. Quantity 8 12 580 12 50 12 Visits to Location Visits to Location Cases Purchased Dispensers Serviced Cases Purchased SUBTOTALS $36,000 $3,000 $13,340 $1,860 $1,500 $900 Invoice # 10055 Client: Attn: Manager/Accounting 40 Gullible Lane Spending Too Much, USA Due Date: 01 / 10 / 2023 We accept major credit cards, checks, your soul, and hard cash! Master Distributor of Hand Dryers & Toilet Partitions NewtonDistributing.com | sales@newtondistributing.com Business Owners can save on annual bills and qualify for LEED credits by making the switch to XLERATOR hand dryers. Your Annual Paper Towel Bill is Too High!
  2. 2. SUPPLIER’S INVOICE: BIG PAPER COMPANY 100 Careless Way Pollution Town, Earth 00000 Invoice # 10055 Client: Attn: Manager/Accounting 40 Gullible Lane Spending Too Much, USA Due Date: 01 / 10 / 2023 Thank you for your repeat business! Don’t forget to place your next order now to prevent delays! We accept major credit cards, checks, your soul, and hard cash! SUPPLIER’S INVOICE: BIG PAPER COMPANY 100 Careless Way Pollution Town, Earth 00000 Invoice # 10055 Client: Attn: Manager/Accounting 40 Gullible Lane Spending Too Much, USA Due Date: 01 / 10 / 2023 Thank you for your repeat business! Don’t forget to place your next order now to prevent delays! We accept major credit cards, checks, your soul, and hard cash! SUPPLIER’S INVOICE: BIG PAPER COMPANY 100 Careless Way Pollution Town, Earth 00000 Invoice # 10055 Client: Attn: Manager/Accounting 40 Gullible Lane Spending Too Much, USA Due Date: 01 / 10 / 2023 Thank you for your repeat business! Don’t forget to place your next order now to prevent delays! We accept major credit cards, checks, your soul, and hard cash! SUPPLIER’S INVOICE: BIG PAPER COMPANY 100 Careless Way Pollution Town, Earth 00000 Item Name & Description Plumbing Services: Patrons flushing paper towels down the toilet. Plumber visit to clear paper towels from clogged drain and sewer lines. Maintenance Crew: Patrons overfilling waste receptacles and leaving paper towels in the sink. Maintenance crew needed to clean and clear restroom. Paper Towel Stock Shipment: Customer needs more paper towels than previously expected. Ordered more for our stock. This order surpasses the annual budget. Paper Towel Maintenance: Customer needed us to install more paper towel dispensers, change out batteries in pre-existing units, and restock all dispensers. Trash Bag Liners: Over budget on trash bag liners. The busier we are, the more trash we need to account for. Restocking Fees: Customer is being charged stocking fees for the extra time we have been hired to visit the location. Quantity 8 12 580 12 50 12 Visits to Location Visits to Location Cases Purchased Dispensers Serviced Cases Purchased Fees SUBTOTALS $36,000 $3,000 $13,340 $1,860 $1,500 $900 Invoice Total: $56,600 Sales Tax: $3,537.50 Total Due: $60,137.50 Invoice # 10055 Client: Attn: Manager/Accounting 40 Gullible Lane Spending Too Much, USA Due Date: 01 / 10 / 2023 Thank you for your repeat business! Don’t forget to place your next order now to prevent delays! We accept major credit cards, checks, your soul, and hard cash! Review Your Annual Bill for Paper Products Looks like those bills are piling up from paper towels. Want to save money while getting tax breaks for being eco-friendly? Then it’s time to think about an XLERATOR hand dryer. See How Much You Would Save by Switching to an XLERATOR. Use the Excel Cost Savings Calculator! ExcelDryer.com/Calculator-Dial
  3. 3. Use Excel Dryer’s Cost Calculator The hand dryers vs paper towels cost savings calcuator is a fun tool that provides accurate results. Use your own receipts from past paper towel orders to see how much you can save in just a year. It even gauges annual climate change benefits! See How Much You Would Save by Switching to an XLERATOR. Use the Excel Cost Savings Calculator! ExcelDryer.com/Calculator-Dial
  4. 4. Information sourced from Excel Dryer Highest Performance and Endurance for a Hand Dryer Ever Performance 8-10 Second Dry Time Adjustable Speed and Sound Control Adjustable Heat Control (High, Medium, Low and Off) Externally Visible Service LED Over a Decade of Proven Performance Less Than 1% Failure Rate
  5. 5. Information sourced from Excel Dryer The Largest Savings a Hand Dryer Can Offer Savings 80% Less Energy Than Conventional Hand Dryers 95% Cost Savings Vs. Paper Towels Saves Time, Money and the Environment Calculate Your Savings! ExcelDryer.com/Calculator-Dial
  6. 6. Information sourced from Excel Dryer Most Sustainable Hand Dryer On the Market Sustainability No More Maintenance and Upkeep of Paper Towel Waste Building Green Approved and Helps Qualify for several LEED® credits Helps facilities around the world reduce their carbon footprint All XLERATOR® Hand Dryer Models Are EPD Certi- fied. (XL-BW and XL-SB Models Are HPD Certified)
  7. 7. Information sourced from Excel Dryer Most Hygienic Hand Dryer & Accessories On the Market Hygiene A Hygienic Hand Drying Solution Most options and accessories in the industry – on the cutting edge of restroom hygiene HEPA Filtration System proven to remove 99.999% of virus from the airstream Antimicrobial Wall Guards protect walls from water and inhibit the growth of bacteria
  Save Money, Time, and Waste with the XLERATOR!

Get the Best Hand Dryer on the Market! If you own a business, this eco-friendly solution saves you a large sum of money versus paper towels.

