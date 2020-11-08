Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana De Venezuela Instituto Universitario Politecnico. “Santiago Mariño” Estudiante: Profesora: Ricardo J...
Contrato de Obras: El contrato de obras abarca la realización de los trabajos enumerados en el Anexo I, o la realización d...
Replanteo: El replanteo del proyecto de obra consiste en la comprobaciónde la realidadgeométrica de la misma y la disponib...
Modificación: La modificación del contrato, por parte de la Administración, puede suponer el aumento de las unidades del c...
Finalmente, la responsabilidad del contratista, más allá del plazo de garantía, abarca los vicios ocultos que pudieran apa...
Contrato por Administración: La Constructora administra la ejecuciónde la obra cobrando un porcentaje por cada transacción...
En la actualidad, en ciertos casos,se incluyen entre los trabajos comprendidosen el contrato incluso el mantenimiento de l...
dicho Proyecto se entienden asumidos por el Constructor que debe por tanto realizar un estudio completoy exhaustivo del pr...
 Obras de poca cuantía económica.  Obras que pueden ser definidas con precisión.Debe evitarse su uso, por ejemplo,en obr...
Constructor obtiene sus propios precios de coste de las distintas unidades de obra que figuran en el proyecto.Aplica estos...
Contrato por administración: Aunque suele ser el sueño de algunos constructores,no es en absoluto recomendable paralos int...
Serie de documentos: a).- Proyecto: Es conveniente que forme parte del contrato el Proyecto completo,pues si es un buen Pr...
Aspectos Legales: En relación al tema y siguiendo con los aspectos legales de las organizaciones empresariales y en este c...
asentar de manera cronológicatodas las operaciones seanactivas o pasivas, de crédito o al contado que realiza diariamente....
debencumplir con respecto asus empleados como pequeñas y medianas empresas. Precio Unitario: El APU (Análisis de Precios U...
El Analista también influye sobre algunos detalles que puedenser de mucha importancia en los resultados finales, ya que su...
Publicidad: Usualmente esta publicación se realiza en el “boletínOficial” y en un diario de amplia circulación, según el o...
B) Requisitos: Son numerosos los requisitos que debe llenar la oferta. Existen requisitos que hacen al monto ofertado,que ...
7) La mejorade propuesta: Se da en el caso en que existan dos o más oferentes conuna misma propuesta.Tiene por objeto pode...
Una licitación tiene la siguiente estructura: Nombre del proyecto. Fecha de publicación. Fecha de cierre de la licitación....
  1. 1. República Bolivariana De Venezuela Instituto Universitario Politecnico. “Santiago Mariño” Estudiante: Profesora: Ricardo Jose Rincon Soto. C.I: 26.074.676. Barinas. Edo Barinas, 07 de Noviembre 2020.
  2. 2. Contrato de Obras: El contrato de obras abarca la realización de los trabajos enumerados en el Anexo I, o la realización de obra que satisfaga las necesidadesdescritas por la parte contratante.Tales obras consistirán en el resultado de un conjunto de trabajos de construcción o de ingeniería civil, destinado a cumplir por sí mismo una función económica o técnica, que tenga por objeto un bien inmueble. El contrato de obra se puede definir como el concierto de voluntades por el que una parte se compromete a ejecutar una obra a favor de otra que, en contraprestaciónde lo obtenido,se obliga a entregar un precio cierto o Remuneración. El contrato de obra se delimita conforme al criterio de resultado, ya que el contratista se obliga a garantizarlo. Partes que conforman el contrato de obras: Elaboración del proyecto: La elaboración del proyecto corresponderá normalmente al ente del sector público que contrata. Excepcionalmente, la elaboración del proyecto podrá ser realizada por la propia empresa contratista. Tal supuesto se contempla para situaciones de gran dificultad técnica. Implica la necesidad de que la Administración presente un anteproyecto al que se ajustará el proyecto que elabore el contratista. Finalmente, el proyecto habrá de incluir todos los estudios e informes que sean necesarios para la definición del objeto del contrato. A menos que no sea posible por la naturaleza de las obras, será obligatorio incluir un estudio geotécnico de los terrenos sobre los que se va a ejecutar la obra.
  3. 3. Replanteo: El replanteo del proyecto de obra consiste en la comprobaciónde la realidadgeométrica de la misma y la disponibilidadde los terrenos precisos para su normalejecución.El replanteo se producirá tras la aprobación del proyecto,y antes de la tramitación del expediente de contratación. De esta manera, el proyecto se incorporará al expediente de contratación cuando se haya realizado el replanteo correspondiente. Supervisión: La solicitud de informe de la oficina o unidad de supervisión correspondiente será obligatoria para las obras de cuantía igual o superior a 350.000€, y para las obras que afecten a la estabilidad, seguridad o estanqueidad del inmueble. En los demás casos,la solicitud de informe será potestativa. El informe verificará que el proyecto respetalas disposicionesgenerales y la normativa técnica exigible a la obra en cuestión, pudiendo suponerel nacimiento de la responsabilidad que corresponda.Dada su naturaleza, el informe precederáa la aprobación del proyecto. Ejecución: La ejecuciónde la obra se desarrollará acorde al pliego de prescripciones administrativas particulares, el proyecto y las instrucciones del Director facultativo de las obras y del responsabledel contrato. La Ley de Contratos del Sector Público incluye dentro del epígrafesobre la ejecución,diversas disposicionessobre la carga del riesgo y el pago de la obra. Por un lado, el deterioro de la obra por causa de fuerza mayor será sufrido por la Administración. Por otro, se hace referencia a los pagos a cuenta por las obras que mensualmente se van realizando, por las operaciones preparatorias;mencionándose también el supuesto de las obras a tanto alzado con precio cerrado.
  4. 4. Modificación: La modificación del contrato, por parte de la Administración, puede suponer el aumento de las unidades del contrato. Si tal aumento está comprendido en el proyecto, la modificación será obligatoria para el contratista. Si no está comprendido en el proyecto, la Administración fijará los precios, pudiendo rehusar el contratista. En tal caso, la Administración procederá por sus propios medios, o contratando la realización del aumento con otro contratista. La modificación del contrato también puede consistir en la reducción o supresión de unidades, algo que no hace nacer derecho de indemnización alguno a favor del contratista. Finalmente, la Ley también plantea la posibilidad de que se produzca una modificación por decisión del Director facultativo, previa autorización del órgano de contratación. A tal efecto, se plantea un procedimiento a tramitar con carácter de urgencia que eventualmente desemboca en una modificación del proyecto, así como la aprobación de los gastos complementarios que suponga Cumplimientos: Respecto al cumplimiento del contrato de obras, la Ley establece el régimen de su recepción, garantía y responsabilidad por vicios ocultos. Tras terminarse la obra, se producirá el acto de recepción, al que concurrirá el responsable de la obra (si lo hubiera), el facultativo de la Administración, el facultativo encargado de la dirección de las obras y el contratista. El facultativo de la Administración podrá darlas por recibidas o declarar que no se hallan en estado de ser recibidas, en función del estado de la obra y su sujeción a las prescripciones previstas en el contrato. En el supuesto de que dé por recibidas las obras, levantará el acta correspondiente, dando así comienzo el plazo de garantía. Dentro de los quince días anteriores a que venza el plazo de garantía, el Director facultativo de la obra emitirá informe sobre el estado de las obras. Si dicho informe es aprobatorio, desaparece la garantía, y con ella, la responsabilidad del contratista. Si es denegatorio, se dará instrucciones al contratista para que proceda con las correspondientes reparaciones y una eventual ampliación del plazo de garantía.
  5. 5. Finalmente, la responsabilidad del contratista, más allá del plazo de garantía, abarca los vicios ocultos que pudieran aparecer en la obra en el plazo de 15 años. Transcurrido dicho periodo, el contratista verá totalmente extinguida su eventual responsabilidad. Resolución: Los efectosde tal resoluciónsuponen la comprobación,medicióny liquidación de las obras realizadas, con fijación del saldo correspondiente, a favor o en contra del contratista. Así mismo,se establecenuna serie de porcentajes sobre el precio como indemnización al contratista por resolucióndel contrato imputable a la Administración. Contrato por Suma Alzada. El contrato por Suma Alzada, más común, como su palabra lo indica, se acuerda un costo total Final incluyendo impuestos,donde se valorizan todas las partidas entregadas en el presupuesto,se totalizan incluyendo las omitidas por error u omisión, llegando a un solo valor por el total de la obra ligado a un plazo total de entrega, todo esto en común acuerdo entre las partes. Contrato a serie de Precios Unitarios. El contrato a Serie de Precios Unitarios conocido también por Unidad de Medida (m3, mL, c/u, etc.), es también un contrato donde se entregan cantidades de partidas con sus valores unitarios de cada una de ellas, acompañado con sus respectivosAnálisis de Precios Unitarios, donde se cobra solo por el avance de las partidas terminadas o ejecutadas, acá principalmente es el precio por unidad de obra el que prevalece. Contrato por Obra. Se valorizan las obras a ejecutar por separado incluyendo impuestos, totalmente independientes entre sí, como por etapas ejem. Obra Gruesa hasta la cota-0 incluyendo todas las Excavaciones y Fundaciones, las obras de sobrecimientos más el resto de Obra Gruesa, puedenser solo las Terminaciones, en general no dejando a fuera el costo correspondiente a cada etapa de las obras de sus respectivas Instalaciones Sanitarias (Agua, Alcantarillado, Electricidad,Gas) y otras de Especialidades(calefacción, aspiración centralizada, corrientes débiles,etc)si es que se han requeridos.
  6. 6. Contrato por Administración: La Constructora administra la ejecuciónde la obra cobrando un porcentaje por cada transacción en cada Estado de Pago ejecutado conforme, hasta dar término de obra, por lo general de acuerdo al monto total de obra, se cobra un valor porcentual entre el 3 y 5% del costo que se aplica por obra realizada o terminada. El Contrato en general es un acuerdo entre dos partes donde una parte es el Mandante que puede ser una persona natural o jurídica y y la otra parte es La Constructora que también puede ser una personanatural o jurídica. El contrato se firma ante un notario y contiene una serie de cláusulas muy típicas de cualquier contrato, se mencionan a continuación las más indispensables y básicas pudiendo añadirse o quitarse cláusulas de acuerdo a los requerimientos de las partes y la envergadura de la obra. Contrato de Proyecto y Construcción: De construcción.En este tipo de contrato el Constructor o Contratista toma a su cargo tanto el proyecto como la construcciónde las obras y en su oferta valora la ejecuciónde los trabajos descritos en un proyecto,que el mismo equipo o alguien por cuenta del Constructorha redactado. En este tipo de contratos el Contratista realiza la licitación sobre un Pliego de Bases,que define de manera sucinta el objetivo o intención que desea conseguircon la construcción,y deja en libertad al licitador para definir la manera de lograrlo, debiendo el mismo licitador valorar con posterioridad su propio proyecto. El Contratista realiza la adjudicación a aquella oferta que le resulta más aceptable para satisfacerlos objetivos perseguidos conla construccióno simplemente a aquella que le gusta más. Algunos contratistas se inclinan claramente por este tipo de contrato, sobre todo cuando en él se incluye la financiación de toda la operación.Es decir el constructorno sólo aporta el proyecto completo y su construcción,sino que lo financia y el Contratista se compromete a abonar a lo largo de una serie de años.
  7. 7. En la actualidad, en ciertos casos,se incluyen entre los trabajos comprendidosen el contrato incluso el mantenimiento de la construccióno instalación construida durante una cantidad considerable de años. En algunos países,se contratan en la actualidad tramos de carretera incluyendo en el contrato el paquete completo:Proyecto,Construccióny Mantenimiento durante diez o quince años. El Contratista (habitualmente la Administraciónen estos últimos casos)pacta con el Constructorel pago dilatado en el tiempo de toda la operación,incluyendo, como es lógico,en el importe los intereses generados por el pago diferido. Como ventajas de este sistemase pueden señalar:  Coordinaciónde especialistas en diseño y en construcciónde un determinado tipo de obras, lo que repercute favorablemente en la calidad final de la construcción.  Proyecto concebidoen todo momento para ser construido de una manera racional y económica.En muchas ocasiones el diseño ha sido condicionado porla propia ejecuciónde los trabajos.  Posibilidad de conseguir ofertas económicamente ventajosas al amoldar el constructorel Proyecto a sus disponibilidades. Por el contrario este sistema tiene como inconvenientes:  Cada constructorofrece soluciones diferentes,adecuadas a su propia conveniencia, que puedenno coincidir con la conveniencia del proyecto o idea del contratista.  Encarecimiento de la fase de diseño,al concurrir por ejemplo diez proyectos y ofertas distintas y sólo aprovecharse una sola.  Falta de control por parte del contratista, al no disponer de persona independiente que pueda velar por sus intereses en los posibles cambiosde diseño al construir.  Difícilgarantía de que, en caso de dificultades,el coste ofertado no varíe sustancialmente y siempre hacia arriba. Contrato a precio cerrado: En este tipo de Contrato denominado con frecuenciallave en mano el Constructor se compromete aentregar una construccióncompletamente terminada y en estado de funcionamiento contra la entrega de una cantidad fija, repartida en plazos pactados previamente, de acuerdo con el avance de la obra. La oferta del Constructor se basa en un estudio del proyecto suministrado por el Contratista, pero los riesgos de errores en
  8. 8. dicho Proyecto se entienden asumidos por el Constructor que debe por tanto realizar un estudio completoy exhaustivo del proyecto que le entrega el Contratista y añadir en él todo aquello que consideraque falte ya que la cifra de su oferta se considera"cerrada" una vez firmado el Contrato. El constructor se comprometea recibir exclusivamente la cantidad ofertada, incluyendo en ella todas aquellas cosas que en su opinión son necesarias para la correcta terminación y funcionamiento de la instalación aunque no estuvieran incluidas en el Proyecto recibido para el estudio de la oferta. Las ventajas de este tipo de contrato son:  Todas las ofertas tienen la misma base, es decir, se oferta lo mismo por cada uno de los licitadores, por tanto son comparables.  El contratista se asegura un costo más o menos cierto o al menos con muy pequeño porcentaje de variación, ya que los riesgos de posibles variaciones son asumidos por el constructor e incluidos en el precio ofertado.  El constructorasume la responsabilidad de la medición;por lo tanto puede valorar algo que el mismo ha medido,lo que le exime de posibles errores ajenos a la hora de evaluar sus propios costes.  Evita una gran parte del trabajo de medicióny valoración del trabajo realizado, pues la cifra final de cada unidad es conociday por lo tanto se puede CERTIFICAR,o sea pagar cada relación mensual de obra realizada, a base de calcular el porcentaje realizado de cada unidad.  El Contratista obtiene una serie de ofertas,que le compruebanla fiabilidad económicadel Proyecto que encargó y al compararlas le dan una idea muy clara de cual puede ser el precio real de la construcción de su proyecto. Como inconvenientes se podríanseñalar:  El establecimiento de un precio cerrado obliga al Contratista a no podervariar prácticamente nada una vez realizada la adjudicación, ya que si lo hace el constructor puede aprovechar la coyuntura para mejorar su posicióncontractual y ya no tiene competenciaposible,que permita comprobarlo procedente de su postura.  Requiere un proyecto bien definido y exacto con pocas posibilidadesde error, pues cualquier variación supone dificultades seguras entre Contratista y Constructor. Este tipo de contratos sólo son recomendablesen alguno de los casos siguientes:
  9. 9.  Obras de poca cuantía económica.  Obras que pueden ser definidas con precisión.Debe evitarse su uso, por ejemplo,en obras subterráneas, o con alto grado de incertidumbre.  Obras de poca duración o poco riesgo de variación de precios. Contrato por unidades de obra y cuadro de precios: Se contrata el precio de una serie de unidades de obra, de tal manera que no se asegura el volumen de cada unidad, ni siquiera la ejecuciónde todas las unidades del contrato. El constructordebe realizar sus cálculos de coste de cada unidad independientemente y evaluar aproximadamente el valor global de las obras, para repartir gastos no proporcionales al volumen de obra. El Contratista no queda comprometidode ninguna forma a asegurar un volumen determinado de obra. Es un tipo de contrato típico de obras con un gran margen de inseguridad en su ejecución,e incluso se suele utilizar para contratos de trabajos de investigación o prospecciónen los cuales existe una cantidad determinada y fija a gastar, que se consume con arreglo a un cuadro de precios contratados, en los que se suele añadir los porcentajes necesarios para cubrir los gastos de impuestos,beneficio industrial del constructor etc. Es un contrato a firmar con un constructor de confianza, cuando no es posible prever ni siquiera aproximadamente los volúmenes de obra a realizar, y por lo tanto tampoco se puede garantizar el importe total de las obras que se ejecuten. Contrato de presupuestos parciales y presupuesto general: Es el contrato habitual y más frecuente;utilizando los cuadros de precios del proyecto y la mediciónde los planos del mismo se obtiene una valoración reflejada en unos presupuestosparciales y un presupuesto general, como suma de los diferentes presupuestos parciales incluidos en el proyecto recibido y que formará parte del Contrato. Este presupuesto general,afectado de un coeficiente mayor que la unidad, para cubrir impuestos, gastos generales,beneficio industrial y cualquier otro costo proporcionalal volumen de obra realizado, es el presupuesto final del proyecto sobre el cual el Constructor se compromete a hacer una baja o un alza. Para obtener la cifra de su oferta, el
  10. 10. Constructor obtiene sus propios precios de coste de las distintas unidades de obra que figuran en el proyecto.Aplica estos precios a las mediciones que figuran en el proyecto recibido y obtiene unos presupuestos parciales y un presupuesto general llamado presupuesto por administración... A continuación obtiene el factor por el cual debe multiplicar todos sus costes directos para cubrir gastos generales, impuestos,permisos,imprevistos y beneficio industrial. Este factor en la actualidad puede variar en la actualidad entre el 1,35 y el 1,70.Al aplicarlo al presupuesto generalpor administración, se obtiene la cifra que en realidad deberíaser la ofertada por el Constructor. Esta cifra no coincide casi nunca con la cifra del Proyecto estudiado y al compararla con aquella nos da la baja o alza que el Constructor necesita hacer para hacerse cargo del Contrato con un justo beneficio porsu actividad. Esta baja o alza se aplica a todos los precios del Contrato para facturar mensualmente al Contratista, las unidades de obra realizadas por el Constructor. En este tipo de contrato se pacta que sólo se abonarán aquellas unidades de obra realmente ejecutadas por el Constructor. Una vez construida la obra las medicionesreales multiplicadas por los precios unitarios afectados porla baja o alza pactada, dan el importe total definitivo a cobrar por el Constructor. En el Pliego de Condiciones delProyecto, que es uno de los documentos delProyecto que se incorpora al Contrato, se suele especificarel porcentaje de variación aceptado en el volumen total de cada unidad de obra, para respetarel precio de la unidad contratado. Las ventajas de este tipo de contrato, sobre todo si el Proyecto está bien realizado, son evidentes pues participa de las ventajas de los otros sistemas ya descritos y por ello es el tipo de contrato más común en las obras de ingeniería. Asegura en cierta medidael coste total y al mismo tiempo deja abierta la posibilidad de introducir variaciones sin perjuicio para ninguna de las dos partes contratantes: Contratista y Constructor. Por otra parte fija una base concreta y determinada sobre la que realizar la licitación de las obras, permitiendo una competitividad justa entre los concursantes a una obra.
  11. 11. Contrato por administración: Aunque suele ser el sueño de algunos constructores,no es en absoluto recomendable paralos intereses del Contratista. Si profundizamos un poco en la filosofíade todo buen Constructor, tampoco lo es para éste. Este contrato por Administraciónse basa en la fijación de unos precios de mano de obra y materiales por parte del Constructor y con arreglo a ellos se facturan al Contratista los trabajos realizados encargados por la propiedad. El compromisodel Constructorse limita a fijar la cantidad a facturar por cada hora de operario o peón,y por cada unidad de material empleado, pero sin asegurar en ningún caso el número de horas ni las cantidades a emplear en cada unidad de obra. Sobre el total de facturación de mano de obra y materiales consumidos el constructor carga un porcentaje fijo para cubrir sus gastos fijos y beneficio industrial. Por tanto la cantidad total a cobrar por estos conceptosse incrementa a medidaque aumenta el volumen total de mano de obra y materiales, independientemente del volumen total de obra realizado. Se prevé y a titulo excepcionalla posibilidad de retribución a precio alzado, sin existencia de precios unitarios  Se regula con detalle la aplicación de la revisión de precios  Se regula con precisiónla adjudicación de un contrato en supuesto de baja temeraria  Se regula la constitución y posibilidadesde las fianzas o garantías exigidas para los contratos. DOCUMENTOS DEL CONTRATO: El contrato de construcciónde una determinada obra obliga al 0Constructora realizar la obra y al Contratista o Propietario a pagarla. El contrato debe por tanto describirdetalladamente qué es lo que hay que construir, y cómo se va a pagar lo construido. Para esto el contrato debe incluir una
  12. 12. Serie de documentos: a).- Proyecto: Es conveniente que forme parte del contrato el Proyecto completo,pues si es un buen Proyecto,incluye en él no sólo la descripcióngráfica y pormenorizada de todos y cada uno de los trabajos a realizar, sino también condiciones,calidades de ejecución,y formas de abono de cada una de las unidades. Además permite al Constructor obteneruna idea clara de cuáles son los objetivos finales de lo que va a hacer y por tanto, si es una persona responsable ytécnica, le permite conocera fondo no sólo lo exigible técnicamente sino también lo conveniente en el proceso constructivo. Desde un punto de vista puramente legal, se suelen especificarlos documentosdel proyecto que son contractuales, es decir que forman parte legal del contrato e incluso el orden de prioridades en caso de divergencias entre unos documentos y otros. b).- Pliego de Condiciones Generales: En las condiciones generales delContrato se especifican responsabilidades,obligaciones y poderes de cada una de las partes contratantes y sus competencias en los campos de actuación respectivos. c).- Oferta: Es el documento de compromiso,firmado por el Constructory aceptado por escrito por el Contratista, donde se fija el precio ofertado y el plazo ofrecido parala terminación de los trabajos, respetando las condiciones fijadas en el Contrato. d).- Documentos aclaratorios: De algún posible punto difícil o importante del contrato, como puede ser el de la fianza, premios o sanciones por retrasos,forma de actuar en caso de aparición de emergencias imprevisibles,reparto de riesgos,etc., etc. e).- Contrato propiamente dicho: Es el documento,firmado por ambas partes obligándose en los términos fijados en los documentos antes descritos,que se resumen en el compromiso delConstructor a construir y el del Contratista a pagar lo construido.
  13. 13. Aspectos Legales: En relación al tema y siguiendo con los aspectos legales de las organizaciones empresariales y en este caso con la administración de cada una de ellas, hacemos relevancia en las bases legales que constituyen la variedad de títulos de documentos jurídicos,los cuales derivan atribuciones Ministeriales y administrativas de sus integrantes. Tales como: a) Código civil: Definiciónde personas,de propiedad y naturaleza de contrato. Hace referenciaa un conjunto ordenado, sistematizado y unitario de reglamentos contempladospor el derecho privado. Se trata, por lo tanto, de normas creadas para ejercerun control sobre los vínculos civiles establecidos porpersonas tanto físicas como jurídicas,ya sean privadas o públicas (respecto a esta última alternativa, cuando las personas actúan como particulares). b) Código de comercio:Tipos de contratos, artículos de la creación de empresas,manejo administrativo y disoluciónde compañías. Es deberdel empresario al ser una empresacumplir fielmente con las obligaciones y leyes para poderdesarrollar sus actividades,así mismo esta ley establece ensu artículo 10 “Son comerciantes los que teniendo capacidad para contratar hacen el comercio suprofesiónhabitual, y las sociedades mercantiles ”, Entre las cuales entran las Pequeñas y medianas empresas (PYMES), y en su artículo 2 señala lo que en la doctrina se ha denominado actos objetivos de comercio,y en el artículo 200 establece que“ las compañías o sociedades de comercio sonaquellas que tienen por objeto uno o más actos de comercio ”,es por ello necesario nombrar las obligaciones que debencumplir las PYME en cuanto a esta ley: según el articulo 19 se debe asentar en el Registro de Comercio todos los documentos,tales como:las firmas de comercio personaleso sociales, los escritos donde se modificael documento constitutivo estatutario, los escritos donde se disuelva una sociedad o donde se liquide o en la cual se v endan acciones o cuotas de participación, los poderesque los comerciantes otorgan a sus factores o dependientes.Tambiéndebe llevar la contabilidad de la empresa;es decir, tiene que llevar a cabo un libro Diario en el cual el emprendedorde la pequeña y mediana empresadebe
  14. 14. asentar de manera cronológicatodas las operaciones seanactivas o pasivas, de crédito o al contado que realiza diariamente. Debe llevar un libro de Inventario para que el emprendedorrealizar una estimacióneconómicade los bienes que tenga al comenzar su giro y al final de cada año. Tambiéndebe llevar el libro Mayor en el que se abrirán las cuentas con cada personacon la que el emprendedortenga negocios. En fin tiene que cumplir con todas las obligaciones derivadas del ejercicio del comercio. c) Código orgánicotributario: Normas de teorías tributarías. Esta Ley viene a representar todo lo relacionado al control fiscaly tributario. Las normas de este Código se aplicarán en forma supletoria a los tributos de los estados,municipios y demás ante la división político territorial. El podertributario de los Estados y Municipios para la creación, modificación,supresióno recaudación de los tributos que la Constitución y las leyes les atribuyan, incluyendo el establecimiento de exenciones, exoneraciones,beneficiosy demás incentivos fiscales,será ejercida por dichos entes dentro del marco de la competenciay autonomía, que le son otorgadas de conformidad conla Constitución y las Leyes dictadas en su ejecución. d) Ley orgánica deltrabajo: Relacioneslaborales e indemnización. Al iniciar la relación de trabajo los microempresarios tienen que cumplir con algunas de las condiciones de trabajo, en la Ley Orgánicadel Trabajo: En cuanto a la cancelación del salario es pertinente señalar que los microempresarios debecumplir con lo preceptuado en el artículo 129 de la Ley Orgánica del Trabajo, que establece:“El salario se estipulará libremente, pero en ningún caso podrá ser menor que el fijado como mínimo por la autoridad competente y conforme a lo prescrito por la Ley. Los emprendedorespagarán de conformidad conlo preceptuado en esta Ley Orgánica del Trabajo la obligaciónde a los trabajadores Vacaciones,el bono vacacional, las horas extraordinarias diurnas y nocturnas que laboren sus trabajadores, Deben otorgarle a sus trabajadores el día de descanso obligatorio ( que regular es el día domingo)o de lo contrario debe cancelar el recargo legal respectivo de acuerdo con lo indicado por esta Ley, son algunas de las obligaciones que
  15. 15. debencumplir con respecto asus empleados como pequeñas y medianas empresas. Precio Unitario: El APU (Análisis de Precios Unitarios) es un modelo matemático que adelanta el resultado, expresado en moneda, de una situación relacionada con una actividad sometidaa estudio. También es una unidad dentro del concepto "Costo de Obra", ya que una Obra puede contener varios Presupuestos.El "Presupuesto" es lasuma del producto "Precio Unitario" * "Cantidad". Cada "Presupuesto" contiene uno o varias "Partidas". La "Partida" se puede definir como "actividad a realizar" y en casos, por ejemplo,"Edificaciónde Obras Civiles" tiene en gran medida su especificaciónen la Norma: "MEDICIONESY CODIFICACIÓNDE PARTIDAS PARA ESTUDIOS PROYECTOS Y CONSTRUCCIONES.PARTE 2: EDIFICACIONES SUPLEMENTO DE LA NORMA COVENIN-MINDUR 2000/ILA-92",en donde se indican su alcance, su unidad de medicióny otras características importantes que son tomadas en cuenta en el Análisis de Precio. Cada "Partida" tiene asociado un Precio Unitario "PU". Para conocerel "PU" se debe aplicar la metodologíaaquí expuesta y esta resultará en un "Análisis de Precio Unitario" (APU). En otras palabras, el "Precio Unitario" es el resultado de la aplicación del Método explicado en este trabajo y la "Cantidad" es la cantidad de obra a ejecutar discriminada por actividad, es decir, Partida. El APU está sometido al tiempo (se debe indicar la fechadel análisis ya que por inflación pueden variar los precios de los insumos de una fecha a otra), al espacio (se debe indicar el lugar geográfico donde se realiza la actividad a analizar, ya que los precios de los insumos puedenvariar de un lugar a otro; y conceptualizar las dimensiones de lo que se va a construir porque la logísticaa aplicar es distinta al fabricar 1 casa que al fabricar 200) y a las condiciones delentorno (proveedoresy características, usuario y características,normativa vigente) donde se realiza la Obra. La mano de Obra suele estar anclada a un Tabulador de Salarios, elemento que se deriva de una ConvenciónColectiva. De esta también se desprendeel Factor de Costos asociados al Salario, concepto que se explorará un poco más adelante.
  16. 16. El Analista también influye sobre algunos detalles que puedenser de mucha importancia en los resultados finales, ya que su criterio al analizar la actividad estará presente constantemente. La unidad de tiempo del análisis es 1 día. Por lo tanto los equipos, cuando son alquilados se expresan por BsF/día,el rendimiento igualmente se expresa por día. Este modelo matemático se basa en la agrupación de los componentes discriminados en 3 renglones: Materiales, Equipos y Mano de Obra. A pesar de ser un modelo matemático, que sugiere ser objetivo, desligado de sentimientos y otras influencias, incluye conceptoscomo el de "Rendimiento" que se entiende como:"la cantidad de obra realizada en un día, con el personal indicado, utilizando las herramientas y equipos indicados,en algunos casos son totalmente discrecionales y sometidos a cualquier clase de influencia, sobretodoen actividades no documentadas o no estudiadas. Análogamente, se incluyen el "Factor de Rendimiento" que pondera los renglones de Equipos y Mano de Obra para racionalizarlos, Porcentajes de Costo Indirecto e Impuestos. Existe también la situación en donde se utilice el rendimiento para "llegar" a un precio deseado. Proceso de licitación: En términos empresariales,es el proceso reglado mediante el cual una organización da a conocerpúblicamente una necesidad,solicita ofertas que la satisfagan, evalúa estas ofertas y seleccionauna de ellas. Esta palabra también puede referirse a un proceso de subasta. La Licitación Pública: Es el procedimiento de selecciónen que la Administración invita públicamente en forma general a realizar propuestas sobre un determinado objeto y condiciones,a fin de seleccionarla oferta más conveniente para celebrar el contrato con su autor. Marienhoff sostiene que la licitación publica esta regida por tres principios. Oposición o libre concurrencia: Es fundamental ya que a mayor concurrencia de distintos oferentes es mayor la posibilidad de que la administración obtenga el precio y las condiciones más convenientes.
  17. 17. Publicidad: Usualmente esta publicación se realiza en el “boletínOficial” y en un diario de amplia circulación, según el objeto y monto. Permite el acceso al conocimiento delprocedimiento licitatorio por parte de todo interesado. Esta publicidad permite garantizar y asegurar la presenciade los otros principios y asegura además la transparencia del acto. Igualdad: Este principio es considerado elmás importante. El procedimiento licitatorio existe como método para asegurar la igualdad de los oferentes ante el procedimiento. ETAPAS DEL PROCEDIMIENTO LICITATORIO: 1) Elaboracióndelpliegode basesy condiciones: Es el conjunto de cláusulas redactadas por la administración publica, especificandoel suministro, obra o servicio que se licita, estableciendo las condiciones delcontrato a celebrarse y determinando el tramite a seguir en el procedimiento de licitación. 2) El llamadoa licitación: Esta es la invitación hecha al publico para que presente ofertas con el fin de contratar con la administración determinada prestación en las condiciones que allí se definen. Ese llamado debe ser lo más amplio posible a fin de lograr una buena oferta. Frente al llamado concurrirán los que se denominan licitadores u oferentes, 3) Ofertay presentacióndelpliego: La oferta es el acto jurídico de propuestaque presenta el oferente con la aspiración de ser el cocontratante de la administración, siempre ajustada a las exigencias del pliego de la licitación. A) Presentación: Las ofertas debenser presentadas dentro del termino que fija el licitante en el llamado a licitación. La presentaciónpuede tener requisitos formales que deberser cumplidos.
  18. 18. B) Requisitos: Son numerosos los requisitos que debe llenar la oferta. Existen requisitos que hacen al monto ofertado,que debe serclaro, determinado, escrito y firmado.también se imponen requisitos relativos a la persona del oferente. C) Garantíaprecontractual: Juntamente con la propuesta,el oferente debe acompañar una garantia de mantenimiento de oferta. Aseguraal licitante que el oferente no se va a arrepentir de su oferta antes del cumplimiento.Puede ser dinero en efectivo,títulos públicos,etc. 4) Aperturade los sobres: En el lugar, día y hora determinados para celebrar el acto, se procederá a abrir las propuestas en presenciade funcionarios designadospor la dependenciay de todos aquellos que desearan presenciarlo. De lo acontecido se labra un acta y en ella se puede incluir todas las observaciones que los presentes quieran formular. A partir del acto de apertura se produce el análisis pormenorizado de las ofertas por parte de los distintos cuerpos integrantes del ente licitante. 5) Adjudicación: La adjudicación es el acto administrativo en virtud del cual el órgano competente de la administración licitante elige de entre los oferentes admitidos aquel que ha presentado la oferta con derecho a ser calificada como la más conveniente tras una valoración comparativa de todas las propuestas presentadas y admitidas. 6) Perfeccionamiento: Una vez seleccionadoel oferente,se debe notificar en forma fehaciente dentro del plazo estipulado para el mantenimiento de las ofertas. Una vez notificado el oferente y habiéndose perfeccionadoel contrato, la administración procedea la devoluciónde la fianza a aquellos que no fueron elegidos.
  19. 19. 7) La mejorade propuesta: Se da en el caso en que existan dos o más oferentes conuna misma propuesta.Tiene por objeto poderseleccionaral mejor oferente. LicitaciónPrivada: Existe cuando los participantes son solo aquellos que la Administración determina e invita en formapersonal. El acto mediante el cual la administración seleccionala lista de oferentes a invitar es discrecionaly solo sometido alos limites de dicha actividad. LicitaciónRestringida: Hay licitación Restringidacuando el llamado a realizar ofertas esta limitado por los requisitos o características que la administraron impone como condiciónpara realizar la oferta (y no esta limitado a una lista de invitados). Tipo de Licitaciones: La empresaque licita la contratación de productos o servicios pone a disposicióndel público en general las reglas y normas de calidad que los proveedores debende cumplir para poderconcursar en dicha licitación. Cualquier proveedorque cumpla con las características y calidad que se establecenen dichas bases puede concursar. Las empresas públicas tienen la obligaciónde publicar sus licitaciones para dar transparencia al proceso;existen varios tipos de licitación los más usuales son: Licitación Abierta: Cualquier proveedorque cumpla con las características puede participar. Licitación Cerrada:Este tipo de licitación va dirigida a solo un grupo de proveedores que la empresaconsideracalificados para cumplir.
  20. 20. Una licitación tiene la siguiente estructura: Nombre del proyecto. Fecha de publicación. Fecha de cierre de la licitación. Fecha de reuniones importantes, como puede ser sesiones de preguntas y respuestas,o apertura de propuestas. Bases de la licitación: en este apartado se explican las reglas que se seguirán, características que debende cumplir los proveedoresy formato de entrega de propuestas entre otras. Descripciónde los trabajos a realizar o productos y servicios que debende proveerse. Anexos que sirven para ampliar la información sobre los productos y servicios licitados.

