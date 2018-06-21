Successfully reported this slideshow.
Estilo indirecto libre s10 mvii
Estilo indirecto libre s10 mvii

Material de apoyo para la formación continua de docentes en servicio

Published in: Education
Estilo indirecto libre s10 mvii

  1. 1. ESTILO INDIRECTO LIBRE Permite reflejar de forma convincente los pensamientos del personaje sin prescindir de la 3ª persona del narrador. Gramaticalmente se caracteriza por el uso del imperfecto de indicativo, la reconversión de la persona “yo” en la persona “él”, la afectividad expresiva proporcionada por interrogaciones, exclamaciones, léxico propio del personaje… Además, falta el verbum dicendi introductorio. Es decir, el discurso aparece formando parte del discurso del narrador, pero la perspectiva y el lenguaje son característicos del personaje.
  2. 2. En el siguiente texto de Miau se señala en amarillo el pensamiento de doña Pura contado por el narrador en estilo indirecto libre: Y cuando el espectro de la necesidad se le aparecía y susurraba en su oído con terrible cifra el conflicto económico del día siguiente, doña Pura se estremecía de pavor, diciendo: «No, no; antes las camisas que las cortinas». Desnudar los cuerpos le parecía sacrificio tolerable; pero desnudar la sala... ¡eso nunca! Los de Villaamil, a pesar de la cesantía con su grave disminución social, tenían bastantes visitas. ¡Qué dirían estas si vieran que faltaban las cortinas de seda, admiradas y envidiadas por cuantos las veían! Doña Pura cerró los ojos queriendo desechar la fatídica idea y dormirse; pero la sala se había metido dentro de su entrecejo y la estuvo viendo toda la noche, tan limpia, tan elegante...
  3. 3. El estilo indirecto libre es un modo de enunciación original que se basa en la existencia de dos voces narrativas. En el estilo indirecto libre se confunde la voz del narrador con la del personaje. El lector percibe que existe una discordancia entre lo que dice el narrador y otras palabras que aparecen en el texto y que se atribuyen a otro personaje. Esta discordancia se refleja en las diferentes actitudes de cada una de las voces narrativas o en el lenguaje utilizado por una y otra. Es imposible adjudicar el discurso a un emisor único. No existen marcas lingüísticas específicas para señalar la aparición del estilo indirecto libre. No obstante, posee una serie de características.
  4. 4. – No aparecen oraciones introducidas por verbos de lengua o de pensamiento. – No aparecen marcas formales de subordinación entre las oraciones de cada una de las voces narrativas. En la reproducción de los pensamientos del personaje aparece siempre algún elemento que le permite al lector darse cuenta de que estas palabras no corresponden a las de la voz del narrador. Estos elementos pueden ser: – Imitación de la forma de hablar propia de un personaje. – Presentación de un punto de vista distinto al del narrador. – Los pensamientos del personaje se presentan como oraciones independientes y con entonación propia.

