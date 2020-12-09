Successfully reported this slideshow.
Medidor de luz inteligente
Medidor de luz inteligente

Medidor de luz inteligente

  1. 1. Medidor de luz inteligente Los medidores de luz en general son dispositivos que contabilizan el gasto de energía eléctrica de un consumidor para que después se le aplique la tarifa pactada y generar la factura de luz. PROPUESTA DE MEDIDOR INTELIGENTE ENTRADAS. - Pantalla de lectura: - Muestra el consumo eléctrico y la potencia contratada. INDICADOR DE CONSUMO: - Nos asegura que el medidor recibe datos sobre el consumo realizado. A mayor parpadeo, mayor consumo eléctrico estamos teniendo. BOTON “BREAKER” : - El botón saltará cuando la potencia se haya superado. Para reinstalar el servicio se mantiene presionado el botón por 5 segundos. NUMERO DE SERIE: - Este número estará asociado al contrato con la compañía eléctrica. SALIDAS. - Distribución de la energía eléctrica del transformador a la casa habitación. Funcionabilidad del sistema. Demanda eléctrica. ELEMENTO I 4.0: - El medidor inteligente puede estar conectado a la red de la compañía proveedora de energía, por lo que no habría necesidad de que el personal venga a tomar lectura del consumo. FUNCIONES QUE PUEDE SOLUCIONAR EL MEDIDOR INTELIGENTE: - Su consumo es real, no tiene el problema de los medidores análogos, que por cuestión de redondeo de cifras puede haber un cargo extra cada período. Puede ser compatible con las tarifas de horarios (si es que la compañía ofrece este servicio). Dividiendo las 25 horas en horas día y horas noche con diferentes tarifas. Se puede conectar o desconectar a distancia ahorrando tiempo en conexiones y/o desconexiones, sin necesidad que el técnico tenga que ir en persona.
  2. 2. FUNCIONES QUE NO PUEDE SOLUCIONAR EL MEDIDOR INTELIGENTE: - No puede identificar qué aparato doméstico está demandando más energía. No puede saber si los aparatos domésticos están funcionando apropiadamente o si tienen un fallo que hay que reparar. CONTRIBUCION A LA EFICIENCIA ENERGETICA: - El consumidor puede identificar sus horas donde demanda más energía y averiguar cuál o cuáles puedan ser las causas, que haciendo los cambios pertinentes, se reflejarán en un ahorro de energía/dinero. La reducción del uso innecesario de energía contribuye a cumplir con los objetivos del cambio climático. Al no haber necesidad de que los técnicos se presenten físicamente en el domicilio, se ahorra tiempo que puede ser empleado en otras necesidades donde se les requiera, además de menos contaminación ambiental al no desplazarse en unidades de combustión de gasolina. CONCLUSIONES El futuro es hoy. La inteligencia artificial es cada vez más común y abarca prácticamente todos los campos, en unos más desarrollados que en otro, pero siempre ganando terreno. La tecnología de la industria 4.0 nos está ayudando en el ahorro de tiempo, recurso no renovable, además de que las empresas y gobiernos se están preocupando cada vez más con la situación del medio ambiente y cambio climático. Los gobiernos y empresas se comprometen a ser más amigables con el medio ambiente. A pesar de algunos temores acerca de que en algún momento se pudiera perder el control sobre la IA y esta nos gobernara, los expertos aseguran que eso no será posible considerando que son seres humanos los desarrolladores y han previsto esta posibilidad. En concreto, la lA nos hace la vida cada vez más práctica y cómoda, por lo que, en lugar de temer, es mejor adaptarse a los nuevos cambios y disfrutar de las ventajas.

