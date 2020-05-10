Tecnicas de diagnostico respiratorio para compartir

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TÉCNICAS DE DIAGNÓSTICO DE ENFERMEDADES RESPIRATORIAS Ricardo Martinez Avila Vet cardioimagen UPCH
DIAGNÓSTICO DE ENFERMEDADES RESPIRATORIAS • Basados en clínica • Diferentes zonas • Vías altas • Vías bajas • Enfoque clín...
HISTORIA • Edad • Especie • Raza • Tiempo de presentación clínica • Estado del paciente
SIGNOS CLÍNICOS • Estornudos • Estornudo inverso • Estridor • Esfuerzo espiratorio • Tos • Disnea inspiratoria • Disnea es...
MÉTODOS DIAGNÓSTICOS COMPLEMENTARIOS • Conteo sanguíneo • Bioquímica sanguínea • Oximetría y capnometría • Gases en sangre...
RADIOGRAFÍA TORÁCICA • Herramienta vital para inspección del tórax y cuello y fosas nasales • Se necesita generalmente un ...
PATRONES PULMONARES • 1. Patrón bronquial • 2. Patrón Intersticial nodular • 3. Patrón intersticial no estructurado • 4. P...
Patrón Bronquial Las paredes bronquiales anormalmente engrosadas y el tejido peribronquial engrosado son resultado de la a...
Patrón Bronquial Nótese las numerosas donuts y vias de tren
Patrón Intersticial Nodular Son acumulos de células que se expanden y desplazan el pulmón normal adyacente y pueden ser vi...
Patrón Intersticial Nodular Numerosos nódulos que varían de tamaño son vistos aquí
Patrón Intersticial No Estructurado Las estructuras intersticiales normales incluyen las paredes alveolares, las paredes b...
Patrón Intersticial No EstructuradoHay un incremento nebuloso de la opacidad pulmonar que oscurece pero no oblitera los má...
Cuando un incremento generalizado de la opacidad en los campos pulmonares es visto se debe estar seguro de descartar un in...
Patrón alveolar Cuando los espacios alveolares aéreos son llenados por fluidos o debris celular el alveolo colapsa, y el a...
Patrón alveolar Ramas radiolucentes de broncogramas aéreos pueden ser vistos hacia la periferia en este caso
Patrón alveolar Cuando un patrón alveolar afecta un lóbulo pulmonar entero los márgenes lobares se hacen visbles si el mar...
Patrón alveolar La enfermedad alvelolar puede estar localizada o ser difusa. Una lista para el diagnóstico diferencial de ...
Patrón vascular Un patrón vascular está presente cuando una cantidad de sangre en las grandes ramas arteriales o venosas s...
Patrón Mixto Un patrón mixto consiste de categorías generales y específicas. 1. Generales – Todo patrón pulmonar usualment...
EFUSIÓN PLEURAL
TOMOGRAFÍA • Examen de excelencia para patologías torácicas y de cornetes nasales • Necesita sedación • Mas sensible • Se ...
ECOGRAFÍA TORÁCICA DE EMERGENCIA • Vet BLUE: Veterinary Bedside Lung Ultrasound Exam • Vet TFAST3: Veterinary Thoracic Foc...
CARACTERÍSTICAS • Médicos veterinarios emergencistas y en general • No necesitan ser ecografistas (No se necesita la exper...
SITUACIONES • Animales con disnea • Diferencia entre causas torácicas y no torácicas • Diferencia entre causas cardiogénic...
VET TFAST • Signos básico • Signo de deslizamiento (Pleuras) • Líneas A
VET TFAST De: Lisiandro, Focused Ultrasound Techniques for de small animal practitioner
TFAST
VETTFAST3 + VETBLUE
SIGNO DEL LAGARTO De: Lisiandro, Focused Ultrasound Techniques for de small animal practitioner
VET BLUE De: Lisiandro, Focused Ultrasound Techniques for de small animal practitioner
VET BLUE De: Lisiandro, Focused Ultrasound Techniques for de small animal practitioner
IMAGEN PULMONAR De: Lisiandro, Focused Ultrasound Techniques for de small animal practitioner
IMAGEN PULMONAR De: Lisiandro, Focused Ultrasound Techniques for de small animal practitioner
IMAGEN NORMAL De: Lisiandro, Focused Ultrasound Techniques for de small animal practitioner
SÍNDROME INTERSTICIAL De: Lisiandro, Focused Ultrasound Techniques for de small animal practitioner
