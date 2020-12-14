Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Marketing Plan Marketing Plan Executive Summary Why Peloton? Due to Covid-19 Peloton has received a booming demand as cust...
Marketing Plan Also, due to increase demand Peloton has failed to offer an ideal experience when shipping it’s products, g...
Marketing Plan EXECUTION PROPOSAL Customer Journey Impact Our proposed plan would focus on the stages of purchase, retenti...
Marketing Plan For our campaign we will use Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter as social media communication channe...
Marketing Plan and 35 years old) that are very active on Instagram and YouTube, they are also active on the digital landsc...
Marketing Plan What do successful customer personas result in? Figure 3: Davids testimony Marketing Tactics  Instagram o ...
Marketing Plan o Implement a chatbot on Facebook with FAQ and tracking of customer package shipment. o Develop a monthly F...
Marketing Plan and eventually advocacy. Also, by increasing usage using our educational campaigns on we expect to diminish...
Marketing Plan Attachment 2 Subdomain analysis on Onepeloton.com. Source SemRush. Attachment 3 IG account fails to be proa...
Marketing Plan Attachment 4 On the Facebook page we see a comment 4 days ago without a brand response on a customer compla...
Marketing Plan Attachment 6 A customer complain, the peloton brand must be proactive and send the user directly a DM inste...
Marketing Plan Attachment 9 Brand email fails to personalize emails. Adding a "hello [customer name] welcome to peloton” w...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Peloton marketing plan ricardo puyana

24 views

Published on

Sample Marketing Plan Proposal made for Peloton in December 2020. This was made for academic purposes and I am in no way related to the company.

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Peloton marketing plan ricardo puyana

  1. 1. Marketing Plan Marketing Plan Executive Summary Why Peloton? Due to Covid-19 Peloton has received a booming demand as customer behavior preferences have been forced to shift to in home training. Users still seek out a healthy and energetic fitness lifestyle and recognize the need for the best instructors and equipment’s to get the best results and here is where Peloton comes in with their overall goal “to become the leading connected fitness and wellness platform”. Peloton operates at-home fitness platform for live and on-demand indoor cycling classes. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members. It operates through three reportable segments: Connected fitness products, subscription, and boutiques & apparel. I believe this is our to go client because during the pandemic it has enjoyed higher financial results with year to year revenue growing by 232%. Therefore, it has higher financial flexibility. Secondly, it faces the need to transform the current demand into sustainable and loyal customers after the covid pandemic finished, as well as to address communications challenges generated by their exponential growth. By focusing on improving the purchase experience and customer service we will aid Peloton achieve its goals of building a wellness community. Challenges One of the biggest fears by Peloton shareholders is that current demand boost is temporary, this was evident during the announcement of the covid vaccine when Peloton had a share price drop of over 10% in a single day. Peloton must continue to generate value for users that have shifted their fitness behavior to in house training in a sustainable manner to be successful in the future new normal.
  2. 2. Marketing Plan Also, due to increase demand Peloton has failed to offer an ideal experience when shipping it’s products, generating a negative customer experience while also failing to deliver on quality customer service due to the large volume of request. To continue to do so and fail to address customer request could generate negative word of mouth and fears on customer wanting to subscribe to their connected fitness subscription service while generating an opportunity for Peloton’s competitors to steal market share. It’s important to mention that this segment represents 79% of Peloton’s total revenue. We can summarize Peloton’s challenges in the following five elements.  Due to the covid context is an import opportunity to drive Peloton’s connected fitness products such as bikes and treadmills.  Increase average demand of monthly workouts per subscriber as higher use will lead to customer retention.  Attend to issues related with wait times on products delivery caused by increased demand by improving logistic process and improving customer service.  Implement strategies aiming to offer premier quality customerservice on communication channels to address customer request and needs.  Continue to decrease customer churn rate as the new normal approaches. Why develop an Omnichannel approach proposal Peloton aims to become the leading connected fitness and wellness platform. In other words, it looks to develop a community of fitness and health lovers. That mantra must be consistent across all channels. Fitness people are an energetic, challenge driven, and result oriented community. They push themselves very hard and have high standards. We can help Peloton design and provide an experience that delivers on goals and that is always positive to respond to new challenges. Just as fitness demands consistency to achieve results, Peloton’s marketing process and communications must do the same with an omnichannel approach to generate the best possible customer experience. Marketing Plan KPI’s for Peloton Proposal The overall goal of the plan will be to increase QuarterlyRevenue to 1.25 Billion by the end of fiscal year 2021. KPI:  Increase Monthly Connected Fitness Subscriptions by 35% by the end of fiscal year 2021.  Decrease Customer Churn Rate from 65% to 55% on the connected fitness subscriptions by the end of Fiscal year 2021.  Decrease average resolution time by 25% on customer inquiries regarding product delivery time.
  3. 3. Marketing Plan EXECUTION PROPOSAL Customer Journey Impact Our proposed plan would focus on the stages of purchase, retention, and finally advocacy. Webelieve that by improving our reputation on product shipment experience we will diminish fears on users considering purchasing us. Also, by addressing issues we will have happier customers helping increase retention. On a second level we must also build a content strategy to delight our users and make sure they use our service to the best of the abilities so they are able to achieve their health and fitness goals. We believe that every user that enjoys an improve body of health will become our best word of mouth, our final objective will be to convert them as advocates of the Peloton community. Communication Channels
  4. 4. Marketing Plan For our campaign we will use Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter as social media communication channels. We will also develop an SEO & SEM strategy, as well as an email marketing strategy. We will have a community management team focus on handling and actively monitoring inquiries and issues on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. On the first two we will also implement a bolt service to address frequently ask questions. Figure 1: Peloton Facebook Group lacks chatbot optimization On the website we will also improve the bot chat to become more user friendly in order to quickly identify our customer’s needs. We will also implement a ticket system on the Peloton website to improve response time, along with a landing page with integrated tracker exclusively for customers that have shopped and are waiting on their bikes or/and treadmills to be delivered. Figure 2: Peloton website chat is to cold; it lacks that friendly energetic message that should go with the Peloton brand. To finish we will design automated workflows that keep customers updated on their product status, these workflows will also have automated Kanban to notify our customer service team on any delays so they can address issues quickly. Our target consumer currently dwells in a range between 35 and 50 years of age on average, enjoys workout classes,has a high incomebetween 100 and 150 thousand dollars per year, and is very active with around 4 workouts per week. We believe that the pandemic has shifted our customer base to expand and also include younger demographics (between 25
  5. 5. Marketing Plan and 35 years old) that are very active on Instagram and YouTube, they are also active on the digital landscape and follow blogs and other channels from influencers and fitness leaders. These customers are growing strongly especially on our subscription-based business On our more traditional customer base Twitter and Facebook are leading platforms (and also used by our expanding customer base). For our proposal we have prepare a customer persona representing new customers and a second persona representing our traditional customer base from before the Pandemic. For both segments the use of mobile, tablet, and desktop is key. Firstly, because of their affluent life style is highly likely that they are digitally active and have access to devices, and secondly by the same concept of our online subscriptions its best to have access to mobile or tablet to enjoy classes. In fact according to our traffic analysis almost two thirds of traffics comes from mobile, being phone and tablets (See attachment 1), however also when analyzing Peloton’s sub domains (members, apparel, blogs among others) we see a more balance traffic between desktop and mobile (See attachment 2). Target Consumer For this campaign we have designed two customer personas, one female and one male. By understanding their motivation, frustration and overall needs we will design our communications effectively. Customer persona #1 (VFB) Customer Persona #2 (DGE)
  6. 6. Marketing Plan What do successful customer personas result in? Figure 3: Davids testimony Marketing Tactics  Instagram o Implement training and new staff to operate a customer centric community management on Instagram. o Produce video testimony as part of the content marketing strategy on both customer personas on how their experience was from buying Peloton’s bikes and treadmills and how they have become part of their daily routine. Content must be shared organically and using ads. o Develop a monthly Instagram Live series discussing best practices on diets, and proper training when using Peloton’s classes.  Facebook
  7. 7. Marketing Plan o Implement a chatbot on Facebook with FAQ and tracking of customer package shipment. o Develop a monthly Facebook Live series discussing best practices on diets, and proper training when using Peloton’s classes. o Implement a Fitness tip campaign with best practices from trainers on a 60 second video biweekly aiming to increase user usage while avoiding injuries to increase total workouts.  YouTube o Develop an incentive campaign with heath and fitness for users that are youtubers so they can discuss their lifestyle changes while using Peloton. To execute we must invest the following quarter identifying possible speakers and mail them a media kit with Peloton’s brand. YouTubers will be distributed 70/30 based on their audience similarity to our customer persona 1 and 2 respectively. o Showcase a weekly class using bikes or treadmills and sharing a shopping code discount on their digital subscription after purchase. o Perform social listening on trainers, brand, and related content to find positive or negative comments on our brand and address them.  Twitter o Implement training and new staff to operate a customer centric community management on Twitter. (See attachment) o Using periscope promote a monthly live series discussing best practices on diets, and proper training when using Peloton’s classes. o Perform social listening on trainers, brand, and related content to find positive or negative comments on our brand and address them.  SEM/SEO optimization o We will implement a link building campaign on customer experiences and feedbacks after using our product. Media kits will be sent to bloggers. Bloggers will be distributed 60/40 based on their audience similarity to our customer persona 1 and 2 respectively. o Implement stronger video and text campaigns to our current digital subscribers to increase purchases on our bikes and treadmills. (See attachment). Our focus will be on both customer personas.  Email Marketing Strategy o Design a personalized email strategy (see attachment) from moment of purchase until transformation of advocacy.  After the moment of purchase, customers should receive updates on their shipment status. Also, our internal team will receive updates when delays happened by installing automated kanbans to communicate issues to the Peloton’s logistics team while we also address our customers. o Design a personalize biweekly newsletter adapting to customers demographic to distribute tips, best practices, personal records, and other forms of content to our customers. By implementing better customer service, we expect to improve word of mouth and have better feedback on Peloton’s social media channels. This will increase purchases, retention,
  8. 8. Marketing Plan and eventually advocacy. Also, by increasing usage using our educational campaigns on we expect to diminish churn rate by properly educating Peloton’s users on how to enjoy our products without getting injured by over work, while also keeping it interesting. Lastly by implementing Kanbans we expect to diminish both customer complains and customer response time, this also involves playing a more proactive role in social media when addressing customer complains. Implementation Schedule Gantt Chart Figure 4 Gantt schedule implementation of Peloton's proposal Final Remarks As outlined in our goals and KPI’sfor this proposal we lookto revamp Peloton’s customer service, we believethatgeneratingapositive wordof mouth,oratthe same time preventingnegativeword of mouth,will allow the companytocontinue to aggressivelyexpanditsmarketshare onthe home training industry. Secondly, by developing a more personalized and content base experience we expect customer churn rate to diminish by better educating our customers on best practices and becoming more engaging as a brand, this will also result in increase average customer usage and overall customer lifetime value togo up to achieve ourtargetedfinancial results,thiswill onlybe achieve byhaving consistent quality customer service across all channels, by improving customer issues response efficiency, and by improving our communication between marketing and logistics. By following this steps we will make the brand promise of building a healthy worldwide fitness community closer to reality! Attachments Attachment 1 Traffic source analysis on onepeloton.com. Source: SemRush Quarter Week 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 Social Media Trainings Youtubers and Blogger selection Media Kit shippments Youtubers and Blogger follow up Peloton fit tips Campaings Monthly Facebook Live Monthly Instagram Live Monthly Periscope Live on Twitter Email Marketing customer journey design Email Marketing Newsletter mailing Monthly review of Customer Journey results and adaptations Display and Video ads implementation PELOTON OMNICHANNEL MARKETING PLAN IMPLEMENTATION DEADLINES Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 I M P L E M E N T A T I O N
  9. 9. Marketing Plan Attachment 2 Subdomain analysis on Onepeloton.com. Source SemRush. Attachment 3 IG account fails to be proactive and send information directly to customer via DM with direct link. Instead it manually redirects the customer.
  10. 10. Marketing Plan Attachment 4 On the Facebook page we see a comment 4 days ago without a brand response on a customer complain. This will be addressed on training. Attachment 5: Peloton twitter on nov 29, 2020 failing to address the situation. If require contact should be address using phone or email.
  11. 11. Marketing Plan Attachment 6 A customer complain, the peloton brand must be proactive and send the user directly a DM instead of waiting. Attachment 7 The peloton brand fails to be proactive to positive comments, when building a community is important to reach out a engage with your audience. This will be cover in the training in our proposal. Attachment 8 Domain analysis shows opportunities on Display advertising.
  12. 12. Marketing Plan Attachment 9 Brand email fails to personalize emails. Adding a "hello [customer name] welcome to peloton” would improve the experience. Also, delivery times expectations should be address on this email. Attachment 10 Newsletter emails also fail to personalize emails.

×